Tasca, Kalitta, Enders, and Herrera Top Spots At World Wide Technology Raceway

A sold out crowd on a very hot day at World Wide Technology Raceway, saw the hottest NHRA drivers captured the Top Spots for Sundays NHRA Midwest Nationals Eliminations.

Current Season points leaders Doug Kalitta in Top Fuel and Gaige Herrera in Pro Stock Motorcycle qualified No#1. Bob Tasca in Funny Car and Erica Enders in Pro Stock are both also very close to the season points leads in their respective classes.

Funny Car

Bob Tasca III is hoping on Sunday at the NHRA Midwest Nationals to slide into the Funny Car to capture the points lead for the first time during the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.

Tasca won his sixth Top qualifier of the year with a 3.85-second pass at 324 mph which was run on Friday night. Tasca enters St. Louis No. 2 in the points trailing current points leader Robert Hight.

“This is very exciting, but one round at a time, one run at a time,” said Tasca. “We’re going to do the best we can, and if we come out victorious, it’s that much sweeter. But this is what it’s all about. I’ve been around a lot of successful teams. We’ve had some good runs, but this is clearly our best run at it.”

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 1 Bob Tasca III 4 3.852 324.9 2 Chad Green 473 3.886 330.47 3 Blake Alexander 256 3.888 326.79 4 John Force 5 3.914 325.06 5 Matt Hagan 14 3.927 326.4 6 Bobby Bode 3095 3.937 293.47 7 Ron Capps 1 3.952 324.9 8 Robert Hight 2 3.953 323.89 9 Cruz Pedregon 6 3.981 320.66 10 Tim Wilkerson 9 3.982 321.04 11 JR Todd 373 4.005 321.04 12 Alexis DeJoria 7 4.008 324.44 13 Terry Haddock 121 4.079 299 14 Dave Richards 139 4.132 292.9 15 Alex Laughlin 40 4.14 304.94 16 Jack Wyatt 34 4.173 264.49 17 Dale Creasy Jr 302 4.179 296.11 18 Chris King 343 4.771 187.5

Top Fuel

It was Doug Kalitta’s 53rd No 1 Qualifier in his long career. He 3.852 ET / 324.9 MPH from Friday propelled to the top but he had a strong last run Saturday with 3.72 ET.

“I was really happy with that .72 in that last session,” said Kalitta. “My car has been really consistent. I just can’t say enough about how hard everybody is working on my car. ”

Mike Salinas is in second with a run of 3.71 at 329, and Antron Brown came in third with a 3.71, 331.

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 1 Doug Kalitta 10 3.709 331.85 2 Mike Salinas 7211 3.71 329.75 3 Antron Brown 2 3.714 331.69 4 Justin Ashley 4 3.73 331.69 5 Steve Torrence 6 3.733 330.72 6 Tony Schumacher 356 3.734 329.83 7 Clay Millican 51 3.74 334.07 8 Leah Pruett 777 3.742 331.04 9 Shawn Langdon 9 3.748 328.86 10 Austin Prock 3 3.77 318.62 11 Brittany Force 1 3.791 330.72 12 Josh Hart 7 3.793 324.2 13 TJ Zizzo 317 3.814 326.24 14 Kyle Wurtzel 386 3.816 314.46 15 Cody Krohn 211X 3.819 319.07 16 Lex Joon 222 3.92 314.09 17 Buddy Hull 323 3.92 312.06 18 Terry Totten 565 20.894 158.39

Pro Stock

On the hottest racers in Pro Stock is Erica Enders capturing her 3rd straight top qualifier and her 5th of the year. Her Friday night run of 6.54 / 209 MPH could not be beat on Saturday and will hold the top spot in Sunday’s eliminations.

It was Erica Enders show once again at World Wide Technology Raceway. She has four straight at the track where she first announce she would be pro racer and made her pro debut in 2004.

“I love racing here [World Wide Technology Raceway]” said Enders. “It has been great to me. I am not sure what it is, but I will take it and hopefully we will keep rolling here”

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 1 Erica Enders 1 6.549 209.69 2 Matt Hartford 6 6.549 207.75 3 Troy Coughlin Jr 4 6.558 208.97 4 Greg Anderson 2 6.56 208.81 5 Kyle Koretsky 5 6.569 208.65 6 Bo Butner III 9 6.57 209.07 7 Aaron Stanfield 3 6.57 208.01 8 Fernando Cuadra Jr 406M 6.575 207.69 9 Dallas Glenn 7 6.581 207.62 10 Camrie Caruso 14 6.582 208.39 11 Cristian Cuadra 8 6.583 208.81 12 Deric Kramer 52 6.59 208.91 13 Jerry Tucker 494 6.595 208.81 14 Mason McGaha 400 6.602 208.36 15 Chris McGaha 4264 6.605 208.62 16 Eric Latino 193 6.609 207.21 17 Fernando Cuadra 410M 6.627 207.85 18 Robert River 508R 7.05 195.99

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera remains hot, winning his 11th top qualification this season Pro Stock Motorcycle. His Suzuki had a run of 6.71 at 201 mph.

But Saturday’s race was overshadowed by an injury by Angie Smith early Saturday afternoon when came off her bike and the end of the drag strip. NHRA reported that Smith was alert and conscious and was transported to local medical facility for further evaluation.

“I am so glad to hear she is alright,” said Herrera in press conference at the of the day.

POSITION DRIVER CAR NO. ET MPH 1 Gaige Herrera 79 6.716 201.79 2 Matt Smith 1 6.766 201.76 3 Eddie Krawiec 7 6.773 201.25 4 Chase Van Sant 554 6.774 198.7 5 Hector Arana Jr 300 6.796 199.14 6 Jianna Evaristo 15 6.841 197.31 7 Cory Reed 574 6.87 195.48 8 Kelly Clontz 1981 6.874 197.88 9 Marc Ingwersen 8 6.874 196.44 10 Steve Johnson 5 6.879 196.85 11 Angie Smith 3 6.88 198.93 12 Ryan Oehler 10 6.953 193.82 13 Chris Bostick 17 7.026 187.63 14 Joey Gladstone 2 7.061 160.69

