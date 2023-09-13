HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaJim DenHamer's photos from Fairbury Speedway - 9/12/23

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 9/12/23

Dirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaIllinoisFairbury American Legion Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Jim DenHamer photo
- Advertisement -
29 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

17 Years in The Making! Westfall is a USAC Sprint Car Winner Again at Texarkana

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Texarkana, Arkansas (September 9, 2023)………Seventeen years,...
Dirt Late Model News

Illinois Drivers Bobby Pierce, Brian Shirley Win Friday World 100 Features at Eldora

WORLD 100 FRIDAY: Illinois Boys Pierce, Shirley Win Prelim Features at...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal, Bobby Pierce Win Thursday World 100 Prelim Features at Eldora

WORLD 100 THURSDAY: O’Neal, Pierce Win Preliminary Features at Eldora ROSSBURG, OH...
Missouri

Poplar Bluff Motorsports Park Results – 9/8/23

15 entries A MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19-Trey Harris; 2....
Sprint Car & Midget News

2023 National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame Class Revealed

Sun Prairie, Wis., Sept 6, 2023---Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Larry Howard,...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Late Pass Leads Kyle Larson to Second Straight Gold Cup Prelim Victory

HEROIC HOMECOMING: Late Pass Leads Kyle Larson to Second Straight Gold...
Benton Racepark

Hagar Ties Season-Best Win Mark With 16 th Triumph After Benton Speedway Sweep

Inside Line Promotions - BENTON, Mo. (Sept. 6, 2023) - Derek...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Cade Dillard Wires 51st ann. CCSDS Louisiana Dirt Track Championship Field

Magnolia Motor Speedway’s Cotton Pickin’ 100 Weekend Next ROBELINE, La. (09/11/23) –...

RELATED ARTICLES

Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 9/12/23

Dirt Late Model News

DIRTcar Fall Nationals Registration Opened, Competitor/Fan Guide Available

LINCOLN, IL (Sept. 12, 2023) – The DIRTcar Fall Nationals returns to Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, IL,...
Dirt Late Model News

All Eyes on Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals

BATAVIA, Ohio (September 12, 2023) – The 19th running of the Lucas Oil Late...
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal and Rocket1 Racing Claim Coveted World 100 Title

Action Continues this Week at Fairbury and KnoxvilleSHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/11/23) – After 50 years of...
Dirt Late Model News

Brian Shirley Races to $12,000 World 100 Prelim Feature Win

Castrol FloRacing Night in America at Fairbury Up NextCHILTON, Wis. (09/11/23) – Brian Shirley...
©