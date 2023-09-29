Short Track Natioanls Entries at 50 and Counting!

- Advertisement -

Pre-Entry Deadline on Monday

Lonnie Wheatley, TEXARKANA, Ark. (September 28, 2023) – It’s just one week away, and the 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires & Ark-La-Tex Lawn and Landscape s pre-entry count has climbed to 50 for the event set to take place at Texarkana 67 Speedway.

The pre-entry deadline that includes a free two-day driver pit pass looms on Monday. Late entries submitted after October 2 will be $150 rather than $100 with no pit pass included. Entries may be submitted at https://www.67speedwayoftexarkana.com/driverinfo/.

The crown jewel event kicks off Thursday, October 5, with the $4,646-to win 16th Annual Ralph Henson Memorial before transitioning into the $20,000-to-win 36th Annual Short Track Nationals on Friday and Saturday, October 6-7.

Among the latest entries is newly-crowned Knoxville Raceway 410-ci Sprint Car champion Austin McCarl of Altoona, IA.

McCarl picked off a July 15 win at Knoxville en route to his initial Knoxville championship along with an IRA win at 34 Raceway in April and an ASCS National win at Lakeside in May as he gears up for his first Short Track Nationals appearance.

McCarl joins a loaded field of competitors that includes past event winners Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Blake Hahn and Wayne Johnson along with top ASCS National championship contenders including the likes of current points leader Jason Martin along with Matt Covington, Jordon Mallett, Howard Moore, Brandon Anderson and more.

Brock Lemley is slated to make the tow from Washington state while Tuesday Calderwood escapes the heat of the Arizona desert to take on a diverse field of competitors from across the landscape.

Sunnyvale, Texas shoe Hafertepe, Jr., brought the curtains down on Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway by topping last year’s Short Track Nationals finale for the second time in three years after he and Aaron Reutzel posted preliminary feature wins the previous night.

Hafertepe, Jr., joined Paul McMahan and Tony Bruce, Jr., as two-time Short Track Nationals winners with other multiple-time champions including Blake Hahn and Steve Kinser (three times each) and Sammy Swindell and Gary Wright atop the charts with five wins each.

Single time STN champions include Christopher Bell, Brad Sweet, Jason Meyers, Jason Johnson, Tim Montgomery, Jason Sides, Mike Ward, Tim Crawley, Wayne Johnson, Pete Butler, Terry Gray and John Gerloff.

The Current Short Track Nationals Entries:

0-Mike Vaculik (Hot Springs, AR)

1-Sean McClelland (Tulsa, OK)

1d-Prestin Dalton (Millington, TN)

1jr-Steven Russell (Rochester, IL)

2-Chase Porter (St. Joseph, MO)

2-Jason Shavers (Canton, MS)

2c-Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

2T-Todd Bradford (Arlington, TN)

3-Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

4-Tuesday Calderwood (Goodyear, AZ)

4x-Brad Bowden (Hernando, MS)

6-Koty Adams (Haughton, LA)

6-Christopher Townsend (La Porte, TX)

G6-Cody Gardner (Benton, AR)

7c-Chris Morgan (Topeka, KS)

9jr-Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

10-Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

10-Brock Lemley (Sedro Woolley, WA)

10k-Dewayne White (Byalia, MS)

12-Jeffrey Newell (Tulsa, OK)

12m-Greg Merritt (Nesbit, MS)

12x-Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

13-Chase Howard (Nesbit, MS)

14-Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR)

15h-Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

21m-Spencer Meredith (Hernando, MS)

22m-Rees Moran (Tulsa, OK)

23-Junior Jenkins (Greenville, TX)

23w-Conner Wray (Olive Branch, MS)

26-Marshall Skinner (W. Memphis, AR)

30-Joseph Miller (Cove, AR)

36-Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

43-Mark Smith (Sunbury, PA)

44-Ronny Howard (Nesbit, MS)

44-Jason Howell (Ft. Worth, TX)

44-Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA)

45x-Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

47-Dale Howard (Byhalia, MS)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

55b-Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

71-Channin Tankersley (Arlington, TX)

71b-Brady Baker (Alexander, AR)

79-Gage Montgomery (Fredericktown, MO)

87J-Jace Park (Overland Park, KS)

88-Austin McCarl (Altoona, IA)

91-Michael Day (Farmersville, TX)

91a-Ernie Ainsworth (Bartlett, TN)

95-Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

98p-Miles Paulus (Marshall, MO)

938-Bradley Fezard (Bonnerdale, AR)

Pre-Entry Deadline

Pre-entries for the 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires & Ark-La-Tex Lawn and Landscape submitted by Monday, October 2, are $100 and include a free two-day driver pit pass. Entries after October 2 are $150 with no pit pass included. Entries may be submitted at https://www.67speedwayoftexarkana.com/driverinfo/.

There is no pre-entry for the Ralph Henson Memorial.

The Pertinent Info:



The What: 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires & Ark-Law-Tex Lawn and Landscape.

The Where: Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, AR). Texarkana 67 Speedway is located east of Texarkana to I-30 Exit 7, then 0.5 miles southeast on SR 108 then 2.6 miles northeast on US 67.

The When: October 5-7, 2023.

October 5 – Ralph Henson Memorial

October 6 – STN Preliminary action culminating with Twin 25-lap featues.

October 7 – STN Championship culminating with $20,000 to win finale.

The Mufflers: Leave ‘em at home, no mufflers required for the event.

The Format: Thursday’s Ralph Henson Memorial will be contested under standard ASCS Mid-South Region format with one of top three finishers eligible for Saturday STN provisional if needed.

Friday’s preliminary event will be contested under a derivative of the All Star Circuit of Champions format, with group qualifying establishing heat race lineups with an invert of four in each heat race. The Friday preliminary will conclude with Twin-25 lap features that each offer up $1,500 to win.

The top two from each of the Twin 25-lap features will be locked into Saturday night’s Pole Dash and the championship main event.

Friday event points accumulated will be carried over to Saturday night, with another set of heats utilizing passing points added to the Friday total to set the championship feature lineups. The top two in combined points from Friday night and the Saturday heat races with join Friday’s four lock-ins in the Pole Dash. The next eight in points will occupy STN championship feature positions 7-14 with the balance of the field in “B” and “C” Mains. Three will transfer from both “B” Mains to set the 20-car feature field. The 21st position is reserved for a top-three Thursday night finisher if necessary.

The Past STN Winners (All previous events contested at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway):

2022-Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

2021-Blake Hahn

2020–Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

2019-Blake Hahn

2018-Blake Hahn

2017-Sammy Swindell

2016-Sammy Swindell

2015-Rained Out

2014-Christopher Bell

2013-Sammy Swindell

2012-Paul McMahan

2011-Sammy Swindell

2010-Brad Sweet

2009-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2008-Tony Bruce, Jr.

2007-Jason Meyers

2006-Jason Johnson

2005-Tim Montgomery

2004-Gary Wright

2003-Gary Wright

2002-Paul McMahan

2001-Jason Sides

2000-Mike Ward

1999-Gary Wright

1998-Tim Crawley

1997-Wayne Johnson

1996-Pete Butler

1995-Gary Wright

1994-Terry Gray

1993-John Gerloff

1992-Rained Out

1991-Steve Kinser

1990-Sammy Swindell

1989-Steve Kinser

1988-Steve Kinser

The Past Ralph Henson Memorial Winners (All previous events contested at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway):

2022 – Aaron Reutzel

2021 – Derek Hagar

2020 – Mark Smith

2019 – Tim Crawley

2018 – Derek Hagar

2017 – Tony Bruce, Jr.

2016 – Derek Hagar

2015 – Tim Crawley

2014 – Jordon Mallett

2013 – Cody Gardner

2012 – Dale Howard

2011 – Zach Pringle

2010 – Zach Pringle

2009 – Jeff Swindell

2008 – Gary Wright

The Feature Purse:

Thursday: 1. $4,646, 2. $1,250, 3. $1,100, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $400, 9. $300, 10. $250, 11. $250, 12. $250, 13. $250, 14. $250, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250.

Friday (Twin Features): 1. $1,500, 2. $750, 3. $650, 4. $625, 5. $600, 6. $550, 7. $525, 8. $500, 9. $450, 10. $400, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250.

Saturday: 1. $20,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $2,500, 4. $2,200, 5. $2,000, 6. $1,700, 7. $1,600, 8. $1,500, 9. $1,400, 10. $1,350, 11. $1,300, 12. $1,200, 13. $1,150, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000.

The Tickets:

Thursday: Pits $35. Grandstand for Adults $25, Military $20 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Friday: Pits $35. Grandstand for Adults $25, Military $20 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Saturday: Pits $40. Grandstand for Adults $30, Military $25 (with ID), Kids 6-11 $5 accompanied by an adult and 5 and under free.

Driver pit pass for Friday and Saturday is included in the $100 entry fee if submitted by the deadline.

Tickets will be available at the gate each day with gates with grandstands opening daily at 5:00 p.m. Debit/credit cards are accepted at the front gate and concessions.

Free camping is available on a first-come, first-served basis along the west side tree line with no water or electrical hookups.

The Broadcast: If you can’t make it to the STN, watch live at https://flosports.link/3ECzSVP.

For more information regarding the 36th Annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tires at Texarkana 67 Speedway, check online at www.67speedwayoftexarkana.com, call 870-648-5688 or email tcrawley87@yahoo.com.