McLaughlin Wins Pole for Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Scott McLaughlin, driving for Roger Penske, won the pole position for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 later this afternoon at World Wide Technology Raceway. McLaughlin’s Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden will start from the second position.

Click here for qualifying action – photos by Don Figler

McLaughlin earned his first career oval pole and fifth NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole overall with a two-lap average of 182.951 mph in the No. 3 Odyssey Batteries Team Penske Chevrolet on the 1.25-mile oval.

However McLaughlin he will start 10th after his team received a nine-spot grid penalty for an unapproved engine change after the Gallagher Grand Prix on Aug. 12 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thus Newgarden to the top starting spot for the 260-lap race, which starts at 2:30 p.m. Newgarden, his speed was of 182.390.

Newgarden is trying to win his sixth consecutive oval race in the series and become the first driver ever to sweep all oval races in a season featuring at least two circle tracks or more on the schedule.