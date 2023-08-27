Victory For Jason Martin At The Salina Highbanks Speedway!

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – PRYOR, Okla. (August 26, 2023) Five different leaders over 25 laps at the Salina Highbanks Speedway Saturday night, and it was Jason Martin who led the one that counts with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com at the Oklahoma oval.

A bit of a bounce back point-wise for Martin following a ninth-place finish Friday to Matt Covington’s win; the two are now separated by 49-points.

“It’s a long schedule. Right now, it’s hot, and everyone’s intensity is pretty high, but you just have to keep going as hard as you can every night. Last night, we didn’t have the best of nights. Just didn’t have some things go our way, but I woke up this morning to a new day.”

Taking the green from fourth, Martin chased until Lap 19. Jeremy Campbell went to the point on the opening lap, with the second revolution going the way of Jordon Mallett. Holding through Lap 4, Chance Morton was able to charge to the point on Lap 5.

Using a restart to his advantage, Blake Hahn shot fourth to second in an instant, and began his pursuit of the No. 7m. Taking over on Lap 14, Hahn looked to be on his way to victory, but a rare mistake saw the No. 52 slide through the cushion in the third and fourth turns, resulting in Blake sliding off the backside of the fourth turn and into the grass. Keeping the car upright and rolling, Blake was able to continue.

Having worked to second a lap earlier, Jason Martin took over the point. Caution with two laps to run, Martin was able to keep pace for his eighth victory of the season with the National Tour, and 11th overall this year between ASCS and Nebraska 360s.

Chance Morton crossed second but, unfortunately, bypassed the scales and was disqualified. That moved Jordon Mallett to second, and Wayne Johnson to third. Matt Covington picked up three spots to fourth, with Jeremy Campbell ending up fifth.

Landon Britt, Kyler Johnson, Chistopher Townsend, Jeffrey Newell, and Blake Hahn completed the top ten.

The field Saturday consisted of 22 drivers with Blake Hahn topping The Driver’s Project Qualifying at 13.353-seconds. The first time the tour has qualified at the Salina Highbanks, Hahn’s time is the 360cid track record. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went to Jeremy Campbell, Wayne Johnson, and Jason Martin. Fighting a fueling issue that relegated him to last in the A-Feature lineup, Howard Moore picked up nine spots to earn the KSE Hard Charger.

The American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com is back in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend, the series will debut at Arrowhead Speedway on Colcord, Okla. on Friday, September 1 for $4,000 to win, then return to Longdale Speedway on Saturday, September 2 for $5,000 to win.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS National | ASCS Sooner

Salina Highbanks Speedway (Pryor, Okla.)

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Car Count: 22

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.353[7]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 13.528[6]; 3. 10-Landon Britt, 13.584[4]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 13.629[5]; 5. 2-Whit Gastineau, 13.712[1]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 13.735[2]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox, 13.919[3]; 8. 97-Kevin Cummings, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.464[3]; 2. 6-Christopher Townsend, 13.745[6]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett, 13.770[2]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 13.821[5]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 13.944[7]; 6. 1H-Hank Davis, 14.189[4]; 7. (DNS) 8M-Kade Morton, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton, 13.413[6]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, 13.515[2]; 3. 938-Bradley Fezard, 14.013[3]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 14.175[1]; 5. 90-Lance Norick, 14.475[5]; 6. 91-Michael Day, 14.648[7]; 7. (DNS) 3-Howard Moore, NT

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 5. 2-Whit Gastineau[5]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]; 8. 97-Kevin Cummings[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]; 4. 6-Christopher Townsend[3]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]; 6. 1H-Hank Davis[6]; 7. (DNS) 8M-Kade Morton

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 2. 12-Jeffrey Newell[1]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[4]; 4. 938-Bradley Fezard[2]; 5. 91-Michael Day[6]; 6. 90-Lance Norick[5]; 7. (DNS) 3-Howard Moore

A-Feature

RacinDirt A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 36-Jason Martin[4]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[6]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 6. 10-Landon Britt[9]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[13]; 8. 6-Christopher Townsend[8]; 9. 12-Jeffrey Newell[10]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 11. 938-Bradley Fezard[11]; 12. 55B-Brandon Anderson[16]; 13. 3-Howard Moore[22]; 14. 2-Whit Gastineau[14]; 15. 26M-Fred Mattox[19]; 16. 90-Lance Norick[18]; 17. 50Z-Zach Chappell[15]; 18. 91-Michael Day[12]; 19. 97-Kevin Cummings[20]; 20. 1H-Hank Davis[17]; 21. 8M-Kade Morton[21]; 22. (DQ) 7M-Chance Morton[3]

Morton was disqualified for bypassing the scales.

Lap Leader(s): Jeremy Campbell 1; Jordon Mallett 2-4; Chance Morton 5-13; Blake Hahn 14-18; Jason Martin 19-25

Hard Charger: Howard Moore +9

Quick Time: Blake Hahn – 13.353-seconds (Record)

High Point Driver: Wayne Johnson

Provisional(s): N/A

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 8 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81 Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 7/22 – 81 Speedway; 8/26 – Salina Highbanks Speedway); Matt Covington – 3 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway; 7/8 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 8/25 – Lakeside Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); *Parker Price-Miller – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 2,831; 2. Matt Covington 2,782; 3. Jordon Mallett 2,618; 4. Howard Moore 2,539; 5. Brandon Anderson 2,512; 6. Kyler Johnson 2,388; 7. Christopher Townsend 2,241; 8. Landon Britt 2,240; 9. Michael Day 1,934; 10. Seth Bergman 1,237;

Support of the American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by RacinDirt.com, AR Dyno Specialty, BMRS, The Driver’s Project, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Smiley’s Racing Products, Impact Signs, Hoosier Tire, RacinDirt.com, and MyRacePass.com.