HomeIllinoisDuQuoin State FairgroundsDuQuoin Silver Crown Race Action Photos DuQuoin Silver Crown Race Action Photos IllinoisDuQuoin State Fairgrounds Published on September 4, 2023 By stlmrn FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Justin Grant on his way to winning. - Advertisement - Justin Grant won the Ted Horn Memorial USAC Silver Crown 100 Lap Race at DuQuoin Illinois. Race action photos courtesy of Don Figler. The front row of Justin Grant # 91 and C. J. Leary # 6 lead the 24 car field to start the 100 lap “Ted Horn” Memorial, at DuQuoin, Illinois. Photo by Don Figler Emerson Axson # 20 and Chase Stockon # 69. Photo by Don Figler Shane Cockrun # 97, and Logan Seavey # 22. Photo by Don Figler St. Louis native Kyle Stevens, # 8 led Emerson Axson # 20, and Mario Clouser # 92. Photo by Don Figler Shane Cottie # 9 and Kody Swanson, # 77. Photo by Don Figler Justin Grant. Justin Grant on his way to winning. Photo by Don Figler Justin Grant takes the checkered flag. Photo By Don Figler Justin Grant in Victory Lane. Photo By Don Figler - Advertisement - Tagsillinoisusausac Search Recent articles Dirt Late Model News Sheppard Gets Second Consecutive World of Outlaws Win at Milton Hershey School Back to Class Showdown SCHOOLING ‘EM: Sheppard Gets Second Consecutive World of Outlaws Win at... Iowa Tasker Phillips Roars to Victory with Sprint Invaders at West Liberty! (Bill W) West Liberty, IA, September 2, 2023 – Tasker Phillips... Illinois Gateway Gem: Hamilton & Legacy Score First USAC Silver Crown Win at WWT By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Madison, Illinois (August 27, 2023)………Sunday’s running... Dirt Late Model News Joseph Joiner Records First HTF Super Dirt Series Victory Lavonia Speedway and Rome Speedway Up NextMILTON, Fla. (08/29/23) – Joseph... Indiana Jade Avedisian Executes Late-Race Pass at Paragon to Win Fifth of Season Seven points separate McIntosh from Avedisian in championship standings with six... DuQuoin State Fairgrounds Another Strong Entry List Set For DuQuoin IL USAC Saturday FIELD OF 36 SET FOR SATURDAY’S TED HORN 100 AT Du... Dirt Late Model News Brandon Overton Snares $5,000 LOLMDS Port Royal Prelim Win Adds Pair of Top-5 Finishes to Weekend PerformancesEVANS, Ga. (08/29/23) –... Illinois Red Hill Raceway Results – 9/1/23 24 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1S-Brian Shaw;... RELATED ARTICLES Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway) Adams County Speedway Results – 9/3/23 18 entries STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 1-Robert Cottom; 2. 23-Dennis Wernle; 3.... Illinois Spoon River Speedway Results – 9/3/23 35 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 00-Ethan Dotson; 2. 12L-Lucas Lee;... DuQuoin State Fairgrounds Treb Jacoby wins DuQuoin State Fair Modified event! 13 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. J82-Treb Jacoby; 2. 9-Ken Schrader; 3.... Illinois Peoria Speedway Results – 9/2/23 Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 2 Brayton Wallace (H6) Peoria Heights, Il. 40 2 5 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 38 3 1 Roger Rebholz (10) Sparland, Il. 37 4 14 Daniel... Dirt Late Model News Josh Rice takes Red Hill Raceway’s Ultimate Heart of America Series win! 23 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 11-Josh Rice; 2. 6K-Michael...