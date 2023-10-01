HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisSunday NHRA Preview at WWT Raceway, Enders Aims To Break Record

Sunday NHRA Preview at WWT Raceway, Enders Aims To Break Record

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

Published on

By stlmrn
Erica Enders Chevrolet Camaro Pro Stock does a burnout during qualifications for the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway Drag Strip. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire)
- Advertisement -

Erica Enders could become the winningest female driver in NHRA history with a win today at World Wide Technology Raceway. The win would be her 47th career victory passing Angelle Sampey who is currently tied with Enders with 46 career wins.

Enders has won six times at WWT Raceway, the most of any racer at the track.

“I’m definitely excited to head into race day,” Enders said. “St. Louis has always been really good to us, and we hope that the trend will continue. I haven’t thought about [the record] on race day, but no matter when it comes it will be a huge honor. Angelle [Sampey] was one of my heroes growing up, and we’re great friends now. To be the all-time winner for females in any form of motorsports is pretty substantial and an honor I won’t take lightly.”

Today’s Race Schedule:

Sunday, October 1 – Eliminations.

9 a.m. — Sportsman eliminations.

9 a.m. — Midway open (suggested time of arrival.

10 a.m. — SealMaster Track Walk and pre-race ceremonies.

11 a.m. — Nitro eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) Round 1.

12 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) Round 1.

12:40 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations Round 1.

1 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations Round 2.

1:10 p.m. — Factory X eliminations Round 1.

1:30 p.m. — Nitro eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) Round 2.

2 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) Round 2.

2:20 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations Round 2.

2:30 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations Round 3.

2:35 p.m. — Factory X eliminations Round 2.

2:40 p.m. — Sportsman eliminations semi-finals.

3:10 p.m. — Nitro Eliminations (Top Fuel and Funny Car) semi-finals.

3:25 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Car and Motorcycle) semi-finals.

3:35 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations semi-finals.

3:40 p.m. — Summit Jr Dragster Shootout eliminations finals.

3:45 p.m. — Sportsman eliminations finals.

4:15 p.m. — Factory X eliminations finals.

4:20 p.m. — Factory Stock Showdown eliminations finals.

4:25 p.m. — Pro Mod eliminations finals.

4:30 p.m. — Pro Stock eliminations (Motorcycle and Car) finals.

4:40 p.m. — Nitro eliminations (Funny Car and Top Fuel) finals.

Winners’ Circle on the starting line.

Schedule subject to change.

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTRaceway on social media.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

High Limit Series

David Gravel grabs $50,000 High Limit Sprint win at Lernerville SPeedway

58 entries PEOPLES SPRINTS A Feature 1 (35 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel; 2....
Dirt Late Model News

Hudson O’Neal Finishes Second in 44th Ann. Jackson 100

Tyler County Speedway, Raceway 7, and PPMS on this Week’s Slate SHINNSTON,...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Ashton Winger Banks $12,000 for CCSDS Cotton Pickin’ Victory

Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series Double Header Up Next HAMPTON, Ga....
Sprint Car & Midget News

Clyde Knipp Prioritizing Family, Growing New Business After 2023

THE NEXT CHAPTER: Clyde Knipp Prioritizing Family, Growing New Business After...
Atomic Speedway

Mike Marlar Wins Wild World of Outlaws Feature At Atomic

BUCKEYE STATE WARRIOR: Mike Marlar Wins Wild World of Outlaws Feature...
Dirt Late Model News

Lincoln Speedway Hosts 28th DIRTcar Fall Nationals This Weekend

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 28th DIRTcar Fall Nationals Features Five Divisions...
Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 9/30/23

25 entries DIRTCAR STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 99K-Jerrad Krick;...
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway’s Fall Nationals Results – 9/30/23

22 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS Feature (25 Laps): 1. 6P-Jose Parga; 2....

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

National Champions Clean-Up in DIRTcar Fall Nationals Finale at Lincoln

FALL NATIONALS FINALE: National Champs Feger, Parga, Schwartz Clean-Up With First-Time Winner Nusbaum at...
Illinois

Red Hill Raceway Results – 9/30/23

22 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 50-Tyler Weiss; 2. 1D-Dean Hoffman;...
Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 9/30/23

25 entries DIRTCAR STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 99K-Jerrad Krick; 2. 5D-Jordan Smith;...
Illinois

Lincoln Speedway’s Fall Nationals Results – 9/30/23

22 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS Feature (25 Laps): 1. 6P-Jose Parga; 2. 59-Aaron Heck; 3....
Illinois

Southern Illinois Raceway Results – 9/30/23

7 entries MAIERS TIDY BOWL DWARFS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 90-Cody Maier; 2. 99M-Michael...
©