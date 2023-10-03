Lucas Oil Speedway track champ Middaugh hopes home-dirt advantage provides a boost at USRA Nationals

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 2, 2023) – It’s already been a dream season for Ryan Middaugh, with track championships at Callaway Raceway in his hometown of Fulton and Lucas Oil Speedway. He has 18 feature wins and 33 top-five finishes in 41 events.

“We had a good year in 2017 when we won 14 races. I thought that would be hard to top,” Middaugh said. “To do what we have this year, to win six races at Lucas and a track championship and just to put ourselves in this position has been really cool.”

That position is having a shot at a United States Racing Association Modified national championship. Middaugh enters the five-night Summit USRA Nationals, which kick off Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Speedway, eight points behind Brandon Davis of Hayfield, Minn., in the USRA points race.

“I don’t really know what it would mean. It would definitely be the pinnacle of what I would say my racing career, which is a racing hobby,” Middaugh said of a potential national championship. “If I could pull something like that off, it would be pretty unbelievable.”

Middaugh calls himself “a true weekly racer” who runs the two tracks closest to home – Lucas and Callaway – and venture to other locales when they can.

“It’s just me and my dad as the money behind this deal,” Middaugh said. “He works two jobs to hold down the motor program and I kind of take care of the rest. We’re just working-class people. I have one buddy who comes and helps one or two nights a week.

“So just to have a shot at (a national title) means a lot. We’ve had a really good year, winning 18 races, two track championships and we’ve pretty much sealed up the Central Region as well.”

Middaugh, 31, said he’s been preparing for the marathon week of the nationals by working up and extra set of tires. Otherwise, the preparation has been pretty much as usual. Perhaps looking for the nearest wood to knock on, he’s had few mechanical issues all season.

“We haven’t had any engines troubles and haven’t had any parts failures or DNFs. That’s really helped to keep us up front in the points deal and helps the pocket book too, when you’re running top-five most every night. You can keep putting that money into getting you there next week.”

It’ll take a special week with continued top-five finishes – and perhaps a couple of feature wins – for Middaugh to have a shot at overtaking Brandon Davis. Tyler Davis of Haysville, Kan., also is in the mix just 21 points behind the leader.

Perhaps the home-track advantage will give Middaugh a boost. An already-tremendous season could become one for the ages.

“It’s definitely a different beast,” Middaugh said of the Lucas Oil Speedway dirt. “It changes all the time. It’s a tough place to get ahold of. We’ve built a notebook throughout the year and when the track changes it doesn’t hurt us.

“It would be awesome to even win a prelim night. That would be super cool to top our year off. But we’re gonna go there and try to win every night. If we do that, it would be a big boost toward winning the nationals.”

Here are things to know about the USRA Nationals, which are scheduled to begin with a Monday-night practice session:

10th Annual Summit USRA Nationals

CLASSES:

USRA Modifieds, Medieval USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Tuners.

RULES:

This event is sanctioned by the United States Racing Association and all USRA rules apply. RACEceivers and transponders are required and will be available for rent or purchase at the track.

PROCEDURES:

From Tuesday through Friday, competitors will draw for heat race starting positions and passing points will determine A-Main lineups for that night. All competitors will be in an A-Main each night with the top 6 or 8 (depending on car count) in each class advancing to Saturday’s A-Main.

Saturday’s program will feature an “alphabet soup” of main events leading up to the championship A-Main for each class. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points will be awarded each night with 100 bonus points awarded to each driver in attendance that competes two (2) or more nights. All drivers must possess a USRA license (no temps).

ENTRY FEES:

USRA Modifieds – $125, $150 beginning Oct. 3.

USRA Stock Cars – $100, $125 beginning Oct. 3.

USRA B-Mods – $100, $125 beginning Oct. 3.

USRA Hobby Stocks – $75, $100 beginning Oct. 3.

USRA Tuners – $30, $50 beginning Oct. 3.

USRA MODIFIEDS:

Tuesday – Summit Shootout: 1. $ 750, 2. $500, 3. $400, 4. $350, 5. $300, 6. $275, 7. $250, 8. $225, other starters $200;

Wednesday-Friday – A-Main(s): 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $175, 7. $150, 8. $140, 9. $130, 10. $120, 11. $110, 12. $105, 13. $100, 14. $95, 15. $90, 16. $85, 17. $80, 18. $75, other starters $70;

Saturday – D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $250, 14. $240, 15. $235, 16. $230, 17. $225, 18. $220, 19. $215, 20. $210, 21. $205, other starters $200. C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $270, 16. $265, 17. $260, 18. $255, other starters $250.

B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $500, 14. $400, 15. $350, 16. $325, 17. $320, 18. $315, 19. $310, 20. $305, 21-24. $300.

A-Main: 1. $4000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $625, 10. $600, 11. $590, 12. $580, 13. $570, 14. $560, 15. $550, 16. $540, 17. $535, 18. $530, 19. $525, 20. $520, 21. $515, 22. $510, 23. $505, other starters $500. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA STOCK CARS:

Tuesday – Summit Shootout: 1. $600, 2. $500, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $275, 6. $250, 7. $225, 8. $200, 9. $175, other starters $150.

Wednesday-Friday – A-Main(s): 1. $300, 2. $250, 3. $200, 4. $175, 5. $150, 6. $125, 7. $100, 8. $90, 9. $80, 10. $75, 11. $70, 12. $65, 13. $60, 14. $55, other starters $50.

Saturday – E-Main: Top 10 to D-Main, 11. $175, 12. $160, 13. $155, 14. $150, 15. $145, 16. $140, 17. $135, 18. $130, other starters $125; D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $200, 14. $175, 15. $170, 16. $165, 17. $160, 18. $155, other starters $150; C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $225, 14. $200, 15. $190, 16. $180, other starters $175; B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $250, 14. $225, 15. $220, 16. $215, 17. $210, 18. $205, other starters $200; A-Main: 1. $2500, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $475, 10. $450, 11. $425, 12. $400, 13. $375, 14. $350, 15. $325, 16. $300, 17. $290, 18. $280, 19. $275, 20. $270, 21. $265, 22. $260, other starters $250. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA B-MODS:

Tuesday – Summit Shootout: 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $225, 6. $200, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $140, 10. $135, 11. $130, other starters $125.

Wednesday-Friday – A-Main(s): 1. $300, 2. $250, 3. $200, 4. $175, 5. $150, 6. $125, 7. $100, 8. $90, 9. $80, 10. $75, 11. $70, 12. $65, 13. $60, 14. $55, other starters $50; Saturday – E-Main: Top 10 to D-Main, 11. $200, 12. $175, 13. $150, 14. $125, 15. $120, 16. $115, 17. $110, 18. $105, other starters $100; D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $225, 14. $200, 15. $175, 16. $150, 17. $140, 18. $130, other starters $125; C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $250, 14. $225, 15. $200, 16. $175, 17. $170, 18. $165, 19. $160, 20. $155, other starters $150; B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $275, 14. $250, 15. $225, 16. $200, 17. $190, 18. $180, other starters $175; A-Main: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $425, 10. $400, 11. $375, 12. $350, 13. $325, 14. $300, 15. $290, 16. $280, 17. $275, 18. $270, 19. $265, 20. $260, 21. $255, other starters $250. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA HOBBY STOCKS:

Wednesday – Summit Shootout: 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $175, 7. $150, 8. $140, 9. $130, 10. $125, 11. $120, 12. $115, 13. $110, 14. $105, other starters 100.

Thursday-Friday – A-Main(s): 1. $250 2. $200 3. $150 4. $125 5. $100 6. $90 7. $85 8. $80 9. $75 10. $70 11. $65 12. $60 13. $55 other starters $50;

Saturday – B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $200, 14. $175, 15. $150, 16. $140, 17. $130, other starters $125; A-Main: 1. $1200, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $450, 7. $400, 8. $350, 9. $325, 10. $300, 11. $290, 12. $280, 13. $270, 14. $260, 15. $255, 16. $250, 17. $245, 18. $240, 19. $235, 20. $230, 21. $225, 22. $220, 23. $215, 24. $210, 25. $205, other starters $200. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA TUNERS:

Thursday-Friday – A-Mains: 1. $200, 2. $150, 3. $100, 4. $90, 5. $80, 6. $75, 7. $70, 8. $65, 9. $60, 10. $55, 11. $50, 12. $45, other starters $40; Saturday – B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $125, 14. $100, 15. $90, 16. $80, other starters $75; A-Main: 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $175, 7. $150, 8. $140, 9. $135, 10. $130, 11. $125, 12. $120, 13. $115, 14. $110, 15. $105, other starters $100. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2:

Parking and Practice for all classes

Pits Open – 1 p.m.

Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps – 6 p.m.

Track Closes – 9 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission):

All Ages (6 and over) – FREE

Children (under 6) – FREE w/adult

Pit Passes:

Adults (18 and over) & Juniors (11 and over) – $25

6-Day Pit Pass – $195

Kids (6-10) – $15

6-Day Kids – $115

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3:

Parking and Practice for all classes

Summit Shootout Qualifying for USRA B-Mods

Summit Shootout Qualifying for USRA Stock Cars

Summit Shootout Qualifying for USRA Modifieds

Summit Shootout for USRA B-Mods

Summit Shootout for USRA Stock Cars

Summit Shootout for USRA Modifieds

Pits/Tech Opens – 1 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps – 6 p.m.

Racing – 6:30 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission):

Adults (18 and over) – $15

5-Day Adults – $90

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $12

5-Day Military/Seniors – $75

Juniors (12-16) – $8

5-Day Juniors – $50

Kids (6-11) – $5

5-Day Kids – $25

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes:

Adults (18 and over) & Juniors (11 and over) – $35

5-Day Pit Pass – $175

Kids (6-10) – $20

5-Day Kids – $100

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4:

USRA B-Mod Heats

USRA Stock Car Heats

USRA Modified Heats

Summit Shootout for USRA Hobby Stocks

USRA B-Mod A-Main(s)

USRA Stock Car A-Main(s)

USRA Modified A-Main(s)

Practice for non-Shootout USRA Hobby Stocks

Pits/Tech Opens – 1 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 p.m.

Racing – 6 p.m.

Hot Laps for USRA Hobby Stocks – 9 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission):

Adults (18 and over) – $20

4-Day Adults – $80

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $17

4-Day Military/Seniors – $65

Juniors (12-16) – $10

4-Day Juniors – $40

Kids (6-11) – $5

4-Day Kids – $20

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes:

Adults (18 and over) & Juniors (11 and over) – $35

4-Day Pit Pass – $140

Kids (6-10) – $20

4-Day Kids – $80

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5:

USRA Hobby Stock Heats

USRA B-Mod Heats

USRA Stock Car Heats

USRA Modified Heats

USRA Hobby Stock A-Main(s)

USRA B-Mod A-Main(s)

USRA Stock Car A-Main(s)

USRA Modified A-Main(s)

Pits/Tech Opens – 1 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 p.m.

Racing – 6 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission):

Adults (18 and over) – $20

3-Day Adults – $60

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $17

3-Day Military/Seniors – $50

Juniors (12-16) – $10

3-Day Juniors – $30

Kids (6-11) – $5

3-Day Kids – $15

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes:

Adults (18+) & Juniors (11+) – $35

3-Day Pit Pass – $110

Kids (6-10) – $20

3-Day Kids – $60

Children (< 6) – FREE w/ Adult

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6:

USRA Tuner Heats

USRA Hobby Stock Heats

USRA B-Mod Heats

USRA Stock Car Heats

USRA Modified Heats

USRA Tuner A-Main(s)

USRA Hobby Stock A-Main(s)

USRA B-Mod A-Main(s)

USRA Stock Car A-Main(s)

USRA Modified A-Main(s)

Pits Open – 1 p.m.

Tech Opens – 2 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 p.m.

Racing – 6 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission):

Adults (18 and overr) – $20

2-Day Adults – $45

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $17

2-Day Military/Seniors – $37

Juniors (12-16) – $20

2-Day Juniors – $30

Kids (6-11) – $10

2-Day Kids – $15

Children (under 6) FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes:

Adults (18 and over) & Juniors (11 and over) – $35

2-Day Pit Pass – $75

Kids (6-10) – $20

2-Day Kids – $40

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7:

USRA B-Mod E-Main

USRA Stock Car E-Main

USRA B-Mod D-Main

USRA Stock Car D-Main

USRA Modified D-Main

USRA B-Mod C- Main

USRA Stock Car C-Main

USRA Modified C-Main

USRA Tuner B-Main

USRA Hobby Stock B-Main

USRA B-Mod B-Main

USRA Stock Car B-Main

USRA Modified B-Main

USRA Tuner A-Main

USRA Hobby Stock A-Main

USRA B-Mod A-Main

USRA Stock Car A-Main

USRA Modified A-Main

Pits Open – 1 p.m.

Tech Opens – 2 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5 p.m.

Racing – 5:30 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission):

Adults (18 and over) – $25

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $20

Juniors (12-16) – $10

Kids (6-11) – $5

Children (under 6) FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes:

Adults (18 and over) & Juniors (11 and over) – $40

Youth (6-10) – $20

Children (under6) FREE w/ Adult

For ticket information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com