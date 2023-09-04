Kory Schudy Snatches Victory in Fifth Annual Non-Wing Nationals with POWRi WAR

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (9/3/23) Kory Schudy would only need to lead the final fifty feet to capture the Fifth Annual POWRi Non-Wing Nationals Championship feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway to notch his tenth career feature win with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League in an epic and intensely thrilling twenty-lap event.

Initial on-track actions would witness Ivan Glotzbach start quickest in hot laps with a 13.706-second lap as Kory Schudy, Xavier Doney, and Riley Kreisel would each earn heat racing wins with Schudy snagging the event’s high-point qualifier award for the second night in a row.

Opposing on the initial green flag start would find Kory Schudy battle against front-row companion Xavier Doney into the first pair of corners with Doney gaining the opening on-track advantage as Schudy, Riley Kreisel, Mario Clouser, and Tom Curran all ran inside the top-five while attempting to run down the speedy pacesetter.

Flexing his racing might and appearing to be in a zone of his own, Xavier Doney would hold the front of the field for nineteen and three-quarters of the twenty-lap feature event with Kory Schudy staying within striking distance after a trio of mid-race restarts.

Using late-race heroics with a daring high-line turn four maneuver, Kory Schudy would emerge victorious in the main event by one two-tenth of a second over the one-time leader and runner-up finisher Xavier Doney as point leader Jack Wagner would finalize the podium placements.

“The last few laps I knew I had to do something different because I was miserable on the bottom, I took this thing to the top and had it hooked up to grab the win,” said Kory Schudy in the Lake Ozark Speedway victory lane. Adding, “What a way to win at the line off turn four.”

Overcoming adversity to rebound from an early race mishap, Riley Kreisel would race back through the field to finish fourth as Steven Russell rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League in the Night One Non-Wing Nationals feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Lake Ozark Speedway | 9/3/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Hot Lap Quick Time: I1-Ivan Glotzbach(13.706)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 28-Kory Schudy

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 91-Riley Kreisel

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 28-Kory Schudy

Super Clean Hard Charger: 73-Samuel Wagner(+7)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 28-Kory Schudy

Toyota Racing Development A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[8]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[9]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 7. 34-RJ (Richard) Miller[11]; 8. 11X-Tom Curran[6]; 9. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[10]; 10. 15B-Quinton Benson[14]; 11. 16-Anthony Nicholson[16]; 12. 7S-Wade Seiler[18]; 13. 02-Austin Crane[15]; 14. 33-Bryson Smith[7]; 15. 45-Jesse Bebee[19]; 16. 43-Brennon Marshall[17]; 17. 44-Wesley Smith[12]; 18. 77K-Katlynn Leer[5]; 19. 6-Mario Clouser[4].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 2. 33-Bryson Smith[2]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[6]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 5. 44-Wesley Smith[7]; 6. 16-Anthony Nicholson[4]; 7. 45-Jesse Bebee[1].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[3]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 3. 77K-Katlynn Leer[5]; 4. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[6]; 5. 15B-Quinton Benson[4]; 6. 7S-Wade Seiler[2].

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Riley Kreisel[3]; 2. 1JR-Steven Russell[1]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 4. 34-RJ (Richard) Miller[6]; 5. 02-Austin Crane[2]; 6. 43-Brennon Marshall[4].

Next up for the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be the highly anticipated 13th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 14-16.

