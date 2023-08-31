2019 Ted Horn 100 Winner Wilson Returns to DuQuoin

- Advertisement -

DuQuoin, IL (August 31, 2023)- 2019 Ted Horn 100 winner Jacob Wilson of Crawfordsville, Indiana returns to the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds and the Magic Mile after a three-year absence in search of a second Horn trophy. He is part of a 36-car pre-race entry list for the 69th edition of Ted Horn’s memorial race, which takes place Saturday in southern Illinois.

Wilson’s 2019 win was something of an upset at the time. Wilson was considered by many to be a pavement specialist having won the Little 500 sprint car race at Anderson, Indiana in 2013 and 2014. Wilson was a strong contender in any pavement race he entered but was not usually seen at most dirt track events. That began to change in 2014. After entering the Silver Crown series in 2008, a year in which he won his first USAC sprint car race, Wilson entered dirt races at Springfield, Indianapolis and Terre Haute with modest results.

Wilson made his first start at DuQuoin in 2015 and qualified an impressive fourth but finished 28th as he was unable to complete a lap. He returned in 2016 for a 26th place finish. 2018 saw the open wheel veteran shock everyone by setting quick time and leading the field to the green flag, but he never led and left after 62 laps with mechanical issues.

The next year, Wilson qualified a solid sixth and stunned the DuQuoin crowd when he got around Tyler Courtney and then Brady Bacon to take the lead by lap 42. Once in the lead, Wilson was never seriously challenged and remarked before exiting the car in victory lane that he’d won his first Silver Crown race on dirt!

In the three years since that night a variety of events have kept Wilson away from the big cars. COVID canceled events and Wilson’s growing 24-hour towing business took up a lot of his and crew chief Clint Wilson’s time. Now that things have settled down, Wilson has returned to the cockpit of the mighty uprights, running for the first time two weeks ago at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The big cars and dirt miles seem to suit Wilson’s driving style. With the Horn 100 scheduled as a daytime affair those conditions could also pay right into Wilson’s hands, as DuQuoin tends to take rubber and get faster as the day wears on.

Wilson and 35 other drivers are set to challenge the tricky Magic Mile this Saturday afternoon. Should he win, WIlson would become the first two-time winner in five years. Event times and ticket information are listed below.

Saturday’s event is all part of the traditional Labor Day weekend of racing at the DuQuoin State Fair. Upon USAC’s departure Saturday, ARCA will enter for the Southern Illinois 100 along with the DIRTcar Modifieds for Sunday evening’s event.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 DU QUOIN TIMES:

7:00 AM Pits & Registration

9:00 AM Ticket Office & Grandstands

10:00-11:10 AM USAC Practice

11:30 AM USAC Silver Crown Qualifying

12:15 PM Modified Hotlaps/Qualifying

12:30 PM USAC Silver Crown Last Chance

12:45 PM UMP Modified Heats

2:00 PM USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100

DU QUOIN TICKET INFO:

Tickets will be available on raceday or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

RESERVED SEATING

Advance Tickets (Presale)

$25 Adults Per Day

$10 Children 11 & Under Per Day

Day Of Tickets (At Gate)

$30 Adults Per Day

$10 Children 11 & Under Per Day

PIT PASSES

$40 Adults Each Day

$20 Children 11 & Under Each Day

$50 Two-Day Pit Pass

For more information, contact Track Enterprises by calling the office at 217-764-3200 or by visiting their website at www.trackenterprises.com