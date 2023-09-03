Saturday Victories at Central Missouri Speedway go to Keeter, Poe, Clancy, Kade, Eickleberry, and Kreisel 

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

September 2, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release



(Warrensburg, Missouri) Night one of the annual Labor Day weekend special-events racing kicked off with six divisions and 107 race teams. There were 16 Cash Money Super Dirt Series Late Models, 28 POWRi B-Mods, 25 POWRi Super Stocks, 18 POWRi Midwest Mods, 8 POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints, and 12 Vintage Racers.



All total, there were 17 heat races and 6 main events throughout the night. When the last checkered flag fell, Mitch Keeter collected the Cash Money Late Model win, Aaron Poe captured Super Stock glory, Stephen Clancy took home another B-Mod win, Tanner Kade celebrated the win for the Midwest Mods special, with Chad Eickleberry claiming the Vintage Racers feature and Stanley Kreisel besting the Lightning Sprints.



Ca$h Money Late Models – 16 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 2:45.625: 1. 4A-Dustin Atkinson[6]; 2. 13-Shawn Whitman[1]; 3. 11-Derek Brown[2]; 4. 88-Isaac Keepper[3]; 5. 42-Dustin Mooneyham[4]; 6. 30-Dalton Cloyd[5]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 2:38.005; 1. 74-Kyle Bates[1]; 2. 22-Tim Petty[4]; 3. X15-Bobby Ruff[2]; 4. 33-Mike Bitner[5]; 5. (DNF) D7-Shawn Duncan[3]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 2:35.184: 1. 68-Dean Wille[2]; 2. 52-Mitch Keeter[5]; 3. 00-Dylan Bates[3]; 4. Z75-ZD Keepper[1]; 5. 67-Jim Vanzandt[4]



Row one starting spots went to Dustin Atkinson and Kyle Bates for the 25-lap main event Cash Money Super Dirt Series Late Models. Atkinson quickly moved his machine to the front and took command of the race over Dean Wille, Mitch Keeter and Bates. Yellow flag conditions flew over the race at lap nine with Atkinson then leading Wille, Keeter, Bates and Shawn Whitman. When racing resumed, Keeter blasted to second and by the halfway marker found himself out in front of the field. Lap 11, saw one more restart regroup the field with Keeter showing the way over Atkinson and Wille. Keeter began pulling away from his closest pursuers by lap 15 and never looked back from this point on in claiming the victory. Wille rebounded for his best-ever CMS late model finish with Atkinson third. Seventh-starting Derek Brown moved to fourth at the finish followed by Shawn Whitman and Mike Bitner. The win led to a sweep of Cash Money CMS action for Keeter this season.



A Feature – 25 Laps – A Feature – 25 Laps – 13:43.301: 1. 52-Mitch Keeter[6]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[3]; 3. 4A-Dustin Atkinson[1]; 4. 11-Derek Brown[7]; 5. 13-Shawn Whitman[4]; 6. 33-Mike Bitner[11]; 7. 74-Kyle Bates[2]; 8. 88-Isaac Keepper[10]; 9. 00-Dylan Bates[9]; 10. Z75-ZD Keepper[12]; 11. 30-Dalton Cloyd[15]; 12. X15-Bobby Ruff[8]; 13. (DNF) 42-Dustin Mooneyham[13]; 14. (DNF) 67-Jim Vanzandt[14]; 15. (DNF) 22-Tim Petty[5]; 16. (DNS) D7-Shawn Duncan



POWRi Super Stocks – 25 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 2:30.722: 1. GO-Jimmy Ngo[1]; 2. 44-James Nighswonger[4]; 3. 07D-Mike Daugherty[2]; 4. 25X-Rodger Detherage[3]; 5. 3J-Jerett Evans[8]; 6. 3P-Tyler Perryman[7]; 7. 21-Jerry Brown[6]; 8. 75-Nathan Williams[5]; 9. 05-Dale Berry[9]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 3:45.094: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[3]; 2. 67-Devin Irvin[1]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[7]; 4. 7M-Scott Johnson[2]; 5. 14-Larry Ferris[4]; 6. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[8]; 7. 9R-Jay Lamons[6]; 8. G1-Nick Gibson[5]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 4:08.723: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 27D-Derek Henson[2]; 3. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 4. 25-Brett Wood[6]; 5. 11-Derek Brown[8]; 6. 164-Michael Muskrat[7]; 7. 25M-Aaron Murry[5]; 8. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[3]



Blaine Ewing and Jimmy Ngo captured row one starting positions for the 25-lap Super Stock main event, but it was Ewing who paced the field during the early laps. At lap three, Ewing led Aaron Poe, Ted Welschmeyer Devin Irvin, and Marc Carter. Lap nine saw Poe challenging for the lead and by the time lap ten rolled around, Poe was in command of the race. Welschmeyer, Irvin, and Carter ran solidly inside the top five for nearly the entire race distance. The race changed significantly on lap 10 as Ewing slipped in turn two, only to leave Poe to battle, Irvin, and Welschmeyer at the top of the rundown. Derek Henson moved into the top three by the lap 15 marker as the top five drivers had some fantastic racing. Irvin moved into the picture with a handful of laps remaining as he ran second just in front of Derek Henson. For the race’s closing laps, Poe fought off heavy pressure from Irvin and Henson. In the last laps of the race, Irvin and Henson were both right with the leader and challenged coming for the white flag. However, on this night the main event was captured by Poe, for his sixth CMS win of the year over Irvin, Henson, Ted Welschmeyer, and Marc Carter, with Brown moving from twelfth on the grid to finish sixth.



A Feature – 25 Laps – 23:03.053: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 2. 67-Devin Irvin[6]; 3. 27D-Derek Henson[7]; 4. 6Z-Ted Welschmeyer[8]; 5. 10-Marc Carter[5]; 6. 11-Derek Brown[12]; 7. 44-James Nighswonger[4]; 8. 25-Brett Wood[10]; 9. 164-Michael Muskrat[18]; 10. 7M-Scott Johnson[14]; 11. 14-Larry Ferris[15]; 12. GO-Jimmy Ngo[2]; 13. 21-Jerry Brown[19]; 14. 75-Nathan Williams[22]; 15. 25M-Aaron Murry[21]; 16. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[16]; 17. 3J-Jerett Evans[11]; 18. 3P-Tyler Perryman[17]; 19. 25X-Rodger Detherage[13]; 20. 04-Blaine Ewing[1]; 21. 9R-Jay Lamons[20]; 22. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[24]; 23. 05-Dale Berry[25]; 24. 07D-Mike Daugherty[9]; 25. G1-Nick Gibson[23]



POWRi B-Mods – 28 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 3:53.416: 1. 99S-Brad Smith[1]; 2. 15-Colin Pierce[3]; 3. 6-Lucas Isaacs[7]; 4. 8S-Jon Sheets[6]; 5. 42J-Donnie Jackson[5]; 6. 2-Brayden Bohn[2]; 7. 23-Danny Thompson JR[4]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 3:21.585: 1. 12C-Stephen Clancy[2]; 2. 51M-Mike Ryun[1]; 3. 6T-Michael Taylor III[4]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[5]; 5. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[6]; 6. 34-Weston Holman[3]; 7. 87-Tyler Cochran[7]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 4.564: 1. 7J-Jake Richards[2]; 2. 9-Dave Meyer[1]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[3]; 4. 29-Bronson Wicker[7]; 5. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[5]; 6. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[4]; 7. (DNS) 91J-Jaylen Wettengel



Heat 4 – 8 Laps – 3:30.950: 1. 88-Derek Nevels[2]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[4]; 3. 57-Chad Clancy[5]; 4. 90-Terry Schultz[3]; 5. 97-Ron Hartford[6]; 6. 27L-Clifford Lean[1]; 7. 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[7]



Stephen Clancy and Jake Richards brought the B-Mod field to green for their 25-lap main event. After a quick opening-lap yellow flag, drivers settled in and provided the fans with the feature of the night as they battled throughout the field. By lap four, Clancy led Richards, Brad Smith, Lucas Isaacs, and Tim Karrick. A debris yellow caution period flew on lap nine with Clancy still leading. For the restart Richards found the high side power and moved up to challenge the leader, bringing Jon Sheets with him. At lap 11, coming off turn four, Richards moved to the front of the field over Clancy, just before yellow conditions returned. At lap 12, tenth-starting Chad Clancy moved into the top five in a fantastic drive towards the front and close battle with Karrick. Meanwhile, the top four ran high and low by lap 13 as Smith moved into the second spot leaving Clancy to battle Sheets for third. At lap 16, Clancy moved back to second behind Richards and put heavy pressure on the leader. On lap 21, Clancy returned to the top spot just before one final caution slowed the field. For the final four-lap shoot out, Stephen Clancy worked hard to hold off all challengers and, in the end, collected his fifth victory of the year in the exciting race. Richards settled for second with Smith third. Sheets came away four with Chad Clancy fifth and sixteenth-starting Terry Schultz advancing to sixth.



Feature – 25 Laps – 32:20.835: 1. 12C-Stephen Clancy[1]; 2. 7J-Jake Richards[2]; 3. 99S-Brad Smith[4]; 4. 8S-Jon Sheets[14]; 5. 57-Chad Clancy[10]; 6. 90-Terry Schultz[16]; 7. 1K-Tim Karrick[5]; 8. 61-Sturgis Streeter[26]; 9. 29-Bronson Wicker[12]; 10. 51M-Mike Ryun[8]; 11. 05-Jeremy Lile[15]; 12. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[17]; 13. 34-Weston Holman[21]; 14. 42J-Donnie Jackson[19]; 15. 88-Derek Nevels[3]; 16. 94-Jacob Ebert[13]; 17. R33-Austen Raybourn[27]; 18. 27L-Clifford Lean[22]; 19. (DNF) 9-Dave Meyer[9]; 20. (DNF) 23-Danny Thompson JR[23]; 21. (DNF) 97-Ron Hartford[18]; 22. (DNF) 87-Tyler Cochran[24]; 23. (DNF) 6-Lucas Isaacs[6]; 24. (DNF) 15-Colin Pierce[7]; 25. (DNF) 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[25]; 26. (DNF) 6T-Michael Taylor III[11]; 27. (DNF) 2-Brayden Bohn[20]; 28. (DNS) 91J-Jaylen Wettengel



POWRi Midwest Mods – 18 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 2:51.513: 1. 19-Tanner Kade[4]; 2. 26-Devin Wetzel[2]; 3. 5D-Dustin Dennison[6]; 4. 16D-Dalton Dultmeier[1]; 5. 10-Johnny McGinnis[3]; 6. 99-Terry Smith[5]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 3:25.226: 1. 447-Kenny Prince[2]; 2. 9-Brian Meyer[5]; 3. 6R-Shawn Russell[3]; 4. 96SR-Todd Brill[4]; 5. 48-Alex Dunwoodie[6]; 6. (DNF) 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[1]



Heat 3 – 8 Laps – 5:24.932: 1. 82-David Wood[4]; 2. 41-Ashlyn Piburn[1]; 3. W29-Jon Jackson[6]; 4. (DNF) 8-Devin Dultmeier[3]; 5. (DNF) 7-Jeremy Allen[2]; 6. (DNS) 34-Hayden Wooten



Tanner Kade and David Wood began the night’s main event for the Midwest Mods track special from row one. The race was originally set for 25 laps, but unfortunately a series of cautions pushed the race over the time limit. Kade quickly darted out to the early race lead over Prince. Kade held strong up front with each restart during a series of early race caution periods. After failing to make the field in time and starting at the tail of the field, 2023 Track Champion Dustin Dennison began his strong surge toward the front and made it to the top five by lap six. Caution slowed the field at the halfway point with Kade then leading Prince, David Wood, Dennison, and Devin Wetzel. By lap 15, the field was slowed three additional times as the time clock exceeded the limit, setting up a green, white, and checkered flag finish. Kade ultimately went unchallenged during the final two laps, collecting his first-ever CMS victory. Prince ran a strong second, followed by Dennison’s incredible run to third, Wood fourth, and Johnny McGinnis fifth.



A Feature – 20 Laps – 21:44.498: 1. 19-Tanner Kade[1]; 2. 447-Kenny Prince[3]; 3. 5D-Dustin Dennison[5]; 4. 82-David Wood[2]; 5. 10-Johnny McGinnis[12]; 6. 99-Terry Smith[13]; 7. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[16]; 8. 26-Devin Wetzel[6]; 9. 16D-Dalton Dultmeier[9]; 10. W29-Jon Jackson[18]; 11. (DNF) 6R-Shawn Russell[8]; 12. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[4]; 13. (DNF) 96SR-Todd Brill[10]; 14. (DNF) 8-Devin Dultmeier[14]; 15. (DNF) 41-Ashlyn Piburn[7]; 16. (DNF) 34-Hayden Wooten[17]; 17. (DNF) 48-Alex Dunwoodie[11]; 18. (DNS) 7-Jeremy Allen



POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints – 8 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 3:17.513: 1. 27R-Trice Roden[1]; 2. RJ45-Jerran Falke[2]; 3. 74C-Jeff Bard[4]; 4. 10-Chasity Younger[3]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 1:25.504: 1. 18-Stanley Kreisel[1]; 2. 47W-Michael Wagner[2]; 3. 49B-Kenny Bowers[3]; 4. (DNS) 7-Tyler Johnson



Trice Roden and Stanley Kreisel earned the front row starting positions for the 15-lap Lightning Sprint main with Roden grabbing the early race lead. A series of single-car spins slowed the initial laps with the red flag flying on lap 6 for a small engine fire on the RJ45 of previous winner Jerran Falke, who was okay, but done for the night. When racing resumed, Kreisel began to put heavy pressure on Roden for the lead and heading into turn one on lap eight, took command with a low side move over Roden. The rest of the laps quickly ticked off the counter as Kreisel ultimately went on to collect his second CMS win of the year. Roden was second, followed by Jeff Bard, Jeff Bard, and Chasity Younger.



A Feature – 15 Laps -10:17.128: 1. 18-Stanley Kreisel[2]; 2. 27R-Trice Roden[1]; 3. 74C-Jeff Bard[5]; 4. 49B-Kenny Bowers[6]; 5. 10-Chasity Younger[7]; 6. RJ45-Jerran Falke[3]; 7. 47W-Michael Wagner[4]; 8. (DNS) 7-Tyler Johnson



Vintage Racers – 12 Entries:

Heat 1 – 8 Laps – 3:50.310: 1. 81-Tom Charles[1]; 2. 113-Jim Thorne[2]; 3. 2B-Brian Cox[4]; 4. 9D-Bryant Moyer[3]; 5. 1A-Rodney Ashworth[5]; 6. 42-Rob Brash[6]



Heat 2 – 8 Laps – 2:59.262: 1. 09D-Chad Eickleberry[3]; 2. 6-Damon Clevenger[5]; 3. 45-David Isaacs[4]; 4. 8X-Brandon Jordan[1]; 5. 9-Dan Schmidt[2]; 6. 8BALL-Rocky Rhodes[6]



Chad Eickleberry and Damon Clevenger claimed front row positions to start the 15-lap Vintage Racers main event with Eickleberry moving ahead to pace the field. Clevenger stayed close with the leader as did Tom Charles through the first five laps. The top three moved away from the rest of the field, leaving Jim Thorne, Brian Cox, and David Isaacs to battle inside the top five. The yellow flag flew at lap seven with Eickleberry leading Clevenger. When racing resumed, Eickleberry began putting some distance between himself and Clevenger. At lap 11, Eickleberry led Clevenger, Charles, Thorne, and Brian Cox. For the final few circuits, Eickleberry went unchallenged and ultimately collected his second CMS win of the year and 25th of his CMS racing career. Clevenger was second, followed by Charles, Thorne, and Cox. The night’s action featured the independent vintage racers using a pill draw and passing points format, which will continue on Sunday.



Feature – 15 Laps – 7:05.802: 1. 09D-Chad Eickleberry[1]; 2. 6-Damon Clevenger[2]; 3. 81-Tom Charles[3]; 4. 113-Jim Thorne[4]; 5. 2B-Brian Cox[5]; 6. 8X-Brandon Jordan[8]; 7. 9D-Bryant Moyer[7]; 8. 45-David Isaacs[6]; 9. 9-Dan Schmidt[10]; 10. 8BALL-Rocky Rhodes[12]; 11. 1A-Rodney Ashworth[9]; 12. 42-Rob Brash[11]



The Labor Day weekend concludes on Sunday night, September 3rd with B-Mods taking the spotlight for their annual $2,000-to-win 30-lap main event. Super Stocks will also return for another $1,000-to-win 25-lap main event. Also on hand will be Pure Stocks, Midwest Mods, Vintage Racers, and Lightning Sprints to close out the two-day race weekend.



For complete details, visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.



Remaining 2023 Schedule:

Sept 3 (Sunday) – Race #21 – Labor Day Weekend Night Two: $2,000-to-win POWRi B-Mods, $1,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks. Also running POWRi Pure Stocks, Midwest Mods, Lightning Sprints and Vintage Racers

September 16 – Race #22 – 3rd Annual Hog Roast Nationals, $3,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks! Plus, $1,000-to-win POWRi B-Mods, also running POWRi Midwest Mods and Pure Stocks. The Top Ten in points awards after the races on the Patio on the Pub side of the speedway. The meal is free to drivers, spouses, and kids. All others can leave a donation in the jar for the meal with sides. We will have a mini bar set up with canned beer.