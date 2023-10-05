Gulbrandson earns Hobby Stocks Shootout win on Night 2 of Summit USRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 4, 2023) – The United States Racing Association Hobby Stocks got their moment in the Summit USRA Nationals spotlight Wednesday night at Lucas Oil Speedway, with Dustin Gulbrandson walking away with the Summit Shootout feature win.

Gulbrandson, of Sioux Falls, S.D., took over the lead with five laps to go and then held off Tracy Halouska of Worthing, S.D. Gulbrandson earned $500 for his 18th feature victory of the season.

Gulbrandson, who started fourth, stalked Halouska for much of the race after the second-starting Halouska took the lead on lap two and held it until lap 11. That’s when Gulbrandson made what would be the winning pass, going on the outside on the front straightaway to seize the lead.

Gulbrandson held on from there to beat Halouska by .725 seconds at the finish.

“Hats off to Lucas Oil and everybody here for putting on the event,” Gulbrandson said. “It’s an awesome track to come to. The racing surface right there is about as good as you’re going to get.

“Tracy’s always fun to race with. We come out of the same shop and race together and help each other a lot. I knew we were gonna race each other clean there for the win. I’m just lucky to come out of top.”

Gulbrandson said the win doesn’t necessarily put a target on his back as a favorite for the remainder of the week, as qualifying races are held Thursday and Friday prior to Saturday’s final-night main event.

“There’s a lot of good guys in this class and a lot of fast guys,” Gulbrandson said. “We’ll just see what happens and hopefully everything stays going good and we have a little luck on our side.”

Scott Dobel finished third with Jeremy Crimmins in fifth. The Hobby Stock Summit Shootout featured track champions and Summit Shootout qualifying race winners.

Meanwhile, multiple features were held in the USRA B-Mods, Modifieds and Stock Cars as drivers began compiling points toward Saturday’s feature lineup in each class. The top two finishers in each of the three B-Mod and Stock Car features locked themselves into Saturday night’s main event and top three in the pair of Modified features did as well.

Williams, Striegel, Morton win B-Mods features: Bobby Williams used consistency to win the Lucas Oil Speedway Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod track championship, despite not winning a feature. But the Hermitage driver took a trip to victory lane in the first USRA B-Mod feature on Wednesday night.

Williams started fourth and took over the lead on lap six. He held off seventh-starting Ryan Gillmore by 1.2 seconds with Kris Jackson driving from ninth to third.

“The track was really, really good,” Williams said. “My niece, she is on the quarter panel of the car. She is having heart surgery tomorrow so I’m glad we could get this done for her.”

Mike Striegel, normally the Lucas Oil Speedway flagman, started from the pole and led all 20 laps in the second B-Mod feature. The “Wheatland Outlaw” outdistanced runner-up Terry Schultz, who charged from seventh, by 2.6 seconds in a caution-plagued 20-lapper. Colson Kirk came home in third.

“The race track was top-dominant which suited me perfect, because I started front row outside,” Striegel said. “The only thing I was thinking of, man the fans are gonna give me so much crap if I can’t win this race. It’ll be a long season next year.”

The third B-Mod feature, Springfield’s JC Morton followed up his Summit Shootout win a night before by driving to a feature win. Morton got around Brandon Hare for the lead on lap five and drew away from there, beating Hare by 2.5 seconds at the checkers. Kyle Slader finished third.

“We finally got this Bloodline Race Car rolling,” Morton said. “Me and Brandon Hare threw some sliders back and forth early. The bottom was good in one and two. Finally I snookered by him and the yellow came out and that made the race right there.”

Tyler Davis, Brandon Davis earn Modified feature wins: Tyler Davis of Haysville, Kan., passed Nic Bidinger going into turn three on lap 16 and held off a hard-charging Rodney Sanders on a restart with three to go for the first Modified feature win.

Davis, the USRA national points leader, held off Sanders by just under one second as both locked themselves into Saturday’s finale. Trevor Hughes was third.

“It’s relieving to be done and we can sit back and relax the rest of the week until the weekend,” Tyler Davis said of his locked-in status for the Saturday’s feature.

Brandon Davis took the second Modified feature, a night after earning a Summit Shootout feature win.

Davis, of Hayfield, Minn., had a 2.3-second lead over Tyler Wolff that was wiped away on a lap-12 caution. But he was able to hold off Kylie Kath, who charged late, to win by .441 seconds. Tyler Wolff was third.

“It feels good to come down here to an unknown track and run good,” Brandon Davis said. “Hopefully we can run good on Saturday.”

Stock Cars feature wins to Cain, Keeter, Thornton: Josh Cain of Rio Rancho, N.M., took the lead on lap 13, when Rob Moseley slid too high in turn four, and went on to earn the USRA Stock Cars first feature win.

Once he took over the top spot, Cain checked out and drove away to a 3.7-second win over Mitch Hovden. Moseley, after leading 10 of the first 11 laps, settled for third.

Mitch Keeter of Webb City was the fourth and final leader of the second Stock Cars feature, leading the final four laps to earn the win.

Bryant Bennett spun while leading as he and Keeter entered turn three on lap 16. Keeter inherited the lead as the caution flew and held on the rest of the way. Chris Dishong wound up in second with Jason Josselyn third.

“That was a lot of fun. I hadn’t raced USRA in a few years,” Keeter said. “I’ve been racing Late Models the last three or four years and I haven’t raced these cars since 2003 or ’04.”

The third Stock Cars feature saw defending USRA Nationals champ Dylan Thornton of Orcutt, Calif., lead all 20 laps for a convincing win over runner-up William Garner. Thornton built a four-second margin with two laps remaining when a caution wiped out his lead, but was able to navigate the restart and drive to the win. Mason Beck was third.

“We weren’t very good last night, but stayed up late and worked on it and got it better, I guess,” Thornton said. “Now we’ll see how Saturday goes.”

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Oct. 4, 2023)

10th annual Summit USRA Nationals

Hobby Stocks

Summit Shootout Feature – 1. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[4]; 2. Z86-Tracy Halouska[2]; 3. 83-Scott Dobel[1]; 4. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[9]; 5. 07-Chris Hovden[14]; 6. 20B-Josh Bradley[3]; 7. 19-Brandon Jurrens[13]; 8. 35-Riley Crimmins[12]; 9. 18Z-Zac Smith[10]; 10. 52-Carter Koop[8]; 11. 26-Matthew Machen[5]; 12. (DNF) 18K-Dylan Clinton[11]; 13. (DNF) 61N-Nick Brady[6]; 14. (DQ) 23-Justin Hanson[7]

Heat 1 – 1. 61N-Nick Brady[1]; 2. 20B-Josh Bradley[2]; 3. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[5]; 4. 23-Justin Hanson[6]; 5. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[3]; 6. (DNF) 19-Brandon Jurrens[4]; 7. (DNS) 07-Chris Hovden

Heat 2 – 1. Z86-Tracy Halouska[3]; 2. 26-Matthew Machen[1]; 3. 83-Scott Dobel[2]; 4. 52-Carter Koop[5]; 5. 18Z-Zac Smith[4]; 6. 18K-Dylan Clinton[6]; 7. 35-Riley Crimmins[7]

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1 – 1. 1B-Bobby Williams[4]; 2. 66-Ryan Gillmore[7]; 3. J2-Kris Jackson[9]; 4. F1-Mitchell Franklin[2]; 5. 96-Cody Brill[1]; 6. 25-Joe Chisholm[3]; 7. 99T-Eric Turner[6]; 8. 211-Tim Eaton[10]; 9. 28A-Andy Bryant[11]; 10. 181-Luke Nieman[5]; 11. 30H-Rex Harris[12]; 12. 55S-Brian Shaw[20]; 13. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[29]; 14. 15-Cayden Stacye[14]; 15. 57-Duke Erickson[13]; 16. 53-Tianna Mithun[19]; 17. 64-John Ross[16]; 18. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[22]; 19. 11J-Jacob Lynch[21]; 20. 17K-Klay Beemer[18]; 21. 29-Bronson Wicker[15]; 22. 91-Hoyt Miller[28]; 23. 88T-Jacob Toepper[27]; 24. 97-Tyler Lacy[23]; 25. 55J-Jeremy Short[25]; 26. 58-Chad Reid[8]; 27. (DNF) 2R-Jory Montis[26]; 28. (DNF) 28-Wesley Briggs[17]; 29. (DNF) 17J-Jace Boney[24]; 30. (DNF) 17CT-Cullen Thompson[30]

A Feature 2 – 1. 17S-Mike Striegel[2]; 2. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[1]; 3. 90-Terry Schultz[7]; 4. 55K-Colson Kirk[17]; 5. 18B-Trevor Fitz[4]; 6. 66X-Chris Wright[5]; 7. 14J-Jacob Hodges[9]; 8. 42T-Casey Thomas[14]; 9. 17C-Henry Chambers[3]; 10. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[13]; 11. 20-Chad Fuller[27]; 12. 42-Kaeden Bronner[12]; 13. 1-Kyle Henning[6]; 14. 11L-Logan Smith[20]; 15. 21K-Dave Kennedy[26]; 16. 2-Quentin Taylor[10]; 17. 32N-Lane New[16]; 18. 44T-Ty O’Neal[22]; 19. 55-Josh Marshall[23]; 20. (DNF) 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[19]; 21. (DNF) 16D-Dan Hovden[24]; 22. (DNF) 24-Jerry Ellis[8]; 23. (DNF) 42J-Donnie Jackson[18]; 24. (DNF) 17L-Chris Leathers[29]; 25. (DNF) 30-Dakota Jennings[30]; 26. (DNF) 85-Ben Moudry[15]; 27. (DNF) 23B-Israel Ortega[21]; 28. (DNF) 17R-Rylee Fuller[25]; 29. (DNF) 155-Gavin Shaw[11]; 30. (DNS) 18P-Shaine Paxston

A Feature 3 – 1. 18-JC Morton[4]; 2. 56H-Brandon Hare[1]; 3. 19K-Kyle Slader[7]; 4. 5-Reece Solander[16]; 5. 8S-Jon Sheets[12]; 6. 510-Cody King[5]; 7. 6T-Michael Taylor III[3]; 8. RED1-Dan Wheeler[6]; 9. 06-Christopher Theodore[9]; 10. 15E-Ryan Edde[14]; 11. 32-Robbe Ewing[20]; 12. 94C-JT Carroll[10]; 13. 12C-Stephen Clancy[28]; 14. 56-Shadren Turner[29]; 15. 7L-Trevor Drake[15]; 16. 10P-Dayton Pursley[2]; 17. 6P-John Potter[24]; 18. 54-Tyler Kidwell[19]; 19. 88-Bryer McCoy[22]; 20. 24L-Dakota Lowe[18]; 21. 46-Brice Gotschall[25]; 22. 00-Cason Harris[27]; 23. 76-KC Mullin[13]; 24. 21A-Andrew Hodges[21]; 25. 1S-Jacob Stoll[11]; 26. (DNF) 54I-Eddie Ingram[23]; 27. (DNF) 12-Jeff Stotts[8]; 28. (DNF) J5-Troy Hovey[26]; 29. (DNS) 17B-Lee Beemer

Heat 1 – 1. F1-Mitchell Franklin[3]; 2. 6T-Michael Taylor III[6]; 3. 211-Tim Eaton[1]; 4. 1S-Jacob Stoll[2]; 5. 30H-Rex Harris[8]; 6. J2-Kris Jackson[11]; 7. 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[4]; 8. 23B-Israel Ortega[7]; 9. 54I-Eddie Ingram[9]; 10. 16D-Dan Hovden[12]; 11. J5-Troy Hovey[5]; 12. 00-Cason Harris[10]

Heat 2 – 1. 06-Christopher Theodore[1]; 2. 19K-Kyle Slader[4]; 3. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman[8]; 4. 28A-Andy Bryant[10]; 5. 99T-Eric Turner[11]; 6. 28-Wesley Briggs[2]; 7. 54-Tyler Kidwell[5]; 8. 11J-Jacob Lynch[3]; 9. 97-Tyler Lacy[6]; 10. 46-Brice Gotschall[9]; 11. 88T-Jacob Toepper[7]

Heat 3 – 1. 96-Cody Brill[7]; 2. 85-Ben Moudry[8]; 3. 18B-Trevor Fitz[6]; 4. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[1]; 5. 76-KC Mullin[3]; 6. 12-Jeff Stotts[9]; 7. 32N-Lane New[10]; 8. (DNF) 91-Hoyt Miller[2]; 9. (DNF) 12C-Stephen Clancy[4]; 10. (DNF) 30-Dakota Jennings[11]; 11. (DNF) 18P-Shaine Paxston[5]

Heat 4 – 1. 15-Cayden Stacye[1]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 3. RED1-Dan Wheeler[3]; 4. 1-Kyle Henning[4]; 5. 42T-Casey Thomas[7]; 6. 66-Ryan Gillmore[9]; 7. 5-Reece Solander[10]; 8. 24L-Dakota Lowe[11]; 9. 55-Josh Marshall[6]; 10. 17R-Rylee Fuller[8]; 11. (DNF) 17CT-Cullen Thompson[5]

Heat 5 – 1. 14J-Jacob Hodges[1]; 2. 18-JC Morton[8]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets[7]; 4. 29-Bronson Wicker[4]; 5. 17B-Lee Beemer[9]; 6. 53-Tianna Mithun[11]; 7. 17L-Chris Leathers[2]; 8. 44T-Ty O’Neal[5]; 9. 2R-Jory Montis[10]; 10. 55K-Colson Kirk[6]; 11. 181-Luke Nieman[3]

Heat 6 – 1. 15E-Ryan Edde[1]; 2. 1B-Bobby Williams[6]; 3. 66X-Chris Wright[2]; 4. 10P-Dayton Pursley[4]; 5. 510-Cody King[9]; 6. 24-Jerry Ellis[8]; 7. 55S-Brian Shaw[7]; 8. 11L-Logan Smith[10]; 9. 88-Bryer McCoy[5]; 10. 55J-Jeremy Short[3]; 11. 20-Chad Fuller[11]

Heat 7 – 1. 17S-Mike Striegel[3]; 2. 58-Chad Reid[1]; 3. 7L-Trevor Drake[5]; 4. 42-Kaeden Bronner[6]; 5. 2-Quentin Taylor[11]; 6. 94C-JT Carroll[7]; 7. 17K-Klay Beemer[9]; 8. 21A-Andrew Hodges[8]; 9. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[2]; 10. (DNF) 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[10]; 11. (DNF) 56-Shadren Turner[4]

Heat 8 – 1. 25-Joe Chisholm[1]; 2. 17C-Henry Chambers[5]; 3. 56H-Brandon Hare[6]; 4. 57-Duke Erickson[3]; 5. 155-Gavin Shaw[2]; 6. 64-John Ross[7]; 7. 42J-Donnie Jackson[8]; 8. 32-Robbe Ewing[10]; 9. 17J-Jace Boney[9]; 10. 6P-John Potter[11]; 11. 21K-Dave Kennedy[4]

USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 – 1. 65-Tyler Davis[5]; 2. 20-Rodney Sanders[9]; 3. 712-Trevor Hughes[13]; 4. 3B-Nic Bidinger[3]; 5. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[10]; 6. 97-Cole Anderson[4]; 7. 7G-Gabe Hodges[2]; 8. 33S-Ben Stockton[17]; 9. 127-Paden Phillips[12]; 10. 73B-Shad Badder[1]; 11. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[8]; 12. 6-Jason Payton[14]; 13. D25-David Tanner[20]; 14. 19-Tanner Kade[11]; 15. 24C-Brandon Conkwright[16]; 16. 88-Sam Osman[21]; 17. (DNF) 64-Casey Fowler[6]; 18. (DNF) 12-Andrew Thomas[19]; 19. (DNF) 747-Colton Eck[18]; 20. (DNF) 1X-Dillon McCowan[22]; 21. (DNF) 66-Tyler Worley[7]; 22. (DNF) 17-Roy Long[15]

A Feature 2 – 1. 50III-Brandon Davis[2]; 2. 83-Kylie Kath[4]; 3. 4W-Tyler Wolff[3]; 4. 10B-Brandon Givens[7]; 5. 15W-Alex Williamson[8]; 6. 98S-Kevin Stoa[13]; 7. 21C-Chad Clancy[1]; 8. 9-Kenton Allen[5]; 9. 38C-Jason Pursley[12]; 10. 97J-Houston Johnson[16]; 11. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[9]; 12. 21N-Ben Nading[21]; 13. 92-Tyler Grooms[10]; 14. 21X-Greg Scheffler[17]; 15. 117-Matt Menzie[20]; 16. 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[14]; 17. 12JR-Jory Stotts[18]; 18. (DNF) 21-Troy Gudmonson[15]; 19. (DNF) 1-Blake Arndt[11]; 20. (DNF) 16B-Randy Brown[6]; 21. (DNS) 65D-Dustin Brown; 22. (DNS) 5D-Devon Havlik

Heat 1 – 1. 20-Rodney Sanders[1]; 2. 38C-Jason Pursley[3]; 3. 16B-Randy Brown[2]; 4. 97-Cole Anderson[8]; 5. 712-Trevor Hughes[4]; 6. 98S-Kevin Stoa[7]; 7. 24C-Brandon Conkwright[9]; 8. 65D-Dustin Brown[5]; 9. (DNF) 1X-Dillon McCowan[6]

Heat 2 – 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[3]; 2. 1-Blake Arndt[1]; 3. 65-Tyler Davis[7]; 4. 7G-Gabe Hodges[4]; 5. 3B-Nic Bidinger[8]; 6. 17-Roy Long[5]; 7. 747-Colton Eck[6]; 8. 88-Sam Osman[2]; 9. (DNS) 5D-Devon Havlik

Heat 3 – 1. 19-Tanner Kade[2]; 2. 50III-Brandon Davis[6]; 3. 73B-Shad Badder[4]; 4. 21C-Chad Clancy[3]; 5. 64-Casey Fowler[8]; 6. 6-Jason Payton[1]; 7. 97J-Houston Johnson[9]; 8. D25-David Tanner[7]; 9. (DNF) 21N-Ben Nading[5]

Heat 4 – 1. 127-Paden Phillips[3]; 2. 83-Kylie Kath[4]; 3. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[6]; 4. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[8]; 5. 9-Kenton Allen[7]; 6. 21-Troy Gudmonson[5]; 7. 33S-Ben Stockton[2]; 8. 12JR-Jory Stotts[1]; 9. 117-Matt Menzie[9]

Heat 5 – 1. 66-Tyler Worley[4]; 2. 15W-Alex Williamson[5]; 3. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[1]; 4. 10B-Brandon Givens[7]; 5. 92-Tyler Grooms[8]; 6. 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[2]; 7. 21X-Greg Scheffler[6]; 8. 12-Andrew Thomas[3]

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 – 1. 3J-Josh Cain[8]; 2. 15-Mitch Hovden[12]; 3. M17-Rob Moseley[2]; 4. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[4]; 5. 21M-Myles Michehl[3]; 6. 3C-Colin Deming[11]; 7. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[15]; 8. 7-Doug Keller[9]; 9. 9F-Kevin Flock[1]; 10. 88-Jeff Dixon[13]; 11. 21P-Darren Phillips[20]; 12. 77W-Zack Willis[7]; 13. 27-Jeff Tennant[22]; 14. 10A-John Ades[23]; 15. 3X-Tony Manley[6]; 16. 24-Blayne McMillin[16]; 17. X9-Brad Whitney[18]; 18. 4D-Cory Kelderman[17]; 19. 74C-James Collins[21]; 20. (DNF) 32-Derek Green[10]; 21. (DNF) 47D-Devin Saler[19]; 22. (DNF) 85-Darrin Schmidt[5]; 23. (DNF) 40-Brian Carver[14]

A Feature 2 – 1. 19-Mitch Keeter[10]; 2. 16S-Chris Dishong[2]; 3. 74-Jason Josselyn[7]; 4. 21-Andrew Borchardt[11]; 5. 47-Ed Griggs[1]; 6. 74S-Rodney Schweizer[6]; 7. 23-Paul Conrad[8]; 8. 95C-Chance Larson[5]; 9. 91-Johnny Fennewald[9]; 10. 222-Jake Newman[4]; 11. 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[14]; 12. 77-Josh Monthei[15]; 13. 43K-Josh Kelderman[18]; 14. 10B-Bryan Bennett[3]; 15. 34-Blake Bolton[22]; 16. 18-Tracy Cottrell[19]; 17. 33-Kevin Donlan[13]; 18. (DNF) 41K-Vernon Kever[20]; 19. (DNF) 93S-Chad Shaw[17]; 20. (DNF) 78-Chris Roney[16]; 21. (DQ) 5-Bryan White[21]; 22. (DQ) 106-Andy Morris[12]

A Feature 3 – 1. 38T-Dylan Thornton[2]; 2. 7G-William Garner[1]; 3. 0-Mason Beck[6]; 4. 35-Johnny Coats[7]; 5. 35C-Bill Crimmins[22]; 6. 1G-Pat Graham[10]; 7. 00-Derek Brown[17]; 8. 83-James Ellis[16]; 9. 21X-Xander Treichel[12]; 10. 12-Christopher Sawyer[9]; 11. 10-Justin Ades[8]; 12. 4-Justin Loera[20]; 13. 79-Gary Clark[14]; 14. (DNF) 1X-Mark Simon[19]; 15. (DNF) 31J-Jason Park[15]; 16. (DNF) 411-Cory Williams[21]; 17. (DNF) 39JR-Robert Southerland[5]; 18. (DNF) 22H-Tim Hoselton[18]; 19. (DNF) 6D-David Whittle[13]; 20. (DNF) 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[11]; 21. (DNF) 68-Dean Wille[4]; 22. (DNF) 16B-Randy Brown[3]

Heat 1 – 1. 16B-Randy Brown[1]; 2. 1G-Pat Graham[6]; 3. 7G-William Garner[9]; 4. 38T-Dylan Thornton[11]; 5. 77W-Zack Willis[8]; 6. 19-Mitch Keeter[10]; 7. 40-Brian Carver[2]; 8. 24-Blayne McMillin[4]; 9. (DNF) 1X-Mark Simon[5]; 10. (DNF) 41K-Vernon Kever[12]; 11. (DNF) 34-Blake Bolton[7]; 12. (DNF) 10A-John Ades[3]

Heat 2 – 1. 3C-Colin Deming[2]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 3. 3X-Tony Manley[1]; 4. 12-Christopher Sawyer[6]; 5. 21X-Xander Treichel[4]; 6. 10-Justin Ades[11]; 7. 39JR-Robert Southerland[10]; 8. 77-Josh Monthei[9]; 9. 93S-Chad Shaw[3]; 10. X9-Brad Whitney[8]; 11. 22H-Tim Hoselton[5]

Heat 3 – 1. 3J-Josh Cain[6]; 2. 91-Johnny Fennewald[4]; 3. 21M-Myles Michehl[8]; 4. 85-Darrin Schmidt[10]; 5. 106-Andy Morris[1]; 6. 88-Jeff Dixon[2]; 7. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[7]; 8. 6D-David Whittle[11]; 9. 00-Derek Brown[9]; 10. (DNF) 74C-James Collins[3]; 11. (DNF) 27-Jeff Tennant[5]

Heat 4 – 1. 47-Ed Griggs[4]; 2. 74-Jason Josselyn[2]; 3. 10B-Bryan Bennett[3]; 4. 222-Jake Newman[1]; 5. 7-Doug Keller[7]; 6. 9F-Kevin Flock[8]; 7. 33-Kevin Donlan[9]; 8. 78-Chris Roney[6]; 9. 83-James Ellis[11]; 10. 43K-Josh Kelderman[10]; 11. 47D-Devin Saler[5]

Heat 5 – 1. 21-Andrew Borchardt[3]; 2. 16S-Chris Dishong[5]; 3. 15-Mitch Hovden[9]; 4. 35-Johnny Coats[7]; 5. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[6]; 6. 74S-Rodney Schweizer[8]; 7. 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[4]; 8. 31J-Jason Park[1]; 9. 4D-Cory Kelderman[10]; 10. (DNF) 4-Justin Loera[2]; 11. (DNF) 35C-Bill Crimmins[11]

Heat 6 – 1. 95C-Chance Larson[2]; 2. 32-Derek Green[7]; 3. M17-Rob Moseley[4]; 4. 0-Mason Beck[9]; 5. 23-Paul Conrad[11]; 6. 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[10]; 7. 79-Gary Clark[5]; 8. (DNF) 18-Tracy Cottrell[3]; 9. (DNF) 21P-Darren Phillips[6]; 10. (DNF) 5-Bryan White[8]; 11. (DNF) 411-Cory Williams[1]

Drivers are building toward Saturday’s final program, which will feature an “alphabet soup” of main events leading up to the championship main event for each class. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points will be awarded each night with 100 bonus points awarded to each driver in attendance that competes two or more nights.

USRA MODIFIEDS:

Thursday-Friday – A-Main(s): 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $175, 7. $150, 8. $140, 9. $130, 10. $120, 11. $110, 12. $105, 13. $100, 14. $95, 15. $90, 16. $85, 17. $80, 18. $75, other starters $70;

Saturday – D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $250, 14. $240, 15. $235, 16. $230, 17. $225, 18. $220, 19. $215, 20. $210, 21. $205, other starters $200. C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $270, 16. $265, 17. $260, 18. $255, other starters $250.

B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $500, 14. $400, 15. $350, 16. $325, 17. $320, 18. $315, 19. $310, 20. $305, 21-24. $300.

A-Main: 1. $4000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $625, 10. $600, 11. $590, 12. $580, 13. $570, 14. $560, 15. $550, 16. $540, 17. $535, 18. $530, 19. $525, 20. $520, 21. $515, 22. $510, 23. $505, other starters $500. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA STOCK CARS:

Thursday-Friday – A-Main(s): 1. $300, 2. $250, 3. $200, 4. $175, 5. $150, 6. $125, 7. $100, 8. $90, 9. $80, 10. $75, 11. $70, 12. $65, 13. $60, 14. $55, other starters $50.

Saturday – E-Main: Top 10 to D-Main, 11. $175, 12. $160, 13. $155, 14. $150, 15. $145, 16. $140, 17. $135, 18. $130, other starters $125; D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $200, 14. $175, 15. $170, 16. $165, 17. $160, 18. $155, other starters $150; C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $225, 14. $200, 15. $190, 16. $180, other starters $175; B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $250, 14. $225, 15. $220, 16. $215, 17. $210, 18. $205, other starters $200; A-Main: 1. $2500, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $475, 10. $450, 11. $425, 12. $400, 13. $375, 14. $350, 15. $325, 16. $300, 17. $290, 18. $280, 19. $275, 20. $270, 21. $265, 22. $260, other starters $250. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA B-MODS:

Thursday-Friday – A-Main(s): 1. $300, 2. $250, 3. $200, 4. $175, 5. $150, 6. $125, 7. $100, 8. $90, 9. $80, 10. $75, 11. $70, 12. $65, 13. $60, 14. $55, other starters $50.

Saturday – E-Main: Top 10 to D-Main, 11. $200, 12. $175, 13. $150, 14. $125, 15. $120, 16. $115, 17. $110, 18. $105, other starters $100; D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $225, 14. $200, 15. $175, 16. $150, 17. $140, 18. $130, other starters $125; C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $250, 14. $225, 15. $200, 16. $175, 17. $170, 18. $165, 19. $160, 20. $155, other starters $150; B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $275, 14. $250, 15. $225, 16. $200, 17. $190, 18. $180, other starters $175; A-Main: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $425, 10. $400, 11. $375, 12. $350, 13. $325, 14. $300, 15. $290, 16. $280, 17. $275, 18. $270, 19. $265, 20. $260, 21. $255, other starters $250. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA HOBBY STOCKS:

Thursday-Friday – A-Main(s): 1. $250 2. $200 3. $150 4. $125 5. $100 6. $90 7. $85 8. $80 9. $75 10. $70 11. $65 12. $60 13. $55 other starters $50;

Saturday – B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $200, 14. $175, 15. $150, 16. $140, 17. $130, other starters $125; A-Main: 1. $1200, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $450, 7. $400, 8. $350, 9. $325, 10. $300, 11. $290, 12. $280, 13. $270, 14. $260, 15. $255, 16. $250, 17. $245, 18. $240, 19. $235, 20. $230, 21. $225, 22. $220, 23. $215, 24. $210, 25. $205, other starters $200. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA TUNERS:

Thursday-Friday – A-Mains: 1. $200, 2. $150, 3. $100, 4. $90, 5. $80, 6. $75, 7. $70, 8. $65, 9. $60, 10. $55, 11. $50, 12. $45, other starters $40; Saturday – B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $125, 14. $100, 15. $90, 16. $80, other starters $75; A-Main: 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $175, 7. $150, 8. $140, 9. $135, 10. $130, 11. $125, 12. $120, 13. $115, 14. $110, 15. $105, other starters $100. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

THURSDAY:

USRA Hobby Stock Heats

USRA B-Mod Heats

USRA Stock Car Heats

USRA Modified Heats

USRA Hobby Stock A-Main(s)

USRA B-Mod A-Main(s)

USRA Stock Car A-Main(s)

USRA Modified A-Main(s)

Pits/Tech Opens – 1 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 p.m.

Racing – 6 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission)

Adults (18 and over) – $20

3-Day Adults – $60

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $17

3-Day Military/Seniors – $50

Juniors (12-16) – $10

3-Day Juniors – $30

Kids (6-11) – $5

3-Day Kids – $15

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes

Adults (18+) & Juniors (11+) – $35

3-Day Pit Pass – $110

Kids (6-10) – $20

3-Day Kids – $60

Children (< 6) – FREE w/ Adult

FRIDAY

USRA Tuner Heats

USRA Hobby Stock Heats

USRA B-Mod Heats

USRA Stock Car Heats

USRA Modified Heats

USRA Tuner A-Main(s)

USRA Hobby Stock A-Main(s)

USRA B-Mod A-Main(s)

USRA Stock Car A-Main(s)

USRA Modified A-Main(s)

Pits Open – 1 p.m.

Tech Opens – 2 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 p.m.

Racing – 6 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission)

Adults (18 and overr) – $20

2-Day Adults – $45

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $17

2-Day Military/Seniors – $37

Juniors (12-16) – $20

2-Day Juniors – $30

Kids (6-11) – $10

2-Day Kids – $15

Children (under 6) FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes:

Adults (18 and over) & Juniors (11 and over) – $35

2-Day Pit Pass – $75

Kids (6-10) – $20

2-Day Kids – $40

Children (under 6) – FREE w/ Adult

SATURDAY:

USRA B-Mod E-Main

USRA Stock Car E-Main

USRA B-Mod D-Main

USRA Stock Car D-Main

USRA Modified D-Main

USRA B-Mod C- Main

USRA Stock Car C-Main

USRA Modified C-Main

USRA Tuner B-Main

USRA Hobby Stock B-Main

USRA B-Mod B-Main

USRA Stock Car B-Main

USRA Modified B-Main

USRA Tuner A-Main

USRA Hobby Stock A-Main

USRA B-Mod A-Main

USRA Stock Car A-Main

USRA Modified A-Main

Pits Open – 1 p.m.

Tech Opens – 2 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5 p.m.

Racing – 5:30 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission)

Adults (18 and over) – $25

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $20

Juniors (12-16) – $10

Kids (6-11) – $5

Children (under 6) FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes

Adults (18 and over) & Juniors (11 and over) – $40

Youth (6-10) – $20

Children (under6) FREE w/ Adult

For ticket information on any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.