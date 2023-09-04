DuQuoin Silver Crown Race Action Photos

HomeIllinoisDuQuoin State FairgroundsDuQuoin Silver Crown Race Action Photos

Justin Grant on his way to winning.
Justin Grant won the Ted Horn Memorial USAC Silver Crown 100 Lap Race at DuQuoin Illinois. Race action photos courtesy of Don Figler.

The front row of Justin Grant # 91 and C. J. Leary # 6 lead the 24 car field to start the 100 lap “Ted Horn” Memorial, at DuQuoin, Illinois. Photo by Don Figler
Emerson Axson # 20 and Chase Stockon # 69. Photo by Don Figler
Shane Cockrun # 97, and Logan Seavey # 22. Photo by Don Figler
St. Louis native Kyle Stevens, # 8 led Emerson Axson # 20, and Mario Clouser # 92. Photo by Don Figler
Shane Cottie # 9 and Kody Swanson, # 77. Photo by Don Figler

 

Justin Grant.
Justin Grant on his way to winning. Photo by Don Figler
Justin Grant takes the checkered flag. Photo By Don Figler
Justin Grant in Victory Lane. Photo By Don Figler
