HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsDominic Scelzi Bound for Kings Speedway and Thunderbowl Raceway This Weekend

Dominic Scelzi Bound for Kings Speedway and Thunderbowl Raceway This Weekend

Sprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
Dominic Scelzi - by Brian Ratchford
Dominic Scelzi - by Brian Ratchford
- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – FRESNO, Calif. (Oct. 10, 2023) – Only one month remains on the 2023 racing schedule for Dominic Scelzi, who returns to action this weekend at a pair of tracks close to home.

Scelzi plans on racing this Friday at Kings Speedway in Hanford, Calif., and Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif.

“We have a lot of laps at both tracks and have won a lot of races at both tracks,” he said. “This is our last race of the year in Hanford and it’s our final tune-up for the Trophy Cup the following weekend in Tulare so we’re aiming to compete for a couple of wins this weekend.”

Friday’s show will feature both the 410ci and 360ci divisions for the make-up show of the Cotton Classic and Morrie Williams Memorial.

Scelzi has finished inside the top five during all four 410 winged sprint car main events this year at Kings Speedway, where he has one win, two third-place outings and a fifth-place finish. He also garnered results of third, fourth and 19 th during a trio of 360 starts.

“We’ve been competitive almost every race in Hanford this season,” he said. “It’s one of the tracks we’ve raced the most so we’re hoping for a racy track. If we can get that I feel confident we can be competitive.”

The event at Thunderbowl Raceway on Saturday is a 360 sprint car race featuring the Kings of Thunder. Scelzi has only spent one weekend at the track this season, registering a 20th-place finish during his lone 360 start as well as a third-place run and a 10th-place result in a pair of 410 features.

“We haven’t been able to race in Tulare since April and we had some misfortune the last time we were there,” he said. “We were leading a feature when a competitor ran into us. So we’re looking forward to getting back there and hopefully competing for a win. It’ll also be good to get tuned up for Trophy Cup, which is one of our favorite events each year.”

SEASON STATS –

46 races, 11 wins, 31 top fives, 37 top 10s, 41 top 15s, 44 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Kings Speedway in Hanford, Calif., and Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GaryScelziMotorsports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DominicScelzi41

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Scelzi Enterprises

Scelzi Enterprisesbuilds the finest utility truck bodies in the USA, including flatbed bodies, water truck bodies, custom truck bodies, service truck bodies and more. After nearly 40 years in business Scelzi Enterprises occupies 20 acres in South Fresno with additional pool and assembly locations in Oregon, Washington, and Southern California. For more information, visit http://www.SEInc.com .

“Scelzi Enterprises is a family business that has been around far before I was born,” Scelzi said. “Now I have a role there. It’s my daily job and something I really enjoy being a part of. It gives me a lot of pride to represent our family business on the side of our race cars.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Meridian Steel, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Charleston Speedway

Charleston Speedway Results – 10/7/23

21 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 21D-Danny Schwartz; 2....
Sprint Car & Midget News

$8000+ up for grabs in USCS Flip Flop 50 Sprint Car Shootout and $65,000+ USCS Fall National at Riverside Speedway on Friday and Saturday...

Atlanta, GA – October 8, 2023 – Over $8000 is up...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Mastermind: Leary Lands 2023 Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Title

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 8, 2023)………C.J. Leary...
Iowa

Elston, Burgtorf, Reitzler, Carter Among Harvest Hustle Night 1 Winners at Lee County Speedway

by Brian NealDonnellson, IA (Friday, October 6, 2023) - A brisk and...
Big Block Modifieds

Matt Janczuk Scores First Career Super DIRT Week DIRTcar Sportsman Triumph

WORK DAY WINNER: Matt Janczuk Scores First Career Super DIRT Week...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb Jr. Aims For Successful Return At Brownstown, Fairbury

A TRIUMPHANT RETURN: Dennis Erb Jr. Aims For Successful Return At...
Indiana

$20 Grand Grant! JG Pockets a Payday at Lawrenceburg’s Fall Nationals

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 7, 2023)………Justin Grant...
Big Block Modifieds

Rudolph, Williamson, Rogers, Stefanski Leave Wednesday Practice on Top

TALKIN’ PRACTICE: Rudolph, Williamson, Rogers, Stefanski Leave Wednesday Practice on Top OSWEGO,...

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

81, Lakeside Welcome World of Outlaws for Final Midwest Visit of 2023

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 81, Lakeside Welcome World of Outlaws for Final Midwest Visit...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Championship Battles to be Settled at Port City, I-44

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Championship Battles to be Settled at Port City, I-44 Avedisian leads...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Chili Bowl Nationals Now $20,000 To Win!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (October 10, 2023) On top of the money added...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Post Two Top Fives at Port Royal Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - PORT ROYAL, Pa. (Oct. 10, 2023) - Big Game Motorsports...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Hagar Hoping for History This Weekend During Flip Flop 50

Inside Line Promotions - MARION, Ark. (Oct. 9, 2023) - Derek Hagar is looking...
©