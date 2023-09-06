HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisMOWA Sprints Return to Macon Speedway Saturday

MOWA Sprints Return to Macon Speedway Saturday

IllinoisMacon SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsMOWA Sprint Series

Published on

By jdearing
Macon Speedway
- Advertisement -

MACON, IL (September 6, 2023) Following a three-week hiatus, the Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Car Series will hit the track on Saturday, September 9 at Macon Speedway for the series’ 13th-career visit to the ⅕-mile oval. It all takes place at the track on Ripple’s Auto Body night presented by Griz 98.1 FM.

While 13 comes as an unlucky number for many, Pocahontas, Illinois-driver Zach Daum heads into the weekend hoping to continue his hot streak with the series. Daum has won the past three events held at Macon. No driver, other than reigning champion Paul Nienhiser, has scored multiple wins with the series in 2023, with both coming in the most recent series events at Lincoln Speedway (July 14 and August 18).

Saturday’s event at Macon begins the stretch towards the end of the 2023 campaign for the MOWA Sprints, who wind down the season on October 6 at Jacksonville Speedway. With ten events completed in the 2023 season, Jacksonville, Illinois driver Trevin Littleton finds himself atop the series points standings by 24 markers over Preston Perlmutter. Jeremy Standridge, Will Armitage and reigning champion Paul Nienhiser complete the top five. Littleton is looking to secure his first-career Points Championship with the MOWA Sprint Car Series and knows that he will need to be consistent for the remainder of the schedule. In recent action at Macon, Littleton finished 14th after starting 8th.

Joining the Sprints will be four other classes of racing action plus Spectator Drags at intermission, to make for a highly entertaining night. The Spectator Drags will be the intermission show, giving fans a chance to drive their street legal vehicle on the track and compete against others in a one lap, bracket style event. Only eight entries are being accepted. To enter, call the office at 217-764-3000.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks will be racing in the Rocco’s Bar Race To 20, going 20-laps for $600 to win. They will also get the rare chance to qualify with a $100 bonus on the line. Additional money has been added to the already increased Big Ten purse.

Helton Custom Exhaust and Powder Coating of Virden, IL has stepped up to sponsor a special visit by the Mod Lite class. The race will pay $500 to win for a class that doesn’t typically have any events in Central Illinois.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Red’s Place DIRTcar Modified class and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division. The two divisions have been consistently two of the strongest divisions with solid car counts and good racing this season.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $20, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many specials including Lucas Oil Late Models, Summernationals, Corn Field Combat, and Top Gun.

Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

Former Macon Speedway MOWA event winners:

2011: Jerrod Hull

2012: Danny Smith

2013: Jerrod Hull

2015: Bill Balog

2016: Zach Daum

2017: Paul Nienhiser

2018: Jacob Patton, Terry Babb

2019: Terry Babb

2020: Zach Daum

2022: Zach Daum

2023: Zach Daum

Fans can find more information about Ripple’s Auto Body Night at Macon Speedway at the link below: https://www.myracepass.com/events/465048

2023 Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series Points Standings:

Trevin Littleton – Jacksonville, IL – 501 points

Preston Perlmutter – San Antonio, TX – 477 points

Jeremy Standridge – Springfield, IL – 472 points

Will Armitage – Athens, IL – 441 points

Paul Nienhiser – Chapin, IL – 430 points

Logan Faucon – Elkhart, IL – 398 points

Steven Russell – Rochester, IL – 384 points

Korey Weyant – Springfield, IL – 371 points

Jake Neuman – New Berlin, IL – 366 points

Gage Montgomery – Fredericktown, MO – 354 points

Red’s Place DIRTcar Modified Standings

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

J24

Jeremy

Nichols

Findlay

IL

9

3

8

9

510

0

2

87C

Alan

Crowder

Elwin

IL

10

1

5

9

496

14

3

99

Tim

Luttrell

Riverton

IL

9

3

7

8

490

20

4

71

Jeff

Graham

Stonington

IL

8

0

1

7

386

124

5

72A

Austin

Lynn

Mason City

IL

7

1

4

6

348

162

6

28S

Joe

Strawkas

Buffalo

IL

7

0

1

4

276

234

7

4M

Clint

Martin

Ramsey

IL

5

0

2

4

258

252

8

4G

John

Goveia

Riverton

IL

6

0

0

1

250

260

9

7S

Tommy

Skinner

Taylorville

IL

6

0

0

1

218

292

10

11

Zach

Rhodes

Taylorville

IL

4

0

3

4

216

294

Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman Standings

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

18

Jeff

Ray

Springfield

IL

7

0

4

5

338

0

2

07

Phil

Moreland

Assumption

IL

7

0

3

5

338

0

3

21

Ed

Cleeton

Tovey

IL

7

0

4

5

336

2

4

46

Randy

Huffman

Maroa

IL

6

0

5

6

328

10

5

87

Wes

O’Dell

Springfield

IL

6

4

5

5

324

14

6

55

Tim

Riech

Petersburg

IL

7

0

1

5

302

36

7

17

Barry

Bell

Windsor

IL

7

0

1

3

288

50

8

75

Jeff

Gill

Bethany

IL

7

0

0

2

286

52

9

11

Roy

Magee

Springfield

IL

6

0

1

5

274

64

10

25

Dennis

Vander Meersch

Springfield

IL

5

1

4

4

256

82

Macon Speedway Street Stock Standings

Pos

#

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Races

Wins

Top 5

Top 10

Points

Gap

1

17

Bobby

Beiler

Blue Mound

IL

9

5

8

8

502

0

2

11

Terry

Reed

Cerro Gordo

IL

9

0

7

8

484

18

3

21

Jaret

Duff

Maroa

IL

9

0

7

9

472

30

4

08

Brian R.

Dasenbrock

Decatur

IL

9

0

2

9

440

62

5

78B

Brad

Peters

Stonington

IL

8

0

4

7

406

96

6

187

Korey

Bailey

Stonington

IL

8

0

0

8

374

128

7

67

Rudy

Zaragoza

Jacksonville

IL

6

2

5

5

324

178

8

4

Zach

Clark

Illiopolis

IL

5

0

1

5

252

250

9

T5

Gene

Reed

Hammond

IL

5

0

0

4

226

276

10

2Z

Andy

Zahnd

White Heath

IL

4

0

4

4

224

278
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Treb Jacoby wins DuQuoin State Fair Modified event!

13 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. J82-Treb Jacoby; 2....
Lake Ozark Speedway

Xavier Doney Drives to Night One Non-Wing Nationals Win with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (9/2/23) Xavier Doney would lead the final five laps...
Lake Ozark Speedway

Kory Schudy Snatches Victory in Fifth Annual Non-Wing Nationals with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (9/3/23) Kory Schudy would only need to lead the...
Lake Ozark Speedway

Ayrton Gennetten Gains Night One Triple Sprint Showdown Victory with POWRi 410 BOSS

Belleville, IL. (9/2/23) Ayrton Gennetten would make it back-to-back feature wins...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Dominate to Win Second Career Hillbilly Hundred

MIDDLEBOURNE, WV (September 3, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport raced to a convincing...
Doe Run Raceway

Doe Run Raceway Results – 9/2/23

51 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 94-Craig...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

2019 Ted Horn 100 Winner Wilson Returns to DuQuoin

DuQuoin, IL (August 31, 2023)- 2019 Ted Horn 100 winner Jacob...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Overcomes Brake Loss to Score $20,000 World of Outlaws Win at Deer Creek

WHAT BRAKES?: Bobby Pierce Overcomes Brake Loss to Score $20,000 Win...

RELATED ARTICLES

Lucas Oil Speedway

Sprint-car crown jewel Hockett-McMillin Memorial up next after Lucas Oil Speedway takes this weekend off

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 6, 2023) - Following a busy stretch of action, racing at Lucas...
Benton Racepark

Hagar Ties Season-Best Win Mark With 16 th Triumph After Benton Speedway Sweep

Inside Line Promotions - BENTON, Mo. (Sept. 6, 2023) - Derek Hagar swept the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Garner Four Top 10s During Weekend in Washington State

Inside Line Promotions - ELMA, Wash. (Sept. 6, 2023) - Big Game Motorsports driver...
Sprint Car & Midget News

2023 National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame Class Revealed

Sun Prairie, Wis., Sept 6, 2023---Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Larry Howard, Gene Pastor, Stevie...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Resumes ’23 Campaign at Fairbury on Sept. 12

$23,023-To-Win Super Late Models Takes Center Stage at Illinois OvalAUSTIN, Texas (Sept. 5, 2023)...
©