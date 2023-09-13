HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) NewsTerry McCarl Leads It All For $5,000 Score At Clay County Fair...

Terry McCarl Leads It All For $5,000 Score At Clay County Fair Speedway

Published on

Terry McCarl - Rob Kocak photo
Terry McCarl - Rob Kocak photo
Bryan Hulbert – SPENCER, Iowa (September 12, 2023) Picking up $5,000 at the Battle of the Blue Ribbon presented by DeBerg Concrete Tuesday night, Terry McCarl collected his 15th career victory with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com at Clay County Fair Speedway in Spencer, Iowa.

The 15th driver to top the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com in 2023, McCarl’s last win came 126 events ago on October 31, 2019, at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

“I had a great car right off the bat. I love the feel of these dished wings. I always give my boys crap. They think I’m old and stupid for running them, but it’s just a feel I like in the car, and the track wasn’t laying rubber, but it was cleaning off,” said McCarl. “It feels great to win, and it’s hard to win anywhere, but on the national level with these ASCS guys, they’re a great group of guys, you know, and here; I’ve never really run that well here in Spencer. In fact, this is my first win here.”

Getting the lead on the opening lap from the right of the front row, the Country Builder Construction/Justice Brothers No. 24 led from start to finish at the three-eighths-mile oval. Finding traffic late in the non-stop feature event did little to slow the wily veteran, who pulled away to a 3.719-second advantage at the drop of the checkered flag.

Chased by Matt Covington, the No. 95 moved to second through the opening turns of the 25-lap affair and stayed there for the duration. Steadily moving forward, Indiana’s Zane DeVault worked every line he could find to move from 11th to third at the white flag. Getting the spot away from Blake Hahn, the No. 52 settled for fourth, with Brandon Anderson fifth.

Moving throughout the top ten, Ayrton Gennetten finally settled into sixth. Chris Martin crossed seventh, with Howard Moore eighth. Christopher Thram and Jason Martin made up the top ten.

The finishing order was based on a split finish, as the red came out after the top two had crossed the finish line. Displayed for Lance Moss, who dove out of his car on fire, he was able to walk on his own to the Ambulance for further evaluation. Special thanks to the entire safety crew for their response, as well as Blake Hahn and Jordon Mallett, who jumped out of their cars to assist a fellow driver.

Tuesday’s field had 31 drivers drawing in. Blake Hahn was the overall quick qualifier at 14.283-seconds. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went to Matt Covington, Skylar Prochaska, Zane DeVault, and Jack Dover. The BMRS B-Feature went to Sam Henderson. One provisional was used by Landon Britt.

Up next is the $10,000 to win Hockett/McMillin Memorial on September 14, 15, and 16 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

 

Race Results:

ASCS National

Clay Co. Fair Speedway (Spencer, Iowa)

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Car Count: 31

 

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 14.283[6]; 2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 14.377[1]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, 14.524[5]; 4. 83-Sam Henderson, 14.565[2]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 14.875[4]; 6. 20-Brant O’Banion, 14.986[3]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 15.251[7]; 8. 91R-Reed Allex, 15.282[8]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Terry McCarl, 14.540[1]; 2. 10-Landon Britt, 14.947[7]; 3. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 15.020[4]; 4. 77W-Will Eggimann, 15.320[3]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, 15.563[6]; 6. 91-Michael Day, 15.614[8]; 7. 18-Corbin Erickson, 15.735[5]; 8. 32-Riley Valentine, 19.656[2]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 3-Howard Moore, 14.829[2]; 2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 14.874[7]; 3. 4W-Jamie Ball, 15.047[6]; 4. 6Z-Zane DeVault, 15.276[4]; 5. 23M-Lance Moss, 15.661[5]; 6. 05-Colin Smith, 15.965[8]; 7. 1A-John Anderson, 16.262[3]; 8. 17N-Nathan Anderson, 16.333[1]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin, 15.581[1]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 15.593[2]; 3. 6-Christopher Townsend, 15.766[7]; 4. 53-Jack Dover, 15.891[6]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett, 15.956[3]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno, 16.061[5]; 7. 91X-Brandon Stevenson, 16.146[4]

 

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying and Heat Points advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 4. 83-Sam Henderson[1]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]; 6. 20-Brant O’Banion[6]; 7. 91R-Reed Allex[7]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska[2]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[5]; 3. 24-Terry McCarl[4]; 4. 91-Michael Day[6]; 5. 18-Corbin Erickson[7]; 6. 77W-Will Eggimann[1]; 7. 32-Riley Valentine[8]; 8. 10-Landon Britt[3]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6Z-Zane DeVault[1]; 2. 4W-Jamie Ball[2]; 3. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]; 4. 3-Howard Moore[4]; 5. 05-Colin Smith[6]; 6. 23M-Lance Moss[5]; 7. 1A-John Anderson[7]; 8. 17N-Nathan Anderson[8]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover[1]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 3. 44-Chris Martin[4]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 5. 6-Christopher Townsend[2]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 7. 91X-Brandon Stevenson[7]

 

BMRS B-Feature (Top 6 advance)

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 83-Sam Henderson[3]; 2. 6-Christopher Townsend[4]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 5. 05-Colin Smith[1]; 6. 23M-Lance Moss[7]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 8. 1A-John Anderson[10]; 9. 77W-Will Eggimann[15]; 10. 17N-Nathan Anderson[13]; 11. 32-Riley Valentine[8]; 12. 91X-Brandon Stevenson[9]; 13. 20-Brant O’Banion[5]; 14. 91R-Reed Allex[12]; 15. 10-Landon Britt[14]

 

A-Feature

RacinDirtTV A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 24-Terry McCarl[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 6Z-Zane DeVault[12]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 6. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[9]; 7. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 8. 3-Howard Moore[8]; 9. 24T-Christopher Thram[10]; 10. 36-Jason Martin[7]; 11. 4W-Jamie Ball[11]; 12. 45X-Kyler Johnson[20]; 13. 53-Jack Dover[13]; 14. 6-Christopher Townsend[18]; 15. 91-Michael Day[14]; 16. 22-Riley Goodno[19]; 17. 14-Jordon Mallett[15]; 18. 18-Corbin Erickson[16]; 19. 83-Sam Henderson[17]; 20. 23M-Lance Moss[22]; 21. 05-Colin Smith[21]; 22. 35-Skylar Prochaska[5]; 23. 10-Landon Britt[23]

Lap Leader(s): Terry McCarl 1-25

Hard Charger: Zane DeVault +9

Quick Time: Blake Hahn – 14.283-seconds

High Point Driver: Blake Hahn

Provisional(s): Landon Britt

 

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: http://www.racindirt.com

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

 

ASCS Drivers Online:

3 Howard Moore (Memphis, TN) R

6 Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX) R

10 Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

13 Elijah Gile (Phoenix, AZ) R

14 Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

23 Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

36 Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

55B Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71 Brady Baker (Alexander, AR) R

91 Michael Day (Farmersville, TX) R

95 Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

R denotes a driver running for the Brodix National Rookie of the Year

 

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 9 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway; 5/20 – Longdale Speedway; 5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/17 – 81 Speedway; 7/7 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 7/22 – 81 Speedway; 8/26 – Salina Highbanks Speedway; 9/2 – Longdale Speedway); Matt Covington – 3 (6/16 – Humboldt Speedway; 7/8 – Dodge City Raceway Park; 8/25 – Lakeside Speedway); Seth Bergman – 2 (4/21 – Longdale Speedway; 6/2 – Outlaw Motor Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (5/26 – Lakeside Speedway); Joe B. Miller – 1 (5/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sean McClelland – 1 (6/15 – Creek County Speedway); Jeffrey Newell – 1 (6/22 – Lawton Speedway); Alex Sewell – 1 (6/24 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/30 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/1 – WaKeeney Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway); Landon Britt – 1 (9/1 – Arrowhead Speedway); Terry McCarl – 1 (9/12 – Clay County Fair Speedway);

 

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 3,233; 2. Matt Covington 3,166; 3. Jordon Mallett 2,940; 4. Howard Moore 2,902; 5. Brandon Anderson 2,877; 6. Kyler Johnson 2,713; 7. Landon Britt 2,580; 8. Christopher Townsend 2,564; 9. Michael Day 2,234; 10. Chris Morgan 1,405;

Support of the American Sprint Car Series is brought to you by RacinDirt.com, AR Dyno Specialty, BMRS, The Driver’s Project, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Smiley’s Racing Products, Impact Signs, Hoosier Tire, RacinDirt.com, and MyRacePass.com.

