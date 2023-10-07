Stage set for Saturday’s final night of 10th annual Summit USRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 6, 2023) – The stage is set for the grand finale on Saturday night at the 10th annual Summit USRA Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Features in all five competing divisions on Friday’s Night 4 of the Nationals saw more drivers lock into the A Features for the final night.

A full night of action on Saturday will see “alphabet soup” of features leading to the A features in the USRA Modified, B-Mod, Stock Cars, Tuners and Hobby Stock divisions.

Grandstands are set to open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with racing at 5:30 p.m.

Michehl, White capture Stock Car features: Third-starting Myles Michehl of Fort Dodge, Iowa, jumped to the lead on the opening lap and held off Pat Graham by .356 seconds to take the first of two features in the USRA Stock Cars division.

Michehl had just taken the white flag with Graham on his bumper when a lapped car spun in turn one to bring out a caution. Both Michehl and Graham evaded the stopped car, leaving them two laps to settle the outcome as scoring reverted to the previous lap. Michehl hung on for the win

Gerald Wahwahsuck finished third, joining the top two in advancing to the Saturday-night A Feature.

Bryan White of Lebanon led all 20 laps to earn the victory in a caution-plagued second Stock Cars feature. White led by 1.2 seconds midway through the 20-lapper, but as second-place Bill Crimmims appeared to be cutting into the gap White expanded the lead to 2.6 seconds by lap 14.

That’s when the race’s fifth caution flew, wiping out White’s cushion. It didn’t matter as White dominated the rest of the way, beating Jake NEwman by 2.1 seconds. Crimmins earned the third and final transfer spot into the Saturday feature.

Turner, Moudry, King take B-Mod wins: Shadren Turner, entering the night second in USRA B-Mod national points, helped his cause by leading all 20 laps in the first feature. Turner beat Kris Jackson by 2.5 seconds with both of them locking into Saturday night’s main event for the B-Mods.

Turner, of St. Joseph, opened a 1.7-second lead over Mitchell Franklin by the halfway point. Franklin surrendered the runner-up spot on the final lap as Jackson made a pass coming to the finish line and beat him by a half-car-length.

Ben Moudry of Protivin, Iowa, held off Reece Solander by half a second to earn the second B-Mod feature.

Moudry started on the front row and led the first 15 laps with Kirk pressuring him when a caution flew on lap 14. Andy Bryant took over second on the restart and was nearly a second behind Moudry when a lap 18 yellow came out. Moudry was able to use the high groove to hold off Solander at the finish, as both clinched starting spots on Saturday for the feature.

The third feature saw Cody King of Fanshawe, Okla., pass race-long leader Dan Hovden in turn two on lap 15.

Jon Sheets got around Hovden on lap 17 for the runner-up spot, but was unable to catch the leader. King beat Sheets by .746 seconds, but both locked in feature spots for Saturday.

Ahumada, Givens grab Modified feature victories : Carlso Ahumada Jr. of El Paso, Texas, held off Terry Phillips of Springfield in a dandy to claim the first USRA Modified feature. Ahumada prevailed by .022 seconds in leading all but one lap after starting from the pole.

Phillips started fourth and was able to quickly work his way into the runner-up position. He used the high groove to pull alongside and edge past Ahumada for the lead off turn two on lap 19, but Ahumada regained the top spot on the final circuit.

Cole Anderson finished third to complete the trio locking into Saturday’s Modified finale.

Brandon Givens of Wichita, Kan., led the final 17 laps of the second Modified feature, finishing .390 seconds in front of Gabe Hodges. Jason Pursley came home third to earn his way into a locked-in A Feature starting spot on Saturday.

Martin wins Tuners feature: Randy Martin of Springtown, Texas, held off Oliver Monson for the USRA Tuners feature victory. Monson was disqualified in post-race tech inspection and Robert Tosh was elevated to runner-up.

Martin started fifth and rolled to the lead by lap three. Martin held a one-second lead by lap 10, but 10th-starting Monson cut the gap to .087 seconds when a lap-13 caution set up a two-lap shootout.

Martin executed an outstanding restart and went on to finish .829 seconds in front of Monson with Tosh crossing the finish line third. The top six earned their way into Saturday’s finale.

Hobby Stocks feature goes to Clinton: Fifth-starting Dylan Clinton of Clinton, Iowa, took command on lap four and drove away for the USRA Hobby Stocks feature. Clinton, the defending champ of the nationals, beat Chris Hovden by less than a car length.

Clinton had a 2.2-second lead over Chris Hovden by lap 13 when the race’s first caution came out. Hovden stayed close from there and a last-lap bid fell .028 seconds short of the winner.

Jeremy Crimmins was third as the top six advanced to the Saturday feature.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Oct. 6, 2023)

10th annual Summit USRA Nationals

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 – 1. 21M-Myles Michehl[3]; 2. 1G-Pat Graham[7]; 3. 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[1]; 4. 14T-Todd Staley[4]; 5. 85-Darrin Schmidt[12]; 6. 47-Ed Griggs[22]; 7. 33-Kevin Donlan[5]; 8. 21P-Darren Phillips[10]; 9. 4D-Cory Kelderman[26]; 10. 4-Justin Loera[21]; 11. 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[11]; 12. 27-Jeff Tennant[16]; 13. 74C-James Collins[13]; 14. 47D-Devin Saler[19]; 15. (DNF) 39JR-Robert Southerland[18]; 16. (DNF) 11-Waylon Dimmitt[8]; 17. (DNF) 10A-John Ades[14]; 18. (DNF) 93S-Chad Shaw[15]; 19. (DNF) 40-Brian Carver[20]; 20. (DNF) 00-Derek Brown[9]; 21. (DNF) X9-Brad Whitney[17]; 22. (DNF) 24-Blayne McMillin[23]; 23. (DNF) 411-Cory Williams[24]; 24. (DNF) 21-Andrew Borchardt[6]; 25. (DNS) 79-Gary Clark; 26. (DNS) 3X-Tony Manley

A Feature 2 – 1. 5-Bryan White[1]; 2. 222-Jake Newman[8]; 3. 35C-Bill Crimmins[7]; 4. 23S-Mark Simon[4]; 5. 26JR-Hayden Linn[6]; 6. 35-Johnny Coats[13]; 7. 6D-David Whittle[5]; 8. 43K-Josh Kelderman[9]; 9. 23-Paul Conrad[17]; 10. 10-Justin Ades[24]; 11. 78-Chris Roney[15]; 12. 34-Blake Bolton[25]; 13. 21X-Xander Treichel[10]; 14. 12-Christopher Sawyer[14]; 15. 83-James Ellis[16]; 16. 22H-Tim Hoselton[20]; 17. 3C-Colin Deming[3]; 18. 95C-Chance Larson[2]; 19. 77W-Zack Willis[23]; 20. (DNF) 31J-Jason Park[11]; 21. (DNF) 74-Jason Josselyn[21]; 22. (DNF) 74S-Rodney Schweizer[18]; 23. (DNF) 77-Josh Monthei[19]; 24. (DNF) 16B-Randy Brown[22]; 25. (DNF) 9F-Kevin Flock[12]; 26. (DNF) M17-Rob Moseley[26]

Heat 1 – 1. 85-Darrin Schmidt[5]; 2. 35C-Bill Crimmins[2]; 3. 21M-Myles Michehl[7]; 4. 95C-Chance Larson[8]; 5. 93S-Chad Shaw[3]; 6. 23-Paul Conrad[4]; 7. 40-Brian Carver[6]; 8. 4-Justin Loera[9]; 9. (DNF) 79-Gary Clark[1]

Heat 2 – 1. 74-Jason Josselyn[2]; 2. 222-Jake Newman[3]; 3. 21P-Darren Phillips[1]; 4. 14T-Todd Staley[8]; 5. 74C-James Collins[4]; 6. 31J-Jason Park[9]; 7. 74S-Rodney Schweizer[6]; 8. 22H-Tim Hoselton[7]; 9. (DNF) 4D-Cory Kelderman[5]

Heat 3 – 1. 5-Bryan White[6]; 2. 3C-Colin Deming[5]; 3. 43K-Josh Kelderman[7]; 4. 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[9]; 5. 12-Christopher Sawyer[2]; 6. 39JR-Robert Southerland[4]; 7. (DNF) 16B-Randy Brown[3]; 8. (DNF) 24-Blayne McMillin[1]; 9. (DNF) M17-Rob Moseley[8]

Heat 4 – 1. 21X-Xander Treichel[2]; 2. 00-Derek Brown[6]; 3. 1G-Pat Graham[7]; 4. 9F-Kevin Flock[1]; 5. 21-Andrew Borchardt[8]; 6. 83-James Ellis[3]; 7. (DNF) 47-Ed Griggs[9]; 8. (DNF) 77W-Zack Willis[5]; 9. (DNF) 34-Blake Bolton[4]

Heat 5 – 1. 33-Kevin Donlan[7]; 2. 23S-Mark Simon[3]; 3. 6D-David Whittle[2]; 4. 35-Johnny Coats[4]; 5. 78-Chris Roney[5]; 6. 27-Jeff Tennant[8]; 7. 77-Josh Monthei[1]; 8. (DNF) 10-Justin Ades[6]

Heat 6 – 1. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[2]; 2. 26JR-Hayden Linn[4]; 3. 25BA-Gerry Vaughn[1]; 4. 3X-Tony Manley[6]; 5. 10A-John Ades[7]; 6. X9-Brad Whitney[3]; 7. 47D-Devin Saler[8]; 8. (DNF) 411-Cory Williams[5]

USRA Modifieds

A Feature 1 – 1. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[1]; 2. 75-Terry Phillips[4]; 3. 97-Cole Anderson[7]; 4. 3B-Nic Bidinger[10]; 5. 66-Tyler Worley[12]; 6. 65D-Dustin Brown[2]; 7. 127-Paden Phillips[3]; 8. 97J-Houston Johnson[11]; 9. 8L-Lyle Sathoff[15]; 10. 6-Jason Payton[13]; 11. 17-Roy Long[9]; 12. 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[14]; 13. 12-Andrew Thomas[17]; 14. (DNF) D25-David Tanner[6]; 15. (DNF) 1-Blake Arndt[5]; 16. (DNF) 747-Colton Eck[16]; 17. (DNF) 16B-Randy Brown[8]; 18. (DNS) 24C-Brandon Conkwright

A Feature 2 – 1. 10B-Brandon Givens[3]; 2. 7G-Gabe Hodges[6]; 3. 38C-Jason Pursley[9]; 4. 15W-Alex Williamson[17]; 5. 73B-Shad Badder[1]; 6. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[7]; 7. 21N-Ben Nading[2]; 8. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[4]; 9. 9-Kenton Allen[8]; 10. 92-Tyler Grooms[12]; 11. 88-Sam Osman[10]; 12. 19-Tanner Kade[15]; 13. 33S-Ben Stockton[14]; 14. 26-Brian Williams[5]; 15. 5*-John Briggs[13]; 16. 64-Casey Fowler[11]; 17. 12JR-Jory Stotts[16]

Heat 1 – 1. D25-David Tanner[2]; 2. 10B-Brandon Givens[3]; 3. 21N-Ben Nading[1]; 4. 38C-Jason Pursley[6]; 5. 65D-Dustin Brown[8]; 6. 97J-Houston Johnson[7]; 7. 5*-John Briggs[4]; 8. 37J-Ronnie Burkhardt[9]; 9. (DNF) 24C-Brandon Conkwright[5]

Heat 2 – 1. 73B-Shad Badder[2]; 2. 7G-Gabe Hodges[6]; 3. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[4]; 4. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[9]; 5. 26-Brian Williams[8]; 6. 64-Casey Fowler[7]; 7. (DNF) 19-Tanner Kade[3]; 8. (DNF) 12JR-Jory Stotts[5]; 9. (DNF) 12-Andrew Thomas[1]

Heat 3 – 1. 1-Blake Arndt[2]; 2. 88-Sam Osman[4]; 3. 127-Paden Phillips[7]; 4. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[5]; 5. 17-Roy Long[6]; 6. 92-Tyler Grooms[3]; 7. (DNF) 8L-Lyle Sathoff[8]; 8. (DNF) 747-Colton Eck[9]; 9. (DNF) 15W-Alex Williamson[1]

Heat 4 – 1. 75-Terry Phillips[3]; 2. 3B-Nic Bidinger[1]; 3. 16B-Randy Brown[2]; 4. 97-Cole Anderson[6]; 5. 9-Kenton Allen[4]; 6. 66-Tyler Worley[7]; 7. 6-Jason Payton[8]; 8. 33S-Ben Stockton[5]

USRA B-Mods

A Feature 1 – 1. 56-Shadren Turner[1]; 2. J2-Kris Jackson[7]; 3. F1-Mitchell Franklin[2]; 4. 54-Tyler Kidwell[4]; 5. 19K-Kyle Slader[6]; 6. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[8]; 7. 99T-Eric Turner[13]; 8. 46-Brice Gotschall[5]; 9. 32-Robbe Ewing[11]; 10. 2-Quentin Taylor[14]; 11. 6P-John Potter[3]; 12. 15E-Ryan Edde[15]; 13. RED1-Dan Wheeler[10]; 14. 11L-Logan Smith[9]; 15. 30H-Rex Harris[26]; 16. 06-Christopher Theodore[12]; 17. 76-KC Mullin[19]; 18. 91-Hoyt Miller[21]; 19. 42J-Donnie Jackson[16]; 20. 55-Josh Marshall[17]; 21. 20-Chad Fuller[20]; 22. 17R-Rylee Fuller[25]; 23. 42-Kaeden Bronner[24]; 24. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[23]; 25. 12-Jeff Stotts[18]; 26. (DNF) 155-Gavin Shaw[22]

A Feature 2 – 1. 85-Ben Moudry[2]; 2. 5-Reece Solander[10]; 3. 55K-Colson Kirk[6]; 4. 28A-Andy Bryant[4]; 5. 88-Bryer McCoy[3]; 6. 14J-Jacob Hodges[8]; 7. 90-Terry Schultz[9]; 8. 57-Duke Erickson[15]; 9. 55S-Brian Shaw[11]; 10. 181-Luke Nieman[18]; 11. 21A-Andrew Hodges[21]; 12. 53H-Tye Hollingsworth[13]; 13. 54I-Eddie Ingram[26]; 14. 17K-Klay Beemer[5]; 15. 64-John Ross[14]; 16. 24-Jerry Ellis[23]; 17. 32N-Lane New[19]; 18. 17C-Henry Chambers[12]; 19. 88T-Jacob Toepper[22]; 20. 17B-Lee Beemer[24]; 21. 17CT-Cullen Thompson[25]; 22. 2R-Jory Montis[20]; 23. 7L-Trevor Drake[7]; 24. 17L-Chris Leathers[1]; 25. 55J-Jeremy Short[16]; 26. 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[17]

A Feature 3 – 1. 510-Cody King[5]; 2. 8S-Jon Sheets[15]; 3. 22M-Brian McGowen[9]; 4. 16D-Dan Hovden[2]; 5. 58H-Gabe Hodges[23]; 6. 53-Tianna Mithun[21]; 7. 96-Cody Brill[6]; 8. 29-Bronson Wicker[20]; 9. 00-Cason Harris[3]; 10. 44T-Ty O’Neal[12]; 11. 18P-Shaine Paxston[19]; 12. 12C-Stephen Clancy[4]; 13. J5-Troy Hovey[22]; 14. 23B-Israel Ortega[7]; 15. 24L-Dakota Lowe[17]; 16. 1-Kyle Henning[11]; 17. (DNF) 66X-Chris Wright[24]; 18. (DNF) 6T-Michael Taylor III[1]; 19. (DNF) 47-Tyson Lanfermann[18]; 20. (DNF) 97-Tyler Lacy[13]; 21. (DNF) 11J-Jacob Lynch[16]; 22. (DNF) 6W-Matt Wacht[25]; 23. (DNF) 18B-Trevor Fitz[10]; 24. (DNF) 21K-Dave Kennedy[8]; 25. (DNF) 1S-Jacob Stoll[14]

Heat 1 – 1. 23B-Israel Ortega[2]; 2. 55K-Colson Kirk[3]; 3. 1-Kyle Henning[6]; 4. RED1-Dan Wheeler[8]; 5. 90-Terry Schultz[7]; 6. 54JR-Eddie Ingram Jr[4]; 7. 8S-Jon Sheets[10]; 8. 29-Bronson Wicker[5]; 9. 24-Jerry Ellis[9]; 10. 17B-Lee Beemer[1]

Heat 2 – 1. 46-Brice Gotschall[2]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[8]; 3. 6P-John Potter[4]; 4. 17L-Chris Leathers[6]; 5. 2-Quentin Taylor[1]; 6. 53H-Tye Hollingsworth[10]; 7. 76-KC Mullin[3]; 8. 53-Tianna Mithun[7]; 9. J5-Troy Hovey[5]; 10. 17R-Rylee Fuller[9]

Heat 3 – 1. 54-Tyler Kidwell[1]; 2. 5-Reece Solander[4]; 3. 6T-Michael Taylor III[5]; 4. 44T-Ty O’Neal[6]; 5. 19K-Kyle Slader[10]; 6. 11J-Jacob Lynch[3]; 7. 32N-Lane New[7]; 8. 18P-Shaine Paxston[2]; 9. 58H-Gabe Hodges[9]; 10. 66X-Chris Wright[8]

Heat 4 – 1. 17C-Henry Chambers[1]; 2. 21K-Dave Kennedy[4]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[3]; 4. 28A-Andy Bryant[8]; 5. 1S-Jacob Stoll[5]; 6. 24L-Dakota Lowe[6]; 7. 42J-Donnie Jackson[10]; 8. 20-Chad Fuller[2]; 9. 42-Kaeden Bronner[9]; 10. (DNF) 30H-Rex Harris[7]

Heat 5 – 1. 510-Cody King[1]; 2. 69ER-Tyler Cadwallader[4]; 3. J2-Kris Jackson[6]; 4. 00-Cason Harris[3]; 5. 06-Christopher Theodore[8]; 6. 97-Tyler Lacy[9]; 7. 55J-Jeremy Short[10]; 8. 155-Gavin Shaw[7]; 9. (DNF) 17CT-Cullen Thompson[2]; 10. (DNF) 6W-Matt Wacht[5]

Heat 6 – 1. 85-Ben Moudry[4]; 2. 88-Bryer McCoy[2]; 3. 55S-Brian Shaw[1]; 4. 11L-Logan Smith[3]; 5. 22M-Brian McGowen[7]; 6. 15E-Ryan Edde[8]; 7. 12-Jeff Stotts[9]; 8. 91-Hoyt Miller[5]; 9. (DNS) 54I-Eddie Ingram

Heat 7 – 1. 7L-Trevor Drake[2]; 2. 32-Robbe Ewing[1]; 3. 14J-Jacob Hodges[6]; 4. 18B-Trevor Fitz[8]; 5. 99T-Eric Turner[7]; 6. 55-Josh Marshall[3]; 7. 181-Luke Nieman[9]; 8. 21A-Andrew Hodges[5]; 9. 88T-Jacob Toepper[4]

Heat 8 – 1. F1-Mitchell Franklin[1]; 2. 16D-Dan Hovden[5]; 3. 12C-Stephen Clancy[6]; 4. 17K-Klay Beemer[2]; 5. 64-John Ross[3]; 6. 57-Duke Erickson[7]; 7. 47-Tyson Lanfermann[9]; 8. 2R-Jory Montis[4]; 9. 9J-Jeremiah Reed[8]

USRA Tuners

A Feature – 1. 8-Randy Martin[5]; 2. 9T-Robert Tosh[4]; 3. 6R-Dustin Reeves[2]; 4. 21J-Jason Weber[11]; 5. 7-Allen Thompson[1]; 6. 38-Dalton Fels[14]; 7. 18SC-aaron ryan[21]; 8. 15-Tyler Crimmins[13]; 9. C49-Justin Converse[24]; 10. 16W-Dylan Whitley[18]; 11. 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[12]; 12. 33-Dennis Cosens III[23]; 13. 3M-Bobby Mooney[15]; 14. 1-Aaron Bliss[22]; 15. 6K-David Kirkpatrick[9]; 16. 23-Nick Bradshaw[20]; 17. 35-Brad Stahl[8]; 18. 80-Jim Cook[16]; 19. 32S-Alex Scarlett[25]; 20. 56-Katie Stahl[6]; 21. 15B-Travis Bockover[26]; 22. 75-Steven Seay[19]; 23. (DNF) 21-Matt Harvey[27]; 24. (DNF) 24-Racer Costello[3]; 25. (DNF) 4-Jeff Strong[7]; 26. (DNF) 11X-Robert Sumrell[17]; 27. (DNS) 14T-Anthony Taylor; 28. (DQ) 5-Oliver Monson[10]

Heat 1 – 1. 8-Randy Martin[1]; 2. 35-Brad Stahl[2]; 3. 6K-David Kirkpatrick[5]; 4. 15-Tyler Crimmins[4]; 5. 3M-Bobby Mooney[6]; 6. 38-Dalton Fels[10]; 7. 23-Nick Bradshaw[7]; 8. 1-Aaron Bliss[9]; 9. 32S-Alex Scarlett[3]; 10. 21-Matt Harvey[8]

Heat 2 – 1. 28-Braiden Schaufenbuel[1]; 2. 6R-Dustin Reeves[5]; 3. 56-Katie Stahl[9]; 4. 7-Allen Thompson[2]; 5. 4-Jeff Strong[8]; 6. 11X-Robert Sumrell[4]; 7. 75-Steven Seay[3]; 8. C49-Justin Converse[6]; 9. (DNF) 14T-Anthony Taylor[7]

Heat 3 – 1. 9T-Robert Tosh[2]; 2. 5-Oliver Monson[8]; 3. 21J-Jason Weber[4]; 4. 24-Racer Costello[6]; 5. 80-Jim Cook[1]; 6. 16W-Dylan Whitley[5]; 7. 18SC-aaron ryan[7]; 8. 33-Dennis Cosens III[9]; 9. 15B-Travis Bockover[3]

USRA Hobby Stocks

Feature – 1. 18K-Dylan Clinton[5]; 2. 07-Chris Hovden[3]; 3. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[11]; 4. 44KT-Brian Lund[2]; 5. 35-Riley Crimmins[1]; 6. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[9]; 7. 14-Kevin Lacy[8]; 8. 86-Ryan Happel[6]; 9. 19-Brandon Jurrens[12]; 10. 11X-Seth Scholl[16]; 11. 26-Matthew Machen[14]; 12. 18Z-Zac Smith[10]; 13. 00-Josh Downs[19]; 14. 52D-BJ Dahl[7]; 15. 122-Cory Stone[15]; 16. 15R-Ryan Crooks[18]; 17. 20B-Josh Bradley[4]; 18. 19C-Cameron Jurrens[20]; 19. 10B-Breanna Ades[17]; 20. (DNF) 110-JD Jackson[13]

Heat 1 – 1. 07-Chris Hovden[1]; 2. 18K-Dylan Clinton[3]; 3. 86-Ryan Happel[4]; 4. 52D-BJ Dahl[5]; 5. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson[10]; 6. 19-Brandon Jurrens[8]; 7. 110-JD Jackson[7]; 8. 122-Cory Stone[2]; 9. 15R-Ryan Crooks[9]; 10. 19C-Cameron Jurrens[6]

Heat 2 – 1. 18Z-Zac Smith[1]; 2. 44KT-Brian Lund[3]; 3. 14-Kevin Lacy[4]; 4. 35-Riley Crimmins[8]; 5. 20B-Josh Bradley[10]; 6. 15-Jeremy Crimmins[9]; 7. 26-Matthew Machen[7]; 8. 11X-Seth Scholl[6]; 9. 10B-Breanna Ades[5]; 10. 00-Josh Downs[2]

SATURDAY SCHEDULES/INFORMATION

USRA MODIFIEDS:

Saturday – D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $250, 14. $240, 15. $235, 16. $230, 17. $225, 18. $220, 19. $215, 20. $210, 21. $205, other starters $200. C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $270, 16. $265, 17. $260, 18. $255, other starters $250.

B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $500, 14. $400, 15. $350, 16. $325, 17. $320, 18. $315, 19. $310, 20. $305, 21-24. $300.

A-Main: 1. $4000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $625, 10. $600, 11. $590, 12. $580, 13. $570, 14. $560, 15. $550, 16. $540, 17. $535, 18. $530, 19. $525, 20. $520, 21. $515, 22. $510, 23. $505, other starters $500. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA STOCK CARS:

Saturday – E-Main: Top 10 to D-Main, 11. $175, 12. $160, 13. $155, 14. $150, 15. $145, 16. $140, 17. $135, 18. $130, other starters $125; D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $200, 14. $175, 15. $170, 16. $165, 17. $160, 18. $155, other starters $150; C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $225, 14. $200, 15. $190, 16. $180, other starters $175; B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $250, 14. $225, 15. $220, 16. $215, 17. $210, 18. $205, other starters $200; A-Main: 1. $2500, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $500, 9. $475, 10. $450, 11. $425, 12. $400, 13. $375, 14. $350, 15. $325, 16. $300, 17. $290, 18. $280, 19. $275, 20. $270, 21. $265, 22. $260, other starters $250. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA B-MODS:

Saturday – E-Main: Top 10 to D-Main, 11. $200, 12. $175, 13. $150, 14. $125, 15. $120, 16. $115, 17. $110, 18. $105, other starters $100; D-Main: Top 12 to C-Main, 13. $225, 14. $200, 15. $175, 16. $150, 17. $140, 18. $130, other starters $125; C-Main: Top 12 to B-Main, 13. $250, 14. $225, 15. $200, 16. $175, 17. $170, 18. $165, 19. $160, 20. $155, other starters $150; B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $275, 14. $250, 15. $225, 16. $200, 17. $190, 18. $180, other starters $175; A-Main: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $425, 10. $400, 11. $375, 12. $350, 13. $325, 14. $300, 15. $290, 16. $280, 17. $275, 18. $270, 19. $265, 20. $260, 21. $255, other starters $250. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA HOBBY STOCKS:

Saturday – B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $200, 14. $175, 15. $150, 16. $140, 17. $130, other starters $125; A-Main: 1. $1200, 2. $900, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $450, 7. $400, 8. $350, 9. $325, 10. $300, 11. $290, 12. $280, 13. $270, 14. $260, 15. $255, 16. $250, 17. $245, 18. $240, 19. $235, 20. $230, 21. $225, 22. $220, 23. $215, 24. $210, 25. $205, other starters $200. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

USRA TUNERS:

Saturday – B-Main: Top 12 to A-Main, 13. $125, 14. $100, 15. $90, 16. $80, other starters $75; A-Main: 1. $500, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $175, 7. $150, 8. $140, 9. $135, 10. $130, 11. $125, 12. $120, 13. $115, 14. $110, 15. $105, other starters $100. A-Main will add two (2) provisionals based on USRA national points.

SATURDAY ORDER:

USRA B-Mod E-Main

USRA Stock Car E-Main

USRA B-Mod D-Main

USRA Stock Car D-Main

USRA Modified D-Main

USRA B-Mod C- Main

USRA Stock Car C-Main

USRA Modified C-Main

USRA Tuner B-Main

USRA Hobby Stock B-Main

USRA B-Mod B-Main

USRA Stock Car B-Main

USRA Modified B-Main

USRA Tuner A-Main

USRA Hobby Stock A-Main

USRA B-Mod A-Main

USRA Stock Car A-Main

USRA Modified A-Main

Pits Open – 1 p.m.

Tech Opens – 2 p.m.

Clean & Clear Pits – 3 p.m.

Grandstands Open – 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting – 5 p.m.

Racing – 5:30 p.m.

Grandstands (General Admission)

Adults (18 and over) – $25

Military/Seniors (62 and over) – $20

Juniors (12-16) – $10

Kids (6-11) – $5

Children (under 6) FREE w/ Adult

Pit Passes

Adults (18 and over) & Juniors (11 and over) – $40

Youth (6-10) – $20

Children (under6) FREE w/ Adult

