Ryan Timms, Ricky Lewis capture Hockett-McMillin Memorial feature victories at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 17, 2023) – Youth was served Sunday night as 17-year-old Ryan Timms led all but the first lap while capturing the 13th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Oklahoma City driver picked up $10,000 for the American Sprint Car Series victory after taking command on lap two and never looking back, holding off runner-up Jason Martin.

In the POWRi WAR Sprint main event, 25-year-old Ricky Lewis of Camarillo, Calif., outdueled Xavier Doney in the late stages to earn the $4,077 first prize.

The Hockett-McMillin Memorial recognizes the legacy of Jesse Hockett, from Warsaw, Mo., who was a star in both the winged and non-wing sprint divisions when he lost his life in a shop accident in 2010. His cousin and crew chief, Daniel McMillin, was killed in an automobile accident in 2006.

The final day was postponed until Sunday after rain washed out the action on Saturday.

In the ASCS main event, Jake Bubak led the opening lap before fellow front-row starter Timms took over on lap two. While there would be four stoppages for cautions, Timms was only seriously threatened up front once the rest of the way.

“I’m really happy I was able to get this win,” Timms said. “It’s a bucket-list race to win and I’m glad I was able to get it done this year. I want to thank the Hockett family for everything they do for this event.”

Timms rolled to a 2.2-second lead by lap eight as sixth-starting Sean McClelland took the second spot away from Blake Hahn off turn two. The race’s first stoppage came on lap 11 when Brandon Anderson spun into the wall in turn two to bring out the red flag.

As action went back to green, Timms kept setting a brisk pace and had a 1.1-second lead when another caution appeared on lap 14 when defending race winner Wayne Johnson slapped the wall in turn four. Trailing Timms and McClelland were Jason Martin and Tim Estenson who was on the move after starting 14th.

McClelland was challenging for the lead on lap 18 just as Garet Williamson’s spin in turn three brought about the third caution. McClelland and Estenson battled for second as action resumed and Timms took advantage to pull out to a 1.1-second led by lap 23.

Zane DeVault rolled his car in turn four on bring out a lap-23 red flag. DeVault quickly crawled out of the car and walked away from the mishap. Martin was able to move into second on the restart, but Timms was checking out as the laps clicked away.

“It was rubbered up earlier on today and rubbered up for that non-wing feature,” Timms said. “I was really expecting it to all blow off really fast and go straight to the top and just conserve your tires. The track actually stayed together fairly well.

“Leading, you don’t know where you’re getting caught at or what the faster line is. I seen McClelland was a little quicker than me up on the board. I finally found a line I felt comfortable doing and we were able to put it in victory lane.”

Timms prevailed at the checkers by 1.66 seconds over Martin, the ASCS season championship leader from Liberal, Kansas.

“I knew that if I’d just stick around that I’d be there at the end,” Martin said. “Thanks to my guys for giving me a good race car. We can’t be any happier. That’s probably one of the youngest talents we’ve got right there. To run second to him, on this kind of a track that changes so much, we’re pretty proud of.”

Bubak finished third with Estenson fourth and Hank Davis fifth.

POWRi WAR Sprint win to Lewis: Ricky Lewis started 11th, got into the top five early and took over the lead on lap 20. He hung on from there, outdueling ninth-starting Xavier Doney for the 30-lap win. Both Lewis and Doney came through last-chance qualifiers to make the feature field.

“I have a lot of friends out in California who knew Jesse really well,” Lewis said of Hockett. “When he raced out there, I was really young and never got to meet him. This is so cool. This has been an unbelievable year. We’ve won about everything that we wanted to win.”

Kory Schudy led early before Doney shot to the lead on lap six, using the high side to get around Schudy in turn four. Doney’s lead ballooned to 2.8 seconds when a lap-13 caution again bunched the field.

Schudy, of Battlefield, Mo., regained the lead on the restart over Riley Kreisel, but Doney was soon back in the runner-up spot. Schudy continued to lead Doney with Lewis in third when a red came out on lap 20 for eighth-place Keith Martin got upside down in turn four.

“I knew we still had a lot left,” Lewis said. “Xavier did a great job. I’m not really sure how his tire held up. It was coming apart with 15 to go.”

Lewis rolled into the lead on the lap-20 restart over Doney with Schudy slipping to third. Lewis’ lead increased to one second by lap 25 as Doney and Schudy battled each other for second before Doney began to make a move.

Doney caught Lewis and those two staged a series of sliders over an entertaining three laps until Kreisel rolled to a stop to bring out a caution on lap 28. That set the stage for a two-lap shootout for the win.

Lewis was able to get a solid restart and held on to beat Doney by .802 seconds for his first Hockett-McMillin Memorial win.

“We saved the tires pretty well until the last few laps, when we started to turn it up,” Doney said. “That yellow kind of screwed us. We were in the middle of a battle for the lead and the win. It could have been different if that yellow didn’t come out.

“We’re in the backup car with the winged motor in it. We did pretty good with what we had.”

Schudy settled for third with Clouser rallying for fourth and Casey Shuman taking fifth.

The race had an eventful start when outside front-row starter Isaac Chapple went up on two wheels, spun and came to a stop on the high side of turn two. The mishap ended Chapple’s race before a lap was completed.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (Sept. 17, 2023)

13th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial

ASCS Sprints

A Feature – 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 3. 1X-Jake Bubak[2]; 4. 14T-Tim Estenson[14]; 5. 1H-Hank Davis[9]; 6. 1-Sean McClelland[6]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 8. 4W-Jamie Ball[5]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[18]; 10. 98P-Miles Paulus[13]; 11. 12-Jeffrey Newell[22]; 12. 9JR-Derek Hagar[10]; 13. 3-Howard Moore[19]; 14. 87J-Jace Park[7]; 15. 45X-Kyler Johnson[24]; 16. 187-Landon Crawley[21]; 17. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[11]; 18. 14-Jordon Mallett[20]; 19. 2-Chase Porter[25]; 20. 6-Christopher Townsend[17]; 21. 6Z-Zane DeVault[16]; 22. 12X-Garet Williamson[8]; 23. 2C-Wayne Johnson[12]; 24. 55B-Brandon Anderson[23]; 25. 14E-Kyle Bellm[15]

B Main 1 – 1. 3-Howard Moore[1]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[3]; 3. 37-Ayden Gatewood[4]; 4. 23M-Lance Moss[2]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[11]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton[10]; 7. 1K-Kelby Watt[7]; 8. 44-Chris Martin[19]; 9. 99D-Tucker Daly[16]; 10. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 11. 57-Billy Butler[15]; 12. 33-Alan Zoutte[17]; 13. 4-Chase Richards[18]; 14. 52D-Skyler Daly[14]; 15. 2-Chase Porter[8]; 16. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 17. 47-Dale Howard[9]; 18. 10-Landon Britt[12]; 19. 86-Timothy Smith[13]; 20. 96-Brandon Sampson[20]

B Main 2 – 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]; 2. 12-Jeffrey Newell[4]; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]; 6. 71B-Brady Baker[13]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[8]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[15]; 9. 7C-Chris Morgan[14]; 10. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 11. 9C-Tony Crank[18]; 12. 1P-Curtis Evans[11]; 13. 21-Kameron Key[5]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller[16]; 15. 79-Gage Montgomery[12]; 16. 7M-Chance Morton[9]; 17. 31-Casey Wills[10]; 18. 55-Chase Howard[17]; 19. 4M-Cameron Martin[19]

Last Chance Qualifier 1 – 1. 1H-Hank Davis[2]; 2. 14T-Tim Estenson[4]; 3. 3-Howard Moore[1]; 4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[5]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]; 8. 71B-Brady Baker[8]; 9. 99D-Tucker Daly[9]; 10. 4-Chase Richards[10]; 11. 96-Brandon Sampson[11]; 12. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[12]; 13. 122-Lane Warner[13]; 14. 71-Channin Tankersley[14]; 15. 91T-Tyler Thomas[15]; 16. 16S-Steven Howell[16]

Last Chance Qualifier 2 – 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[1]; 2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett[6]; 4. 37-Ayden Gatewood[8]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[4]; 6. 47-Dale Howard[5]; 7. 1P-Curtis Evans[10]; 8. 52D-Skyler Daly[11]; 9. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 10. 44R-Ronny Howard[9]; 11. 91-Michael Day[7]; 12. 15D-Andrew Deal[12]; 13. 13-Elijah Gile[13]; 14. 9$-Kyle Clark[14]; 15. 73-Samuel Wagner[15]; 16. 22S-Slater Helt[16]

Last Chance Qualifier 3 – 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 2. 6Z-Zane DeVault[4]; 3. 23M-Lance Moss[7]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 5. 1K-Kelby Watt[3]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[6]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[5]; 8. 7C-Chris Morgan[9]; 9. 33-Alan Zoutte[11]; 10. 9C-Tony Crank[10]; 11. 41-Mackenzie Borchers[8]

Last Chance Qualifier 4 – 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[2]; 2. 6-Christopher Townsend[3]; 3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 6. 2J-Zach Blurton[11]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[8]; 8. 57-Billy Butler[14]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown[12]; 10. 44-Chris Martin[5]; 11. 18-Ryan Roberts[6]; 12. (DNS) 938-Bradley Fezard; 13. (DNS) 83-Kurt Mueller; 14. (DNS) 18X-Nathan Ryun; 15. (DNS) 32D-Daryn Langford

Last Chance Qualifier 5 – 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[4]; 4. 21-Kameron Key[9]; 5. 2-Chase Porter[8]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[13]; 7. 86-Timothy Smith[5]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[14]; 9. 55-Chase Howard[12]; 10. 4M-Cameron Martin[6]; 11. 1T-Joshua Tyre[11]; 12. 41H-Colton Hardy[3]; 13. 8-Alex Sewell[7]; 14. 14M-Randy Martin[10]; 15. 2X-Tony Rustad[15]

POWRi WAR Sprints

A Feature – 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[11]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[9]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy[1]; 4. 6-Mario Clouser[3]; 5. 24W-Casey Shuman[21]; 6. 15-Matt Sherrell[4]; 7. 5-Jesse Vermillion[24]; 8. 06-Rylan Gray[5]; 9. 77-Jack Wagner[18]; 10. 16-Anthony Nicholson[17]; 11. 15E-Dakota Earls[23]; 12. 15B-Quinton Benson[15]; 13. 73V-Blake Vermillion[6]; 14. 91-Riley Kreisel[10]; 15. 78-Rob Caho Jr[22]; 16. 21-Caleb Stelzig[8]; 17. 26-Zachary Clark[16]; 18. 44-Wesley Smith[12]; 19. (DNF) 79-Keith Martin[14]; 20. (DNF) 11W-Wyatt Burks[7]; 21. (DNF) 2H-Luke Howard[20]; 22. (DNF) 8D-Colten Cottle[13]; 23. (DNF) 6D-Isaac Chapple[2]; 24. (DNF) 93-Taylor Walton[19]

Last Chance Qualifier 1 – 1. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 2. 8D-Colten Cottle[2]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 4. 24W-Casey Shuman[1]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[8]; 6. 33T-Michael Merrell[12]; 7. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 8. (DNS) 34-RJ Miller; 9. (DNS) 1P-Paul White; 10. (DNS) 33W-Rece Wommack; 11. (DNS) 77K-Katlynn Leer; 12. (DNS) 7S-Wade Seiler; 13. (DNS) 43MD-Brennon Marshall

Last Chance Qualifier 2 – 1. 91-Riley Kreisel[8]; 2. 79-Keith Martin[2]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 4. 78-Rob Caho Jr[1]; 5. 31-Tim Creech II[7]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]; 8. 91K-Branigan Roark[6]; 9. 21M-Michael Moore[10]; 10. (DNF) 77X-Colt Treharn[4]; 11. (DNS) 2-Kyle Lewis; 12. (DNS) 39-Kimberly Tyre

Last Chance Qualifier 3 – 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[1]; 2. 15B-Quinton Benson[6]; 3. 93-Taylor Walton[3]; 4. 15E-Dakota Earls[8]; 5. 1T-Joshua Tyre[10]; 6. 45-Jesse Bebee[12]; 7. (DNS) 71W-Weston Gorham; 8. (DNS) 75-Tyler Blank; 9. (DNS) 38-Travis Oldfield; 10. (DNS) 24-Landon Simon; 11. (DNS) 24LCR-Chris Morgan; 12. (DNS) 52-Dean Bowers

Last Chance Qualifier 4 – 1. 44-Wesley Smith[6]; 2. 26-Zachary Clark[4]; 3. 2H-Luke Howard[7]; 4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]; 5. 93M-Josh Most[8]; 6. (DNF) 41B-Brad Wyatt[1]; 7. (DNF) 1-Chris Desselle[12]; 8. (DNS) 15D-Andrew Deal; 9. (DNS) 87-Jason Billups; 10. (DNS) 11X-Tom Curran; 11. (DNS) 33-Bryson Smith; 12. (DNS) 49-Brian Ruhlman

Inaugural Fall Brawl next: Lucas Oil Speedway is back in action next Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Fall Brawl Presented by SMC, featuring the State Tech Hermitage Lumber Late Models and SMSI POWRi Pure Stock Shootout. Also running will be the Show Me Vintage Racers Series (SMVR) and the American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S).

For information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

