Night 3 of Summit USRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway locks more drivers into Saturday’s final -night features

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 5, 2023) – Another full night of action at the Summit USRA Nationals, with 213 cars in four classes at Lucas Oil Speedway, saw more drivers in four divisions lock in starting positions for features on Saturday night.

Action continues on Friday night with a final round of feature races in the USRA Modified, B-Mod, Stock Cars and Hobby Stock divisions. The USRA Tuners will also join in for the first time this week.

Grandstands are set to open at 4:30 p.m. and racing at 6 on Friday.

Drivers are building toward Saturday’s final program, which will feature an “alphabet soup” of main events leading up to the championship features for each class. Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points will be awarded each night with 100 bonus points awarded to each driver in attendance that competes two or more nights.

Carroll, Eaton, Ragsdale capture B-Mods features: J.T. Carroll of Camdenton took the first B-Mod feature win over Reece Solander as those two locked into Saturday night’s B-Mod finale.

Carroll took the lead on lap five and was being pressured when a caution came out with five to go. Carroll rode the high side the rest of the way to hold off Solander for the win by 1.2 seconds. USRA national points leader Joe Chisholm finished third.

Pole-position starting Tim Eaton of St. Jospeh led all 20 laps to take the second B-Mod feature, beating Cayden Stacye who rallied from seventh.

Dalton Ragsdale of Muskogee, Okla., charged from his ninth-starting spot to win the third B-Mod feature. Ragsdale passed race-long leader Turner on lap 16. Following a caution right after the pass for the lead, Turner had a poor restart and faded with Ragsdale holding on for the win over the final three laps.

Dayton Pursley earned the final qualifier spot for Saturday’s feature, edging Kyle Slader for second. third.

Modified features go to Wolff, Stoa: Tyler Wolff of Fayetteville, Ark., scored a wire-to-wire victory in the opening USRA Modified feature, leading all 20 laps as he finished 1.6 clear of runner-up Dillon McCowan. Third-place Chad Clancy joined the top pair in locking himself into Saturday’s feature.

McCowan cut Wolff’s lead to .716 seconds with five laps remaining before Wolff stretched it out from there.

It was all Kevin Stoa in the second Modified feature as the Albert Lea, Minn., driver went from the front row starting position and led every lap. He beat runner-up Jake Timm by a half-second with Timm making one of the night’s most-impressive runs going from 20th to challenging for the win.

Al Hejna wound up third to join the top two are qualifiers for the final-night feature.

Green, Bennett, Wille take Stock Car wins : Derek Green of Granada, Iowa, dominated the first Stock Cars heat, leading all 20 laps after starting outside of row one. Green won by a whopping 5.2 seconds over Mason Beck, the 2023 Lucas Oil Speedway Stock Cars track champion.

Both Green and the sixth-starting Beck locked in starting positions for the main on Saturday. Beck edged by Randy Brown for third.

Bryan Bennett of Tularosa, Iowa, held off Andy Morris for the Stock Cars second feature victory. Bennett took over the lead on lap seven and never lost it during a caution-filled main event.

The third Stock Cars feature saw a lengthy delay for a red flag on lap three. Doug Keller’s car suffered a mechanical issue on the backstretch and slowed, with Jeff Dixon hitting him from behind. Dixon’s car burst into flames while Keller’s car went upside down against the wall when Johnny Fennewald slid into it.

All the drivers walked away from the scary-looking incident.

Warrensburg’s Dean Wille led all the way to post the victory, checking out on the field with a 2.5-second final margin over runner-up Jaylen Wettengel.

Koop wins Hobby Stock thriller: Dustin Coop of Rockwell, Iowa, took over the top spot on lap five and went on to win the USRA Hobby Stocks main event, He held off hard-charging Tracy Halouska by .207 seconds at the finish.

The top six Hobby Stock finishers locked into their Saturday night main event.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Oct. 5, 2023)

10th annual Summit USRA Nationals

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1 – 1. 94C-JT Carroll[2]; 2. 5-Reece Solander[6]; 3. 25-Joe Chisholm[5]; 4. J2-Kris Jackson[12]; 5. 85-Ben Moudry[9]; 6. 6T-Michael Taylor III[8]; 7. 7L-Trevor Drake[17]; 8. F1-Mitchell Franklin[20]; 9. 23B-Israel Ortega[10]; 10. RED1-Dan Wheeler[18]; 11. 30H-Rex Harris[13]; 12. 8S-Jon Sheets[24]; 13. 181-Luke Nieman[3]; 14. 29-Bronson Wicker[15]; 15. 24L-Dakota Lowe[16]; 16. 00-Cason Harris[14]; 17. 57-Duke Erickson[21]; 18. 12-Jeff Stotts[7]; 19. 11J-Jacob Lynch[23]; 20. 42-Kaeden Bronner[19]; 21. 14J-Jacob Hodges[27]; 22. 97-Tyler Lacy[26]; 23. 155-Gavin Shaw[25]; 24. 55-Josh Marshall[22]; 25. 76-KC Mullin[4]; 26. (DNF) 53-Tianna Mithun[1]; 27. (DNF) 2R-Jory Montis[28]; 28. (DNF) 99T-Eric Turner[11]

A Feature 2 – 1. 211-Tim Eaton[1]; 2. 15-Cayden Stacye[7]; 3. 17C-Henry Chambers[5]; 4. 55K-Colson Kirk[19]; 5. 54-Tyler Kidwell[10]; 6. 15E-Ryan Edde[18]; 7. 06-Christopher Theodore[9]; 8. 42T-Casey Thomas[14]; 9. 12C-Stephen Clancy[6]; 10. 32-Robbe Ewing[4]; 11. 1S-Jacob Stoll[16]; 12. 21A-Andrew Hodges[22]; 13. 64-John Ross[8]; 14. 91-Hoyt Miller[3]; 15. 6P-John Potter[2]; 16. 2-Quentin Taylor[21]; 17. 1-Kyle Henning[11]; 18. 20-Chad Fuller[25]; 19. 17B-Lee Beemer[20]; 20. 58-Chad Reid[15]; 21. 17R-Rylee Fuller[28]; 22. (DNF) 88T-Jacob Toepper[17]; 23. (DNF) 21K-Dave Kennedy[23]; 24. (DNF) 28A-Andy Bryant[12]; 25. (DNF) 17CT-Cullen Thompson[27]; 26. (DNF) 88-Bryer McCoy[24]; 27. (DNF) 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[13]; 28. (DNF) 42J-Donnie Jackson[26]

A Feature 3 – 1. 22R-Dalton Ragsdale[9]; 2. 10P-Dayton Pursley[4]; 3. 19K-Kyle Slader[13]; 4. 90-Terry Schultz[14]; 5. 96-Cody Brill[8]; 6. 56-Shadren Turner[3]; 7. 22M-Brian McGowen[5]; 8. 18B-Trevor Fitz[12]; 9. 510-Cody King[15]; 10. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[11]; 11. 16D-Dan Hovden[19]; 12. 53H-Tye Hollingsworth[17]; 13. J5-Troy Hovey[21]; 14. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[16]; 15. 46-Brice Gotschall[27]; 16. 44T-Ty O’Neal[23]; 17. 11L-Logan Smith[25]; 18. 24-Jerry Ellis[26]; 19. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[10]; 20. 17L-Chris Leathers[7]; 21. 18P-Shaine Paxston[22]; 22. 17K-Klay Beemer[2]; 23. (DNF) 32N-Lane New[18]; 24. (DNF) 28-Wesley Briggs[24]; 25. (DNF) 55S-Brian Shaw[6]; 26. (DNF) 55J-Jeremy Short[20]; 27. (DNF) 66X-Chris Wright[1]

Heat 1 – 1. 06-Christopher Theodore[1]; 2. 58-Chad Reid[2]; 3. 17L-Chris Leathers[3]; 4. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[4]; 5. 00-Cason Harris[9]; 6. 24L-Dakota Lowe[6]; 7. 32N-Lane New[5]; 8. 2-Quentin Taylor[7]; 9. 21A-Andrew Hodges[10]; 10. (DNF) 46-Brice Gotschall[8]; 11. (DNF) 2R-Jory Montis[11]

Heat 2 – 1. 18B-Trevor Fitz[1]; 2. 510-Cody King[2]; 3. 19K-Kyle Slader[4]; 4. J2-Kris Jackson[9]; 5. 22R-Dalton Ragsdale[10]; 6. 1S-Jacob Stoll[6]; 7. RED1-Dan Wheeler[8]; 8. 57-Duke Erickson[5]; 9. 44T-Ty O’Neal[7]; 10. (DNF) 24-Jerry Ellis[3]; 11. (DNS) 17R-Rylee Fuller

Heat 3 – 1. 5-Reece Solander[2]; 2. 32-Robbe Ewing[4]; 3. 53-Tianna Mithun[3]; 4. 10P-Dayton Pursley[1]; 5. 29-Bronson Wicker[6]; 6. 211-Tim Eaton[10]; 7. 42-Kaeden Bronner[5]; 8. 15E-Ryan Edde[11]; 9. 8S-Jon Sheets[8]; 10. 28-Wesley Briggs[7]; 11. 97-Tyler Lacy[9]

Heat 4 – 1. 6T-Michael Taylor III[4]; 2. 96-Cody Brill[6]; 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell[2]; 4. 23B-Israel Ortega[8]; 5. 42T-Casey Thomas[3]; 6. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[10]; 7. 55K-Colson Kirk[5]; 8. J5-Troy Hovey[7]; 9. 18P-Shaine Paxston[1]; 10. 20-Chad Fuller[9]

Heat 5 – 1. 17C-Henry Chambers[3]; 2. 22M-Brian McGowen[4]; 3. 94C-JT Carroll[1]; 4. 12-Jeff Stotts[2]; 5. 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[8]; 6. 55S-Brian Shaw[5]; 7. 7L-Trevor Drake[9]; 8. F1-Mitchell Franklin[10]; 9. 21K-Dave Kennedy[6]; 10. 155-Gavin Shaw[7]

Heat 6 – 1. 12C-Stephen Clancy[2]; 2. 181-Luke Nieman[1]; 3. 6P-John Potter[5]; 4. 28A-Andy Bryant[10]; 5. 99T-Eric Turner[7]; 6. 76-KC Mullin[8]; 7. 16D-Dan Hovden[6]; 8. 17B-Lee Beemer[9]; 9. 11J-Jacob Lynch[4]; 10. (DNF) 14J-Jacob Hodges[3]

Heat 7 – 1. 66X-Chris Wright[2]; 2. 85-Ben Moudry[5]; 3. 90-Terry Schultz[6]; 4. 64-John Ross[8]; 5. 1-Kyle Henning[10]; 6. 15-Cayden Stacye[7]; 7. 88T-Jacob Toepper[9]; 8. 55J-Jeremy Short[3]; 9. (DNF) 42J-Donnie Jackson[1]; 10. (DNF) 17CT-Cullen Thompson[4]

Heat 8 – 1. 30H-Rex Harris[1]; 2. 25-Joe Chisholm[3]; 3. 56-Shadren Turner[5]; 4. 91-Hoyt Miller[2]; 5. 17K-Klay Beemer[4]; 6. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[6]; 7. 53H-Tye Hollingsworth[9]; 8. 55-Josh Marshall[7]; 9. 88-Bryer McCoy[8]; 10. 11L-Logan Smith[10]

USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 – 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[1]; 2. 1X-Dillon McCowan[3]; 3. 21C-Chad Clancy[2]; 4. 75-Terry Phillips[6]; 5. 15W-Alex Williamson[9]; 6. 127-Paden Phillips[11]; 7. 9-Kenton Allen[8]; 8. 65D-Dustin Brown[5]; 9. 66-Tyler Worley[18]; 10. 73B-Shad Badder[12]; 11. 88-Sam Osman[21]; 12. 17-Roy Long[13]; 13. 24C-Brandon Conkwright[14]; 14. 92-Tyler Grooms[7]; 15. D25-David Tanner[10]; 16. 19-Tanner Kade[19]; 17. 12JR-Jory Stotts[17]; 18. (DNF) 16B-Randy Brown[15]; 19. (DNF) 64-Casey Fowler[4]; 20. (DNF) 117-Matt Menzie[20]; 21. (DNF) 12-Andrew Thomas[16]

A Feature 2 – 1. 98S-Kevin Stoa[2]; 2. 49-Jake Timm[20]; 3. 777-Al Hejna[9]; 4. 38C-Jason Pursley[1]; 5. 3B-Nic Bidinger[7]; 6. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[5]; 7. 10B-Brandon Givens[8]; 8. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[11]; 9. 97-Cole Anderson[10]; 10. 1-Blake Arndt[16]; 11. 6-Jason Payton[14]; 12. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[4]; 13. 7G-Gabe Hodges[17]; 14. 97J-Houston Johnson[3]; 15. 21N-Ben Nading[12]; 16. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[6]; 17. 747-Colton Eck[19]; 18. 33S-Ben Stockton[13]; 19. 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[15]; 20. (DNS) 21-Troy Gudmonson; 21. (DNS) 21X-Greg Scheffler

Heat 1 – 1. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[3]; 2. 10B-Brandon Givens[2]; 3. 66-Tyler Worley[4]; 4. D25-David Tanner[1]; 5. 92-Tyler Grooms[6]; 6. 97-Cole Anderson[9]; 7. 33S-Ben Stockton[7]; 8. 12-Andrew Thomas[8]; 9. (DNF) 49-Jake Timm[5]

Heat 2 – 1. 21C-Chad Clancy[2]; 2. 65D-Dustin Brown[3]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[4]; 4. 7G-Gabe Hodges[9]; 5. 73B-Shad Badder[5]; 6. 15W-Alex Williamson[8]; 7. 16B-Randy Brown[1]; 8. 12JR-Jory Stotts[7]; 9. (DNF) 88-Sam Osman[6]

Heat 3 – 1. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[2]; 2. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[3]; 3. 75-Terry Phillips[6]; 4. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[1]; 5. 21N-Ben Nading[4]; 6. 6-Jason Payton[7]; 7. (DNF) 19-Tanner Kade[5]; 8. (DNS) 21X-Greg Scheffler

Heat 4 – 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[1]; 2. 64-Casey Fowler[6]; 3. 3B-Nic Bidinger[3]; 4. 1X-Dillon McCowan[8]; 5. 17-Roy Long[4]; 6. 24C-Brandon Conkwright[7]; 7. 1-Blake Arndt[5]; 8. (DNF) 747-Colton Eck[2]

Heat 5 – 1. 127-Paden Phillips[4]; 2. 777-Al Hejna[6]; 3. 98S-Kevin Stoa[8]; 4. 97J-Houston Johnson[5]; 5. 9-Kenton Allen[7]; 6. 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[1]; 7. (DNF) 21-Troy Gudmonson[3]; 8. (DNF) 117-Matt Menzie[2]

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 – 1. 32-Derek Green[2]; 2. 0-Mason Beck[6]; 3. 16B-Randy Brown[3]; 4. 21X-Xander Treichel[1]; 5. 27-Jeff Tennant[5]; 6. 00-Derek Brown[11]; 7. 34-Blake Bolton[8]; 8. 43K-Josh Kelderman[15]; 9. 6D-David Whittle[10]; 10. 83-James Ellis[12]; 11. 47-Ed Griggs[9]; 12. 24-Blayne McMillin[4]; 13. 12-Christopher Sawyer[19]; 14. 79-Gary Clark[13]; 15. 10-Justin Ades[7]; 16. 93S-Chad Shaw[20]; 17. 21P-Darren Phillips[14]; 18. X9-Brad Whitney[16]; 19. 4-Justin Loera[17]; 20. 22H-Tim Hoselton[18]; 21. 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[21]

A Feature 2 – 1. 10B-Bryan Bennett[2]; 2. 106-Andy Morris[1]; 3. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[20]; 4. 5-Bryan White[8]; 5. 33-Kevin Donlan[5]; 6. 23-Paul Conrad[14]; 7. 74S-Rodney Schweizer[4]; 8. 1G-Pat Graham[6]; 9. 39JR-Robert Southerland[19]; 10. 35-Johnny Coats[16]; 11. 74-Jason Josselyn[11]; 12. 14T-Todd Staley[13]; 13. 77W-Zack Willis[9]; 14. (DNF) 35C-Bill Crimmins[10]; 15. (DNF) 85-Darrin Schmidt[12]; 16. (DNF) 78-Chris Roney[3]; 17. (DNF) 31J-Jason Park[18]; 18. (DNF) 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[7]; 19. (DNF) 411-Cory Williams[17]; 20. (DNS) 18-Tracy Cottrell; 21. (DNS) 41K-Vernon Kever.

A Feature 3 – 1. 68-Dean Wille[2]; 2. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[3]; 3. M17-Rob Moseley[4]; 4. 21M-Myles Michehl[1]; 5. 3C-Colin Deming[5]; 6. 21-Andrew Borchardt[10]; 7. 10A-John Ades[16]; 8. 23S-Mark Simon[8]; 9. 222-Jake Newman[13]; 10. 40-Brian Carver[20]; 11. 4D-Cory Kelderman[17]; 12. 95C-Chance Larson[15]; 13. 74C-James Collins[19]; 14. 77-Josh Monthei[18]; 15. 3X-Tony Manley[11]; 16. 47D-Devin Saler[14]; 17. (DNF) 88-Jeff Dixon[7]; 18. (DNF) 91-Johnny Fennewald[9]; 19. (DNF) 7-Doug Keller[6]; 20. (DNF) 9F-Kevin Flock[12]

Heat 1 – 1. 21M-Myles Michehl[3]; 2. M17-Rob Moseley[2]; 3. 91J-Jaylen Wettengel[1]; 4. 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[5]; 5. 32-Derek Green[7]; 6. 10B-Bryan Bennett[9]; 7. 10-Justin Ades[11]; 8. 35-Johnny Coats[6]; 9. 77-Josh Monthei[8]; 10. 93S-Chad Shaw[10]; 11. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[4]

Heat 2 – 1. 39JR-Robert Southerland[3]; 2. 16B-Randy Brown[8]; 3. 106-Andy Morris[11]; 4. 83-James Ellis[1]; 5. 1G-Pat Graham[7]; 6. 24-Blayne McMillin[6]; 7. 77W-Zack Willis[4]; 8. 21P-Darren Phillips[5]; 9. 43K-Josh Kelderman[9]; 10. 4-Justin Loera[10]; 11. (DNF) 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[2]

Heat 3 – 1. 85-Darrin Schmidt[2]; 2. 5-Bryan White[3]; 3. 91-Johnny Fennewald[4]; 4. 3C-Colin Deming[5]; 5. 3X-Tony Manley[1]; 6. 74S-Rodney Schweizer[10]; 7. 23-Paul Conrad[7]; 8. 10A-John Ades[8]; 9. 411-Cory Williams[6]; 10. 74C-James Collins[9]

Heat 4 – 1. 47-Ed Griggs[1]; 2. 34-Blake Bolton[2]; 3. 21X-Xander Treichel[4]; 4. 35C-Bill Crimmins[8]; 5. 21-Andrew Borchardt[10]; 6. 9F-Kevin Flock[5]; 7. 47D-Devin Saler[7]; 8. 18-Tracy Cottrell[9]; 9. 4D-Cory Kelderman[6]; 10. (DNS) 41K-Vernon Kever

Heat 5 – 1. 88-Jeff Dixon[2]; 2. 74-Jason Josselyn[5]; 3. 33-Kevin Donlan[1]; 4. 78-Chris Roney[4]; 5. 6D-David Whittle[9]; 6. 7-Doug Keller[10]; 7. 14T-Todd Staley[8]; 8. X9-Brad Whitney[3]; 9. 22H-Tim Hoselton[7]; 10. (DNF) 40-Brian Carver[6]

Heat 6 – 1. 0-Mason Beck[2]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 3. 00-Derek Brown[10]; 4. 23S-Mark Simon[4]; 5. 27-Jeff Tennant[8]; 6. 79-Gary Clark[6]; 7. 222-Jake Newman[3]; 8. 95C-Chance Larson[9]; 9. 31J-Jason Park[7]; 10. 12-Christopher Sawyer[1]

USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature – 1. 52-Carter Koop[1]; 2. Z86-Tracy Halouska[3]; 3. 110-JD Jackson[6]; 4. 23-Justin Hanson[2]; 5. 61N-Nick Brady[14]; 6. 83-Scott Dobel[16]; 7. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[7]; 8. 26-Matthew Machen[4]; 9. 14-Kevin Lacy[17]; 10. 07-Chris Hovden[10]; 11. 18K-Dylan Clinton[8]; 12. 122-Cory Stone[22]; 13. 18Z-Zac Smith[5]; 14. 44KT-Brian Lund[19]; 15. 86-Ryan Happel[13]; 16. 20B-Josh Bradley[21]; 17. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[18]; 18. 11X-Seth Scholl[12]; 19. 35-Riley Crimmins[9]; 20. 52D-BJ Dahl[25]; 21. 00-Josh Downs[26]; 22. 19-Brandon Jurrens[11]; 23. 19C-Cameron Jurrens[23]; 24. F86-Blaine Nolker[20]; 25. 10B-Breanna Ades[15]; 26. (DNF) 15R-Ryan Crooks[24)

Heat 1 – 1. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[2]; 2. 07-Chris Hovden[1]; 3. 52-Carter Koop[4]; 4. 23-Justin Hanson[6]; 5. 83-Scott Dobel[5]; 6. 61N-Nick Brady[9]; 7. F86-Blaine Nolker[3]; 8. 122-Cory Stone[8]; 9. 15R-Ryan Crooks[7]

Heat 2 – 1. 110-JD Jackson[1]; 2. 35-Riley Crimmins[3]; 3. 18K-Dylan Clinton[9]; 4. 26-Matthew Machen[5]; 5. 86-Ryan Happel[6]; 6. 14-Kevin Lacy[8]; 7. 44KT-Brian Lund[2]; 8. 20B-Josh Bradley[7]; 9. 19C-Cameron Jurrens[4]

Heat 3 – 1. 18Z-Zac Smith[1]; 2. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[5]; 3. Z86-Tracy Halouska[8]; 4. 19-Brandon Jurrens[7]; 5. 11X-Seth Scholl[6]; 6. 10B-Breanna Ades[3]; 7. (DNF) 52D-BJ Dahl[2]; 8. (DNF) 00-Josh Downs[4]

