Tasca, Kalitta, Enders, and Herrera Top Spots At World Wide Technology Raceway

A sold out crowd on a very hot day at World Wide Technology Raceway, saw the hottest NHRA drivers captured the Top Spots for Sundays NHRA Midwest Nationals Eliminations.
Current Season points leaders Doug Kalitta in Top Fuel and Gaige Herrera in Pro Stock Motorcycle qualified No#1. Bob Tasca in Funny Car and Erica Enders in Pro Stock are both also very close to the season points leads in their respective classes.
Funny Car
Bob Tasca III is hoping on Sunday at the NHRA Midwest Nationals to slide into the Funny Car to capture the points lead for the first time during the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.
Tasca won his sixth Top qualifier of the year with a 3.85-second pass at 324 mph which was run on Friday night. Tasca enters St. Louis No. 2 in the points trailing current points leader Robert Hight.
“This is very exciting, but one round at a time, one run at a time,” said Tasca. “We’re going to do the best we can, and if we come out victorious, it’s that much sweeter. But this is what it’s all about. I’ve been around a lot of successful teams. We’ve had some good runs, but this is clearly our best run at it.”
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Bob Tasca III
|4
|3.852
|324.9
|2
|Chad Green
|473
|3.886
|330.47
|3
|Blake Alexander
|256
|3.888
|326.79
|4
|John Force
|5
|3.914
|325.06
|5
|Matt Hagan
|14
|3.927
|326.4
|6
|Bobby Bode
|3095
|3.937
|293.47
|7
|Ron Capps
|1
|3.952
|324.9
|8
|Robert Hight
|2
|3.953
|323.89
|9
|Cruz Pedregon
|6
|3.981
|320.66
|10
|Tim Wilkerson
|9
|3.982
|321.04
|11
|JR Todd
|373
|4.005
|321.04
|12
|Alexis DeJoria
|7
|4.008
|324.44
|13
|Terry Haddock
|121
|4.079
|299
|14
|Dave Richards
|139
|4.132
|292.9
|15
|Alex Laughlin
|40
|4.14
|304.94
|16
|Jack Wyatt
|34
|4.173
|264.49
|17
|Dale Creasy Jr
|302
|4.179
|296.11
|18
|Chris King
|343
|4.771
|187.5
Top Fuel
It was Doug Kalitta’s 53rd No 1 Qualifier in his long career. He 3.852 ET / 324.9 MPH from Friday propelled to the top but he had a strong last run Saturday with 3.72 ET.
“I was really happy with that .72 in that last session,” said Kalitta. “My car has been really consistent. I just can’t say enough about how hard everybody is working on my car. ”
Mike Salinas is in second with a run of 3.71 at 329, and Antron Brown came in third with a 3.71, 331.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Doug Kalitta
|10
|3.709
|331.85
|2
|Mike Salinas
|7211
|3.71
|329.75
|3
|Antron Brown
|2
|3.714
|331.69
|4
|Justin Ashley
|4
|3.73
|331.69
|5
|Steve Torrence
|6
|3.733
|330.72
|6
|Tony Schumacher
|356
|3.734
|329.83
|7
|Clay Millican
|51
|3.74
|334.07
|8
|Leah Pruett
|777
|3.742
|331.04
|9
|Shawn Langdon
|9
|3.748
|328.86
|10
|Austin Prock
|3
|3.77
|318.62
|11
|Brittany Force
|1
|3.791
|330.72
|12
|Josh Hart
|7
|3.793
|324.2
|13
|TJ Zizzo
|317
|3.814
|326.24
|14
|Kyle Wurtzel
|386
|3.816
|314.46
|15
|Cody Krohn
|211X
|3.819
|319.07
|16
|Lex Joon
|222
|3.92
|314.09
|17
|Buddy Hull
|323
|3.92
|312.06
|18
|Terry Totten
|565
|20.894
|158.39
Pro Stock
On the hottest racers in Pro Stock is Erica Enders capturing her 3rd straight top qualifier and her 5th of the year. Her Friday night run of 6.54 / 209 MPH could not be beat on Saturday and will hold the top spot in Sunday’s eliminations.
It was Erica Enders show once again at World Wide Technology Raceway. She has four straight at the track where she first announce she would be pro racer and made her pro debut in 2004.
“I love racing here [World Wide Technology Raceway]” said Enders. “It has been great to me. I am not sure what it is, but I will take it and hopefully we will keep rolling here”
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Erica Enders
|1
|6.549
|209.69
|2
|Matt Hartford
|6
|6.549
|207.75
|3
|Troy Coughlin Jr
|4
|6.558
|208.97
|4
|Greg Anderson
|2
|6.56
|208.81
|5
|Kyle Koretsky
|5
|6.569
|208.65
|6
|Bo Butner III
|9
|6.57
|209.07
|7
|Aaron Stanfield
|3
|6.57
|208.01
|8
|Fernando Cuadra Jr
|406M
|6.575
|207.69
|9
|Dallas Glenn
|7
|6.581
|207.62
|10
|Camrie Caruso
|14
|6.582
|208.39
|11
|Cristian Cuadra
|8
|6.583
|208.81
|12
|Deric Kramer
|52
|6.59
|208.91
|13
|Jerry Tucker
|494
|6.595
|208.81
|14
|Mason McGaha
|400
|6.602
|208.36
|15
|Chris McGaha
|4264
|6.605
|208.62
|16
|Eric Latino
|193
|6.609
|207.21
|17
|Fernando Cuadra
|410M
|6.627
|207.85
|18
|Robert River
|508R
|7.05
|195.99
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Gaige Herrera remains hot, winning his 11th top qualification this season Pro Stock Motorcycle. His Suzuki had a run of 6.71 at 201 mph.
But Saturday’s race was overshadowed by an injury by Angie Smith early Saturday afternoon when came off her bike and the end of the drag strip. NHRA reported that Smith was alert and conscious and was transported to local medical facility for further evaluation.
“I am so glad to hear she is alright,” said Herrera in press conference at the of the day.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR NO.
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Gaige Herrera
|79
|6.716
|201.79
|2
|Matt Smith
|1
|6.766
|201.76
|3
|Eddie Krawiec
|7
|6.773
|201.25
|4
|Chase Van Sant
|554
|6.774
|198.7
|5
|Hector Arana Jr
|300
|6.796
|199.14
|6
|Jianna Evaristo
|15
|6.841
|197.31
|7
|Cory Reed
|574
|6.87
|195.48
|8
|Kelly Clontz
|1981
|6.874
|197.88
|9
|Marc Ingwersen
|8
|6.874
|196.44
|10
|Steve Johnson
|5
|6.879
|196.85
|11
|Angie Smith
|3
|6.88
|198.93
|12
|Ryan Oehler
|10
|6.953
|193.82
|13
|Chris Bostick
|17
|7.026
|187.63
|14
|Joey Gladstone
|2
|7.061
|160.69
Story by Kevin Proot / www.stlracing.com / St Louis Motor Racing News
Photos by Kevin Proot & Tim Proot / www.stlracing.com / St Louis Motor Racing News