The Autumn Wind is a Racer: $20,000 on the Line at Saturday’s Lawrenceburg Fall Nationals

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 5, 2023)………When the people say it’s all coming down to the home stretch, no more of an apt description could be given to what lies ahead this weekend. All the leaves are brown, the money is green and so much is at stake when the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship makes its annual pilgrimage to southeastern Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway this Saturday night, October 7. To the winners go the spoils in several facets this time around. The Fall Nationals will reward its newest champ with a $20,000 check, while non-USAC regulars will have the opportunity to boost their take home pay to $30,000 if they can achieve a noble triumph. Emerson Axsom leads a trail of hopefuls aiming to claim a $10,000 bonus in the finale of the 10-race Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster series presented by Spire Sports + Entertainment. Justin Grant hopes to cement his second consecutive USAC National Sprint Car title in the Midwest season finale as Brady Bacon gives chase to track him back down. Time is winding down. The final stretch, the final month of the USAC Sprint Car season has arrived. Here’s six Fall Nationals storylines to watch as they pass like sand through the hourglass. FALL NATTIES No less than seven past Fall Nationals winners are expected to compete in this Saturday’s event, the most ever in the race’s history, which dates back to 2007. Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) scored the first two Fall Nationals wins in 2007 and 2008. Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) claimed his very first career USAC victory in the 2012 event. Thomas Meseraull locked up a victory at the 2015 race. Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) is the lone three-time winner of the Fall Nationals in 2017-19-21. Each of the past three Fall Nationals features have seen three different first-time event winners: Ione, California’s Justin Grant (2018), Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Brady Bacon (2020) and Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins (2022). Meanwhile, two drivers who’ve experienced their fair share of Lawrenceburg success are seeking their first career Fall Nationals victories: C.J. Leary and Logan Seavey. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) has won a pair of USAC National Sprint Car races at The Burg with both coming in the summer of 2017 and 2020 and was also a track champion in 2013. Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) has won two of the past four USAC National Sprint Car events since mid-September. His prowess at Lawrenceburg extends to victories in both USAC National Sprint Car and National Midget competition in 2021. BOUNTY HUNTERS USAC regulars have gone undefeated all season in AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competition with full-time series drivers and teams winning every event run thus far in 2023. Now, NOS Energy Drink and USAC have posted a $10,000 bounty to any driver who can beat the USAC regulars during Saturday night’s Fall Nationals at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway. Any driver outside the top-12 in the USAC National Sprint Car standings will be eligible for the opportunity to cash in an extra $10,000 bonus by winning that night’s feature event. With the Fall Nationals already paying $20,000 to the feature winner, it is possible that a driver could walk out of the southeastern Indiana 3/8-mile dirt oval that night with a total of $30,000 in earnings. Among the top contenders to claim the bounty are three-time Fall Nationals winner Kevin Thomas Jr. as well as Thomas Meseraull, another prior Fall Nationals winner in his own right. Three-time Lawrenceburg sprint car track champion Nick Bilbee (Indianapolis, Ind.) is among those drivers, already winning four local races at the track this year plus the track title. Also making a run at the bounty are Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) who has twice finished on the podium with USAC this year, plus one-time USAC National Sprint Car winner Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.) and Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.), the reigning USAC East Coast Sprint Car champ and current series point leader. Max Adams (Loomis, Calif.) will find himself in the mix for the bounty as will Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.), Sterling Cling (Tempe, Ariz.) and Joss Moffatt (Columbus, Ind.). Cling and Moffatt have both won on the local level at Lawrenceburg this season. PURSUING THEIR MASTERS One thing is for sure on Saturday night. A Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Series Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment champion will be crowned. The finale of the 10-race series within a series arrives this weekend at Lawrenceburg with Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) and his Clauson Marshall Newman Racing team standing atop the points. At stake is a $10,000 bonus for the champion driver plus a $2500 bonus to the crew chief champion. With a maximum of 84 points up for grabs on race night (6 for the fast qualifier, 8 for each heat race winner & 70 for the feature winner), technically, seven drivers remain eligible to take home the top prize. It’s tight at the top with Axsom leading Leary by five while reigning Master of Goin’ Faster champ Brady Bacon sits third, just 14 points out of the lead. Fourth through seventh entering the event include Mitchel Moles (-33), Jake Swanson (-66), Kyle Cummins (-79) and Justin Grant (-84). Winners of the Bubby Jones races thus far in 2023 include two-time winners Emerson Axsom (June 16 at Williams Grove & Jul 28 at Bloomington), Brady Bacon (May 23 at Terre Haute & Sep 16 at Tri-State Speedway) and C.J. Leary (May 6 at Eldora & Jul 22 at Kokomo). One-time miniseries winners this season include Jake Swanson (June 3 at Knoxville), Justin Grant (June 17 at Port Royal) and Matt Westfall (September 9 at Texarkana 67). THE NATIONAL TITLE RACE Don’t sleep on the USAC National Sprint Car championship race. Three races are left on the docket with Saturday’s round at Lawrenceburg marking the final Midwest race of the season, and three total races remaining on the season. Justin Grant enters Saturday’s Fall Nationals with his largest point lead of the year at 66 markers over Brady Bacon. The previous largest point lead possessed by any driver with the series this season was Grant with a 42-point advantage back in early May. Bacon’s recent difficulties at Eldora, which began with a flip in qualifying, followed by methanol getting into his eye in the pits and concluding with a blown engine in the feature, did significant damage to his “drive for five” in terms of USAC National Sprint Car championships. Grant has hit his most consistent stretch of the year. His recent 12-race stretch consists of five wins, nine top-fives and 12 top-tens, which have pushed him to the brink of becoming a back-to-back series champ. SUMMER RACE REWIND USAC National Sprint Cars have officially completed one event this season at Lawrenceburg, which came in July of 2023 during USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week, an entertaining event which saw opportunities knocked, lost and regained, and that just represented the final few laps. With five laps remaining, hopes of winning were fleeting for Justin Grant. Yet that’s precisely when he was able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. After leading the initial 23 laps of the 30-lap feature, Grant could only watch as C.J. Leary passed by and pulled away from him with just a handful of laps remaining. But then, a crazy thing little thing happened. As Leary began to distance himself from Grant on lap 26, Leary got bitten by the third turn wall, sending him flipping over several times and denying him the glory. Re-enter Grant as the leader, and this time, he was unshaken, unstirred and untouchable as he closed out The Burg with his fifth career USAC victory at Lawrenceburg, tied for second all-time behind only Dave Darland with seven. While Jake Swanson scored a solid second, Brady Bacon charged from his 22nd starting spot to take third after being forced to start at the tail of the field when his car was deemed underweight at the scales. Kevin Thomas Jr. took another solid fourth place finish where he’s previously won five times while Daison Pursley scurried up to fifth, his most recent top-five run this season. GRAND FINALE FOR THE RUDISELLS Saturday will be the farewell for Dave and Kim Rudisell as promoters of Lawrenceburg Speedway, a position they have held since the 2007 season. This weekend’s race will be the 40th and final USAC National Sprint Car event promoted by the husband and wife promoting duo. Their tenure at the southeastern Indiana dirt oval ranks eighth in series history and 14th across all three USAC National divisions. In terms of USAC National Sprint Car races promoted, Earl Baltes of Eldora Speedway fame is first with 209. Don Smith ranks second with 89 followed by Roger & Linda Holdeman (87), The O’Connor Family (61), Don Kazarian (53), Tom Helfrich (50), Bob Sargent/Track Enterprises (44), Lindy Vicari (39), Dave & Kim Rudisell (39) and Spiker Promotions (32). RACE DETAILS This Saturday night, October 7, it’s the 16th running of the Fall Nationals at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway, paying $20,000-to-win. A $10,000 bonus is also on the line for any driver outside the top-12 in the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship standings. Pits open at 3pm Eastern with the grandstands opening at 5pm, the drivers meeting at 5:15pm and cars on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. General admission tickets are $35, kids 7-12 are $7 and children 6 and under are free. The Lawrenceburg Fall Nationals can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/40w7aPg. ========================== USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-2251, 2-Brady Bacon-2185, 3-Emerson Axsom-2107, 4-Jake Swanson-2031, 6-C.J. Leary-1973, 5-Kyle Cummins-1966, 7-Robert Ballou-1903, 8-Chase Stockon-1717, 9-Mitchel Moles-1679, 10-Logan Seavey-1678. BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOIN’ FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT POINTS: 1-Emerson Axsom-574, 2-C.J. Leary-569, 3-Brady Bacon-560, 4-Mitchel Moles-541, 5-Jake Swanson-508, 6-Kyle Cummins-495, 7-Justin Grant-490, 8-Chase Stockon-485, 9-Daison Pursley-452, 10-Matt Westfall-398. FALL NATIONALS WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY: 2007: Robert Ballou (MSCS) 2008: Robert Ballou (MSCS) 2009: Damion Gardner (USAC) & Jon Stanbrough (MSCS) 2010: Rained Out 2011: Levi Jones (USAC) 2012: Chase Stockon (USAC) 2013: Bryan Clauson (USAC) 2014: Bryan Clauson (USAC) 2015: Thomas Meseraull (USAC) 2016: Josh Hodges (USAC) 2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC) 2018: Justin Grant (USAC) 2019: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC) 2020: Brady Bacon (USAC) 2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC) 2022: Kyle Cummins (USAC) TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY: 1 Lap – 7/9/2008 – Levi Jones – 12.926 – 104.441 mph 8 Laps – 9/28/2013 – Tracy Hines – 1:51.91 – 96.506 mph 10 Laps – 7/10/2008 – Cole Whitt – 2:18.199 – 7.692 mph 12 Laps – 10/1/2016 – Stevie Sussex – 2:51.399 – 4.521 mph 30 Laps – 10/1/2016 – Josh Hodges – 7:21.09 – 91.818 mph USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY: 7-Dave Darland 5-Justin Grant, Jon Stanbrough & Kevin Thomas Jr. 4-Jack Hewitt 3-Brady Bacon, Kevin Briscoe, Bryan Clauson & Rick Hood 2-Tony Elliott, Levi Jones, C.J. Leary, Danny Milburn & Brian Tyler 1-Robert Ballou, Jeff Bland Jr., Mark Cassella, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Kevin Doty, Jay Drake, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Josh Hodges, Logan Jarrett, Thomas Meseraull, Rodney Ritter Jr., Logan Seavey, Brady Short, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas, Chris Windom, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY: 1983: Danny Milburn (9/18) 1984: Rick Hood (6/9) & Danny Milburn (9/16) 1985: Rick Hood (6/8) 1986: Rick Hood (6/7) 1988: Jack Hewitt (6/4) 1989: Rodney Ritter Jr. (7/1) 1992: Kevin Thomas (8/8) 1993: Jack Hewitt (7/10) 1994: Jon Stanbrough (6/18) 1995: Jack Hewitt (7/1) 1996: Mark Cassella (8/31) 1997: Brian Tyler (7/19) & Brian Tyler (8/30) 1998: Kevin Doty (5/30), Dave Darland (7/18) & Dave Darland (8/29) 1999: Kevin Briscoe (6/5), Jack Hewitt (7/22) & Tony Elliott (8/28) 2000: Kevin Briscoe (7/22) & Tony Elliott (8/26) 2001: Dave Darland (7/26) 2002: Kevin Briscoe (7/25) 2003: J.J. Yeley (5/31), Jay Drake (6/1) & Jon Stanbrough (7/24) 2004: Jon Stanbrough (7/22) 2005: Dickie Gaines (7/21) 2006: Jon Stanbrough (4/22) 2007: Levi Jones (4/21), Jon Stanbrough (7/11) & Dave Darland (7/12) 2008: Jeff Bland Jr. (7/9) & Brady Short (7/10) 2009: Josh Wise (4/18), Dave Darland (7/10), Jerry Coons Jr. (8/22 Special Event) & Damion Gardner (10/2) 2010: Jerry Coons Jr. (4/17) & Dave Darland (7/9) 2011: Robert Ballou (7/10), Levi Jones (10/1) 2012: Justin Grant (7/15) & Chase Stockon (9/29) 2013: Kevin Thomas Jr. (4/6), Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/14) & Bryan Clauson (9/28) 2014: Justin Grant (4/5) & Bryan Clauson (9/27) 2015: Logan Jarrett (4/4), Brady Bacon (7/12) & Thomas Meseraull (10/3) 2016: Dave Darland (4/2), Bryan Clauson (7/10) & Josh Hodges (10/1) 2017: Chris Windom (4/1), C.J. Leary (7/9) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (9/30) 2018: Tyler Courtney (7/22) & Justin Grant (9/29) 2019: Justin Grant (7/21) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (10/5) 2020: C.J. Leary (7/26) & Brady Bacon (10/3) 2021: Brady Bacon (4/3), Logan Seavey (7/25) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (10/2) 2022: Kyle Cummins (10/1) 2023: Justin Grant (7/24) FALL NATIONALS USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RESULTS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY 2007 FEATURE: 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Kevin Swindell, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Casey Shuman, 5. A.J. Anderson, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Dakoda Armstrong, 8. Kyle Wissmiller, 9. Jeff Bland Jr., 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 11. Derek Franks, 12. Ricky Williams, 13. Brady Bacon, 14. Sammy Imel, 15. Kevin Briscoe, 16. Darren Hagen, 17. Matt Westfall, 18. Alex Shanks, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Joss Moffatt, 21. Jerry Coons Jr., 22. Kent Christian, 23. Brett Burdette, 24. Chris Windom. 2008 FEATURE: 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Daron Clayton, 5. Joss Moffatt, 6. Ricky Williams, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Damion Gardner, 9. Jeff Bland Jr., 10. J. J. Yeley, 11. Lance Grimes, 12. Logan Hupp, 13. Ryan Pace, 14. Critter Malone, 15. John Memmer, 16. Dickie Gaines, 17. Bobby Stines, 18. Kyle Cummins, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Kevin Thomas Jr., 21. Hunter Schuerenberg, 22. Brett Burdette, 23. Kyle Robbins, 24. Josh Clemons. 2009 NIGHT ONE FEATURE: 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Cole Whitt, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Hunter Schuerenberg, 10. Scotty Weir, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Jeff Bland Jr., 13. Nic Faas, 14. Bobby East, 15. Darren Hagen, 16. Casey Riggs, 17. Brady Short, 18. Bryan Clauson, 19. Jesse Hockett, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. John Memmer, 22. Chad Boat, 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Chase Stockon. 2009 NIGHT TWO FEATURE: 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Chad Boat, 7. Brady Bacon, 8. Brady Short, 9. Jeff Bland Jr., 10. Dave Darland, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Coleman Gulick, 13. Casey Riggs, 14. Jonathan Hendrick, 15. Ty Deckard, 16. Ricky Williams, 17. Shawn Westerfeld, 18. Blake Fitzpatrick, 19. Hud Cone, 20. Scotty Weir, 21. Jesse Hockett, 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 23. Jerry Coons Jr., 24. Joss Moffatt. 2010 FEATURE: Rained Out 2011 FEATURE: 1. Levi Jones, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Hunter Schuerenberg, 4. Casey Riggs, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Ted Hines, 9. Bobby East, 10. Bryan Clauson, 11. Jac Haudenschild, 12. Brady Short, 13. Chad Boespflug, 14. Blake Fitzpatrick, 15. Damion Gardner, 16. Matt Westfall, 17. Logan Hupp, 18. Chase Stockon, 19. Jonathan Hendrick, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. Coleman Gulick, 22. Justin Grant, 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Critter Malone. NT 2012 FEATURE: 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 10. Jerry Coons Jr., 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Bobby East, 13. Logan Hupp, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Robert Ballou, 16. Scotty Weir, 17. Brady Short, 18. Wes McIntyre, 19. Dave Darland, 20. Jonathan Hendrick, 21. Dakota Jackson, 22. Daron Clayton, 23. Coleman Gulick. 2013 FEATURE: 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Justin Grant, 6. Gary Taylor, 7. Jerry Coons Jr., 8. Chad Boespflug, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Shawn Westerfeld, 12. Daron Clayton, 13. Kyle Cummins, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Joss Moffatt, 18. C.J. Leary, 19. Ted Hines, 20. Scotty Weir, 21. Tyler Courtney, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Matt Westfall. 2014 FEATURE: 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Chris Windom, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jac Haudenschild, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Chad Boespflug, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Scotty Weir, 17. Kevin Thomas Jr., 18. Thomas Meseraull, 19. C.J. Leary, 20. Logan Jarrett, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Shane Cottle. NT 2015 FEATURE: 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Kody Swanson, 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Scotty Weir, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Robert Ballou, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Justin Grant, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Max McGhee, 18. Jerry Coons Jr., 19. Dustin Ingle, 20. Logan Jarrett, 21. Garrett Abrams, 22. Kyle Cummins. 2016 FEATURE: 1. Josh Hodges, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Kyle Cummins, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Stevie Sussex, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Jarett Andretti, 11. Chase Stockon, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Carson Short, 14. Bret Mellenberndt, 15. Nick Bilbee, 16. A.J. Hopkins, 17. C.J. Leary, 18. Chad Boespflug, 19. Isaac Chapple, 20. Aaron Farney, 21. Joss Moffatt, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Drew Abel. 7:21.09 (NTR) 2017 FEATURE: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. C.J. Leary, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Josh Hodges, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Jon Stanbrough, 11. Nick Bilbee, 12. Scotty Weir, 13. Joss Moffatt, 14. Chase Stockon, 15. Kyle Robbins, 16. Isaac Chapple, 17. Garrett Abrams, 18. J.J. Hughes, 19. Tony McVey, 20. Dave Darland, 21. Aric Gentry, 22. Shawn Westerfeld, 23. Chad Boespflug. NT 2018 FEATURE: 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. Brady Bacon (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (7), 4. Chris Windom (18), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 6. Dave Darland (1), 7. Jarett Andretti (11), 8. Chase Stockon (3), 9. Isaac Chapple (8), 10. Josh Hodges (9), 11. Dallas Hewitt (19), 12. Tyler Thomas (20), 13. Dakota Jackson (13), 14. Nick Bilbee (16), 15. Matt Westfall (14), 16. Justin Peck (15), 17. Jason McDougal (12), 18. Shane Cottle (10), 19. Dickie Gaines (17), 20. Brandon Spithaler (21), 21. C.J. Leary (6). NT 2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 2. Tyler Courtney (6), 3. Justin Grant (1), 4. C.J. Leary (3), 5. Chris Windom (8), 6. Nick Bilbee (10), 7. Brady Bacon (2), 8. Jarett Andretti (13), 9. Scotty Weir (14), 10. Chase Stockon (4), 11. Josh Hodges (7), 12. Dustin Clark (16), 13. Mario Clouser (15), 14. Isaac Chapple (17), 15. Max Adams (9), 16. Dustin Smith (11), 17. J.J. Hughes (19), 18. Tyler Kendall (21), 19. Justin Owen (18), 20. Garrett Abrams (20), 21. Kyle Cummins (12), 22. Aric Gentry (22). NT 2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (2), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 3. Chris Windom (1), 4. C.J. Leary (5), 5. Robert Ballou (19), 6. Kyle Cummins (11), 7. Justin Grant (3), 8. Dave Darland (18), 9. Jake Swanson (6), 10. Cole Bodine (8), 11. Scotty Weir (14), 12. Max Adams (10), 13. Shane Cottle (12), 14. Tye Mihocko (16), 15. Chase Stockon (22), 16. Carson Short (17), 17. J.J. Hughes (7), 18. Logan Seavey (15), 19. Nick Bilbee (21), 20. Mario Clouser (13), 21. Joss Moffatt (20), 22. Tyler Courtney (4) (Courtney was initially declared the winner but was repositioned to 22nd for being 15 pounds underweight in post-race tech inspection.) NT 2021 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Chris Windom (8), 3. Tanner Thorson (6), 4. Brady Bacon (11), 5. Jake Swanson (10), 6. Justin Grant (14), 7. Logan Seavey (4), 8. Max Adams (9), 9. Chase Stockon (7), 10. C.J. Leary (5), 11. Thomas Meseraull (16), 12. Brandon Mattox (19), 13. Dallas Hewitt (20), 14. Saban Bibent (1), 15. Jadon Rogers (15), 16. Ryan Thomas (12), 17. Emerson Axsom (2), 18. Justin Owen (18), 19. Shane Cottle (22), 20. Robert Ballou (13), 21. J.J. Hughes (17), 22. Jason McDougal (21). NT 2022 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (2), 2. Logan Seavey (1), 3. Justin Grant (4), 4. Mitchel Moles (10), 5. Brady Bacon (11), 6. Anton Hernandez (3), 7. Thomas Meseraull (5), 8. Chase Stockon (8), 9. Robert Ballou (12), 10. Max Adams (14), 11. Emerson Axsom (7), 12. C.J. Leary (6), 13. Jake Swanson (18), 14. Jadon Rogers (19), 15. Matt Westfall (16), 16. Keith Sheffer II (21), 17. Brandon Mattox (22), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 19. Jason McDougal (9), 20. Saban Bibent (13), 21. Tripp Gerrald (20), 22. J.J. Hughes (17). NT