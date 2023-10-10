Dominic Scelzi Bound for Kings Speedway and Thunderbowl Raceway This Weekend

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – FRESNO, Calif. (Oct. 10, 2023) – Only one month remains on the 2023 racing schedule for Dominic Scelzi, who returns to action this weekend at a pair of tracks close to home.

Scelzi plans on racing this Friday at Kings Speedway in Hanford, Calif., and Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif.

“We have a lot of laps at both tracks and have won a lot of races at both tracks,” he said. “This is our last race of the year in Hanford and it’s our final tune-up for the Trophy Cup the following weekend in Tulare so we’re aiming to compete for a couple of wins this weekend.”

Friday’s show will feature both the 410ci and 360ci divisions for the make-up show of the Cotton Classic and Morrie Williams Memorial.

Scelzi has finished inside the top five during all four 410 winged sprint car main events this year at Kings Speedway, where he has one win, two third-place outings and a fifth-place finish. He also garnered results of third, fourth and 19 th during a trio of 360 starts.

“We’ve been competitive almost every race in Hanford this season,” he said. “It’s one of the tracks we’ve raced the most so we’re hoping for a racy track. If we can get that I feel confident we can be competitive.”

The event at Thunderbowl Raceway on Saturday is a 360 sprint car race featuring the Kings of Thunder. Scelzi has only spent one weekend at the track this season, registering a 20th-place finish during his lone 360 start as well as a third-place run and a 10th-place result in a pair of 410 features.

“We haven’t been able to race in Tulare since April and we had some misfortune the last time we were there,” he said. “We were leading a feature when a competitor ran into us. So we’re looking forward to getting back there and hopefully competing for a win. It’ll also be good to get tuned up for Trophy Cup, which is one of our favorite events each year.”

46 races, 11 wins, 31 top fives, 37 top 10s, 41 top 15s, 44 top 20s

Friday at Kings Speedway in Hanford, Calif., and Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif.

Scelzi Enterprisesbuilds the finest utility truck bodies in the USA, including flatbed bodies, water truck bodies, custom truck bodies, service truck bodies and more. After nearly 40 years in business Scelzi Enterprises occupies 20 acres in South Fresno with additional pool and assembly locations in Oregon, Washington, and Southern California. For more information, visit http://www.SEInc.com .

“Scelzi Enterprises is a family business that has been around far before I was born,” Scelzi said. “Now I have a role there. It’s my daily job and something I really enjoy being a part of. It gives me a lot of pride to represent our family business on the side of our race cars.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Meridian Steel, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.