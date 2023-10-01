Sunday NHRA Preview at WWT Raceway, Enders Aims To Break Record

- Advertisement -

Erica Enders could become the winningest female driver in NHRA history with a win today at World Wide Technology Raceway. The win would be her 47th career victory passing Angelle Sampey who is currently tied with Enders with 46 career wins.

Enders has won six times at WWT Raceway, the most of any racer at the track.

“I’m definitely excited to head into race day,” Enders said. “St. Louis has always been really good to us, and we hope that the trend will continue. I haven’t thought about [the record] on race day, but no matter when it comes it will be a huge honor. Angelle [Sampey] was one of my heroes growing up, and we’re great friends now. To be the all-time winner for females in any form of motorsports is pretty substantial and an honor I won’t take lightly.”

Today’s Race Schedule:

Sunday, October 1 – Eliminations.

9 a.m. — Sportsman eliminations.

9 a.m. — Midway open (suggested time of arrival.

10 a.m. — SealMaster Track Walk and pre-race ceremonies.

11 a.m. — Nitro eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) Round 1.

12 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) Round 1.

12:40 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations Round 1.

1 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations Round 2.

1:10 p.m. — Factory X eliminations Round 1.

1:30 p.m. — Nitro eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) Round 2.

2 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) Round 2.

2:20 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations Round 2.

2:30 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations Round 3.

2:35 p.m. — Factory X eliminations Round 2.

2:40 p.m. — Sportsman eliminations semi-finals.

3:10 p.m. — Nitro Eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) semi-finals.

3:25 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) semi-finals.

3:35 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations semi-finals.

3:40 p.m. — Summit Jr Dragster Shootout eliminations finals.

3:45 p.m. — Sportsman eliminations finals.

4:15 p.m. — Factory X eliminations finals.

4:20 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations finals.

4:25 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations finals.

4:30 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Motorcycle and Car) finals.

4:40 p.m. — Nitro eliminations (Funny Car and Top Fuel) finals.

Winners’ Circle on the starting line.

Schedule subject to change.

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTRaceway on social media.