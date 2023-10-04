Summit USRA Nationals open with Davis, Hovden and Morton earning Shootout victories at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 3, 2023) – The first of a scheduled five straight nights of the Summit USRA Nationals kicked off at Lucas Oil Speedway on Tuesday night with Brandon Davis, JC Morton and Mitch Hovden each visiting victory lane.

The all-star event on the first night featured Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series track champions and Summit Shootout qualifying race winners.

Davis of Hayfield, Minn., led all 16 laps but had to hold off Nic Bidinger’s challenge just past the halfway point and held on for the USRA Modified feature win. Davis started on the pole and led fourth-starting Nic Bidinger through the first four laps, opening an .812-second lead before Paden Phillips spun to bring out a caution while running fourth.

Bidinger rode the high line to pressure Davis by lap 10, then switched to the low side on lap 12 to pull alongside. But Davis, racing at Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time, was able to build a gap over the final laps to pull away and beat Bidinger by 1.2 seconds.

“I didn’t really know where to run,” Davis said. “I saw the class before me (Stock Cars) run up on top. I just decided to go to the bottom because I know the lip is pretty treacherous up there if you get over it.

“I heard Bidinger and looked at the (video) board and he was there. I decided to try and change it up a little bit and finally figured out towards the end a little bit in one and two.

“The first time here, it’s interesting. It takes a little bit to get used to this stuff. It’s amazing the difference in soil from up north to down here.”

Jason Pursley finished third with Trevor Hughes fourth and Tyler Davis in fifth.

Hovden captures Stock Cars battle: Mitch Hovden of Decorah, Iowa, lost the lead midway through the USRA Stock Cars Summit Shootout feature, then regained it a lap later to post the feature win.

William Garner grabbed the lead on lap 10, but Hovden drove back to the top spot one lap later and didn’t surrender it the rest of the way.

Garner and Josh Cain staged a side-by-side battle for second over the next several laps before Garner got the advantage and cut Hovden’s lead to one-half second. Hovden was able to roll from there and wound up one second in front of Garner at the finish.

“You could hear ’em,” Hovden said of the challengers. “I moved to the bottom and it seemed to be quite a bit better than the top and I was lucky enough to hold them off.”

Cain wound up third with Derek Green fourth and Mason Beck fifth.

B-Mod Shootout win goes to Morton: JC Morton of Springfield led the final 14 laps for the USRA B-Mod Summit Shootout on the opening night of nationals. A former USRA national champ, Morton too the lead on lap seven from Henry Chambers who started up front and paced five of the first six of the 20-lapper.

Morton went on to finish .686 seconds ahead of Lucas Oil Speedway track champion Bobby Williams for his eighth B-Mod feature win of the 2023 season with half of those coming at the Wheatland oval. Williams also had a strong run, advancing from seventh at the start.

Morton started eighth and quickly moved into the top four before challenging for the lead and taking it over on lap seven. He didn’t give it up from there for a strong start of his week at nationals.

Action continues Wednesday night as action builds toward Saturday’s big final-night action in all five divisions.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Oct. 3, 2023)

10th annual Summit USRA Nationals

USRA Modifieds

Summit Shootout Feature – 1. 50III-Brandon Davis[1]; 2. 3B-Nic Bidinger[4]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[3]; 4. 712-Trevor Hughes[9]; 5. 65-Tyler Davis[6]; 6. 21-Ben Nading[7]; 7. 97-Houston Johnson[5]; 8. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[10]; 9. 21C-Chad Clancy[8]; 10. 127-Paden Phillips[2]; 11. (DNS) 92-Tyler Grooms; 12. (DNS) 5D-Devon Havlik

Heat 1 – 1. 65-Tyler Davis[6]; 2. 97-Houston Johnson[2]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[7]; 4. 50III-Brandon Davis[9]; 5. 127-Paden Phillips[3]; 6. 3B-Nic Bidinger[5]; 7. 21-Ben Nading[4]; 8. 21C-Chad Clancy[1]; 9. 712-Trevor Hughes[10]; 10. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[8]; 11. 92-Tyler Grooms[12]; 12. 5D-Devon Havlik[11]

USRA B-Mods

Summit Shootout Feature – 1. 18-JC Morton[8]; 2. 1B-Bobby Williams[7]; 3. 19K-Kyle Slader[11]; 4. 17-Henry Chambers[1]; 5. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[6]; 6. 66-Ryan Gillmore[5]; 7. 16-Dan Hovden[14]; 8. 56H-Brandon Hare[10]; 9. 54-Tyler Kidwell[2]; 10. 56-Shadren Turner[4]; 11. 181-Luke Nieman[12]; 12. 42-Kaeden Bronner[13]; 13. 57-Duke Erickson[20]; 14. 11J-Jacob Lynch[18]; 15. 88-Bryer McCoy[16]; 16. 17K-Klay Beemer[19]; 17. (DNF) 21K-Dave Kennedy[17]; 18. (DNF) J2-Kris Jackson[3]; 19. (DNF) 97-Tyler Lacy[9]; 20. (DNF) 9J-Jeremiah Reed[15]

Heat 1 – 1. 56-Shadren Turner[1]; 2. 54-Tyler Kidwell[2]; 3. J2-Kris Jackson[8]; 4. 18-JC Morton[6]; 5. 97-Tyler Lacy[7]; 6. 42-Kaeden Bronner[3]; 7. 16-Dan Hovden[9]; 8. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[10]; 9. 21K-Dave Kennedy[5]; 10. 17K-Klay Beemer[4]

Heat 2 – 1. 1B-Bobby Williams[1]; 2. 17-Henry Chambers[2]; 3. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[3]; 4. 66-Ryan Gillmore[4]; 5. 56H-Brandon Hare[6]; 6. 19K-Kyle Slader[8]; 7. 181-Luke Nieman[10]; 8. 88-Bryer McCoy[9]; 9. 11J-Jacob Lynch[7]; 10. 57-Duke Erickson[5]

USRA Stock Cars

Summit Shootout Feature – 1. 15-Mitch Hovden[4]; 2. 7G-William Garner[7]; 3. 3J-Josh Cain[9]; 4. 32-Derek Green[1]; 5. 0F-Mason Beck[2]; 6. 3C-Colin Deming[5]; 7. 85-Darrin Schmidt[11]; 8. M17-Rob Moseley[6]; 9. 541-Robert White[19]; 10. 43K-Josh Kelderman[18]; 11. 33-Kevin Donlan[16]; 12. 74-Jason Josselyn[3]; 13. 35-Johnny Coats[20]; 14. 106-Andy Morris[12]; 15. 35C-Bill Crimmins[17]; 16. 21P-Darren Phillips[14]; 17. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[13]; 18. 95-Chance Larson[10]; 19. (DNF) 88-Jeff Dixon[8]; 20. (DNF) 38T-Dylan Thornton[15]

B Feature – 1. 35C-Bill Crimmins[3]; 2. 43K-Josh Kelderman[2]; 3. 541-Robert White[6]; 4. 35-Johnny Coats[5]; 5. 10A-John Ades[1]; 6. (DNF) 21-Myles Michehl[4]; 7. (DNS) 6D-David Whittle

Heat 1 – 1. 15-Mitch Hovden[1]; 2. 7G-William Garner[2]; 3. 74-Jason Josselyn[8]; 4. 95-Chance Larson[7]; 5. 38T-Dylan Thornton[3]; 6. 43K-Josh Kelderman[4]; 7. 35C-Bill Crimmins[5]; 8. 35-Johnny Coats[6]

Heat 2 – 1. 0F-Mason Beck[1]; 2. 88-Jeff Dixon[3]; 3. 3J-Josh Cain[4]; 4. 85-Darrin Schmidt[7]; 5. 21P-Darren Phillips[2]; 6. 33-Kevin Donlan[8]; 7. 21-Myles Michehl[5]; 8. (DNF) 6D-David Whittle[6]

Heat 3 – 1. M17-Rob Moseley[1]; 2. 3C-Colin Deming[2]; 3. 32-Derek Green[5]; 4. 106-Andy Morris[4]; 5. 21B-Andrew Borchardt[7]; 6. 10A-John Ades[3]; 7. (DNF) 541-Robert White[6]

The three classes from Tuesday will return for programs on Wednesday, with the USRA Hobby Stocks holding their Summit Shootout.

Drivers are building toward Saturday’s final program, which will feature an “alphabet soup” of main events leading up to the championship main event for each class. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points will be awarded each night with 100 bonus points awarded to each driver in attendance that competes two or more nights.

For ticket information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.