Elston and Carter Sweep Harvest Hustle Weekend at Lee County Speedway!

- Advertisement -

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 7, 2023) – One hundred fifty-three driver’s signed in for night two of the 12th Annual Harvest Hustle at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa on Saturday, October 7th, which was presented by Roberts Tire Center. After the final checkered flag waved on the night two driver’s swept the weekend, one driver made a return visit to victory lane, and four other driver’s scored their first wins of the season at the track.



The 20 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature took to the track first on this night, with Kaden Reynolds and Johnny Spaw drawing the front row. Reynolds used his front row starting spot to his advantage by jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Spaw and Jason Bahrs. The Stock Car feature was plagued with seven cautions throughout the 20 lap event. On every restart Reynolds was able to grab the lead, as the rest of the field battled for positions behind him. Reynolds would hold the top spot until disaster struck him on lap 17, as he slowed in turn 2 with a flat tire he suffered after getting into the guardrail in turns three and four the lap before. Spaw inherited the lead and held off eighth place starter Dustin Vis to claim his first win of the season at the track. Bahrs was 3rd, Abe Huls came from 12th to finish 4th, with David Brandies finishing 5th after starting in 10th.



Up next was the 15 lap A.I.R.S. Cars feature, with Doak Allen and Brian Gade leading the field to green. After two cautions before a lap was scored complete, Allen grabbed the lead on the third attempt of a start, with Bart Miller and Dennis Etten close behind. Miller tried the middle groove to work around Allen over the next 6 laps, but Allen was able to hold him off each lap. That was until lap 8, when Miller was finally able to make the pass. Miller then held off Allen over the final half of the race to claim his second win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Tyler Maschmann came back from his involvement in an earlier caution to finish 3rd, Etten was 4th, with Gade rounding out the top 5.



Carter VanDenBerg and Patrick Phillips drew the front row for the 20 lap Roberts Tire Center SportMod feature, with VanDenBerg jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Jim Gillenwater and Phillips. VanDenBerg then held the top spot until lap 7, when Brayton Carter went three wide coming off turn 2 to grab the lead. Carter then started to pull away from the battles going on behind him. Just when it looked like the SportMod feature would go green to checkered, Jim Powell spun in turn 1 on lap 14 to bring out the caution. On the restart Jared Miller spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Carter move back out front, with Dylan VanWyk, who started 10th, and VanDenBerg following. VanWyk tried to keep pace with Carter, but Carter was able to pull away to claim his second win of the weekend. VanDenBerg was 3rd, Shane Paris started 9th and finished 4th, with Sean Wyett coming home in 5th.



The 25 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association Late Model feature was up next, with Tommy Elston and Jesse Bodin leading the field to green. Elston would grab the lead on lap 1 over Bodin and Chuck Hanna. But the action was slowed on lap 3, when Austin Poage spun in turn 4 to bring out the one and only caution of the race. On the restart Elston jumped back out front, with Bodin and Mike Jones close behind. Elston and Bodin were setting a fast pace out front, and started to pull away from the rest of the field. Lapped traffic came into play on lap 12, as Bodin was looking for a way to get around Elston for the top spot. With five laps to go Bodin was able to get up beside Elston in turns 1 and 2, but Elston was able to hold him off to keep the lead. Then coming to the white flag a lapped car would impede Bodin, which allowed Elston to hold on for his second win of the weekend and the season at the Lee County Speedway. Jeremy Pundt came from 10th to finish 3rd, CJ Horn finished 4th after starting in 12th, with Vance Wilson charging from 19th to come home in 5th.



Up next was the 20 lap J&J AG Auto and Truck Modified feature, with Bill Roberts Jr. and Eric Barnes drawing the front row. Before a lap was scored complete two cautions, which happened to be the only two of the race, slowed the action. On the third attempt of a start Roberts Jr. moved out into the lead over Kurt Kile and Barnes. While Roberts Jr. worked to hold off Kile for the lead, Ethan Braaksma, who started 12th, was slicing his way towards the front. On lap 6 Braaksma slid past Roberts Jr. to take over the top spot. From there Braaksma cruised to an easy win, which was his first of the season at the track. Matt Werner started 8th and finished 2nd, Roberts Jr. was 3rd, Barnes was 4th, with Robby Reed rounding out the top 5.



Cody Cleghorn and Preston McDonald led the field to green in the 16 lap Hobby Stock feature. But it was third place starter Daniel Wauters who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Tom Killen Jr., who started 6th, and Cleghorn. Killen Jr. would challenge Wauters over the entire 16 lap feature, which went caution free. But Wauters would hold him off for his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Bradly Graham came from 8th to finish 3rd, Calvin Dhondt was 4th, with Eric Knutson finishing 5th.



The final feature to take to the track was the 15 lap Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts, with Barry Taft and Kimberly Abbott making up the front row. Abbott would edge out Taft at the line to lead lap 1, with Taft edging Abbott out to take the lead on lap 2. But Abbott was able to get back by Taft to grab the top spot back on lap 3. Abbott, Taft and Jeffery DeLonjay battled three wide for the lead, with DeLonjay edging out into the lead on lap 6. DeLonjay then held off Abbott and Taft over the final laps of a caution free race to score his first win at the track. Chuck Fullenkamp was 4th, with Dyllan Bonk coming from 13th to round out the top 5.



Coming up next at the Lee County Speedway on Saturday, October 28th will be the annual Shiverfest event, which happens to be the final show of the year. Stay tuned to the Lee County Speedway’s website and Facebook page within the next few weeks for more information to be released on this event.



For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.





OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, IA

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Roberts Tire Center Harvest Hustle Night 2





Iowa Corn Growers Association Late Models



A-Feature: 1. 54-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 2. 2JR-Jesse Bodin, Silvis, IL; 3. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 4. 01-CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. 212-Vance Wilson, Quincy, IL; 6. 77-Josh Foster, Fairfax, IA; 7. 21-Jason Oenning, Ursa, IL; 8. 50-Kayden Clatt, Edina, MO; 9. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 10. 7-Andy Nezworski, Blue Grass, IA; 11. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 12. 88-Evan Miller, Silvis, IL; 13. 63-Luke Pestka, Robins, IA; 14. 25JR-Clay Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA; 15. 5J-Matt Jones, Monmouth, IL; 16. 11S-Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA; 17. 4-Dekota Job, Burlington, IA; 18. 67-Greg Niemoller, Papillion, NE; 19. 157-Clint Morehouse, Colona, IL; 20. 32D-Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 21. 13A-Austin Poage, Hannibal, MO; 22. 39-Kyle Hollenbeck, Burlington, IA; 23. 84-Sam Halstead, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 24. 65-Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 25. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 01-CJ Horn; 2. 33-Nick Marolf; 3. 88-Evan Miller; 4. 21-Jason Oenning; 5. 63-Luke Pestka; 6. 77-Josh Foster; 7. 212-Vance Wilson; 8. 157-Clint Morehouse; 9. 13A-Austin Poage



Heat 2: 1. 7-Andy Nezworski; 2. 2JR-Jesse Bodin; 3. 50-Kayden Clatt; 4. 5J-Matt Jones; 5. 67-Greg Niemoller; 6. 11S-Josh Schneiderman; 7. 4-Dekota Job; 8. 93-Jay Johnson (DNS)



Heat 3: 1. 54-Tommy Elston; 2. 65-Chuck Hanna; 3. 84-Sam Halstead; 4. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 5. 25JR-Clay Simpson; 6. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.; 7. 39-Kyle Hollenbeck; 8. 32D-Jeffrey DeLonjay





J&J AG Auto and Truck Modifieds



A-Feature: 1. 12J-Ethan Braaksma, Newton, IA; 2. 93-Matt Werner, Geneseo, IL; 3. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 4. 1-Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 5. 5-Robby Reed, Kingsville, MO; 6. 77-Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 7. 88-Jarrett Brown, Ainsworth, IA; 8. 57V-Mike Van Genderen, Newton, IA; 9. 40-Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 10. 26J-Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 11. F7-Patrick Flannagan, Cedar Rapids, IA; 12. 93M-Michael Jaennette, Kellogg, IA; 13. 99-Charlie Mohr, Bettendorf, IA; 14. 4B-Dustin Smith, Long Grove, IA; 15. 43S-Scott Simatovich, State Center, IA; 16. 28D-Matt Diaz, Quincy, IL; 17. 56-Dustin Kroening, Hebron, IL; 18. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 19. 23-Jerame Mowery, Milan, IL; 20. 2R-Jerry Reese, Memphis, MO; 21. 46-Brian Reed, Palmyra, MO; 22. 43-Creston Williams, Atkins, IA; 23. 50-Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, IA; 24. 95-Wayne Kniffen, Ft. Madison, IA (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 2. 12J-Ethan Braaksma; 3. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 4. 5-Robby Reed; 5. 88-Jarrett Brown; 6. 50-Denny Eckrich; 7. 99-Charlie Mohr; 8. 28D-Matt Diaz



Heat 2: 1. 93-Matt Werner; 2. 2R-Jerry Reese; 3. 26J-Jadin Fuller; 4. 57V-Mike Van Genderen; 5. 43S-Scott Simatovich; 6. 56-Dustin Kroening; 7. 23-Jerame Mowery; 8. 46-Brian Reed



Heat 3: 1. 77-Kurt Kile; 2. 1-Eric Barnes; 3. 40-Dakota Simmons; 4. 93M-Michael Jaennette; 5. F7-Patrick Flannagan; 6. 4B-Dustin Smith; 7. 43-Creston Williams; 8. 95-Wayne Kniffen (DNS)





Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars



A-Feature: 1. 00-Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 2. 20V-Dustin Vis, Martelle, IA; 3. 96-Jason Bahrs, Colona, IL; 4. 30C-Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 5. 71-David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 6. 12N-Gage Neal, Anamosa, IA; 7. 22R-Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA; 8. 22-Tanner Allen, Springville, IA; 9. 57VG-Rowdee Van Genderen, Newton, IA; 10. 35-Leremy Jackson, Unionville, IA; 11. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 12. 37-Zack Rawlins, Kellogg, IA; 13. 14X-Austin Schrage, Knoxville, IA; 14. 77W-Drew Burk, Milan, IL; 15. 23W-Keegan Wells, Wilton, IA; 16. 3T-Tonia Stevens, Guernsey, IA; 17. 05-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA; 18. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 19. 4JR-Russell Damme Jr., Sumner, IA; 20. 08-Bronson Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 21. 1-Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids, IA; 22. 14-Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 23. 8M-Austin Meiners, Polk City, IA; 24. 27-Matt Picray, West Liberty, IA; 25. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 26. 196-Austin Schuring, Laurel, IA; 27. 32-Tom Cannon, West Branch, IA



Heat 1: 1. 8M-Austin Meiners; 2. 32-Tom Cannon; 3. 30C-Abe Huls; 4. 77W-Drew Burk; 5. 27-Matt Picray; 6. 35-Leremy Jackson; 7. 12-Chad Krogmeier; 8. 08-Bronson Spaw; 9. 22R-Todd Reitzler



Heat 2: 1. 96-Jason Bahrs; 2. 71-David Brandies; 3. 1-Kaden Reynolds; 4. 00-Johnny Spaw; 5. 22-Tanner Allen; 6. 57VG-Rowdee Van Genderen; 7. 06-Jerry Jansen; 8. 23W-Keegan Wells; 9. 196-Austin Schuring



Heat 3: 1. 20V-Dustin Vis; 2. 12N-Gage Neal; 3. 14-Derrick Agee; 4. 05-John Oliver Jr.; 5. 4JR-Russell Damme Jr.; 6. 3D-Jason Cook; 7. 37-Zack Rawlins; 8. 14X-Austin Schrage; 9. 3T-Tonia Stevens





Roberts Tire Center SportMods



A-Feature: 1. 01-Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. 117-Dylan VanWyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. 13C-Shane Paris, Muscatine, IA; 5. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 6. T23-Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 7. 53-Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 8. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 9. 11R-Braden Richards, Madrid, IA; 10. P65-Patrick Phillips, Macomb, IL; 11. 25-Cody Agee, Huntsville, MO; 12. 00X-Shaun Slaughter, Iowa City, IA; 13. 99-Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA; 14. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 15. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 16. 68-Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 17. 37-Rob Jennings, Boone, IA; 18. 7R-Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 19. 72-Travis Scholbrock, West Union, IA; 20. 10C-Marshall Cramer, Hannibal, MO; 21. 24L-Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, MO; 22. 00-Kyler Girard, Moberly, MO; 23. 25CB-Jared Miller, West Branch, IA; 24. 48J-Jim Powell, Hannibal, MO; 25. 17-Brandon Lennox, New London, MO (DNS); 26. 57-Brandt Ames, Mt. Pleasant, IA (DNS); 27. 8-Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA (DNS); 28. 22R-Kevin Rasdon, Bennett, IA (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 10G-Jim Gillenwater; 2. T23-Tony Olson; 3. 00-Kyler Girard; 4. 13C-Shane Paris; 5. 11R-Braden Richards; 6. 53-Logan Anderson; 7. 25-Cody Agee; 8. 72-Travis Scholbrock; 9. 82-Peter Stodgel; 10. 22R-Kevin Rasdon



Heat 2: 1. 17-Brandon Lennox; 2. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg; 3. 24L-Chris Spalding; 4. 68-Brandon Symmonds; 5. 25CB-Jared Miller; 6. 7R-Tom Ruble; 7. 48J-Jim Powell; 8. 10C-Marshall Cramer; 9. 8-Tom Lathrop



Heat 3: 1. 01-Brayton Carter; 2. 117-Dylan VanWyk; 3. 12S-Sean Wyett; 4. P65-Patrick Phillips; 5. 00X-Shaun Slaughter; 6. 99-Kyle Boyd; 7. 57-Brandt Ames; 8. 37-Rob Jennings; 9. 20-Nicholas Profeta





Hobby Stocks



A-Feature: 1. 92-Daniel Wauters, Tipton, IA; 2. 1K-Tom Killen Jr., Des Moines, IA; 3. 2G-Bradly Graham, Victor, IA; 4. 69-Calvin Dhondt, Kellogg, IA; 5. 12K-Eric Knutson, Slater, IA; 6. 77-Cody Cleghorn, Des Moines, IA; 7. 88H-Kale Hemsley, Sigourney, IA; 8. 6XP-Preston McDonald, Keota, IA; 9. 52-Billy Stanford, Wapello, IA; 10. 86R-James Roose, Columbus Junction, IA; 11. 25-Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA



Heat 1: 1. 69-Calvin Dhondt; 2. 88H-Kale Hemsley; 3. 1K-Tom Killen Jr.; 4. 92-Daniel Wauters; 5. 77-Cody Cleghorn; 6. 25-Dean Kratzer



Heat 2: 1. 12K-Eric Knutson; 2. 2G-Bradly Graham; 3. 6XP-Preston McDonald; 4. 52-Billy Stanford; 5. 86R-James Roose





Sonny’s Super Market Sport Compacts



A-Feature: 1. 32D-Jeffery DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 2. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 3. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 4. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 5. 2B-Dyllan Bonk, Hannibal, MO; 6. 13B-Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 7. 24M-Jacob Houston, Burlington, IA; 8. 20C-Caleb Giese, Morning Sun, IA; 9. 17-Darin Smith, Wapello, IA; 10. 94X-Justin Stevenson, Burlington, IA; 11. 2-Michael Grossman, Keokuk, IA; 12. 7X-Rob Harding Jr., Gibson, IA; 13. 00-Rick DeFord, Lewistown, IL; 14. 00Z-Zack Wilson, Astoria, IL; 15. 01D-David Prim, Elvaston, IL; 16. 22R-Shane Vancil, Salem, IA; 17. 18L-Blaine Lambert, Carthage, IL; 18. 69JX-William Michel, Columbus Junction, IA; 19. 21T-Alex Tipps, Grandview, IA; 20. 36-Ryan Downard, Rio, IL; 21. 11E-Ethan Prim, Elvaston, IL (DNS); 22. 7C-Spencer Coats, La Grange, MO (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 00-Rick DeFord; 2. 57-Barry Taft; 3. 20C-Caleb Giese; 4. 2-Michael Grossman; 5. 2B-Dyllan Bonk; 6. 22R-Shane Vancil; 7. 36-Ryan Downard; 8. 21T-Alex Tipps



Heat 2: 1. 32D-Jeffery DeLonjay; 2. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 3. 24M-Jacob Houston; 4. 00Z-Zack Wilson; 5. 94X-Justin Stevenson; 6. 11E-Ethan Prim; 7. 7C-Spencer Coats



Heat 3: 1. 13B-Josh Barnes; 2. 17-Darin Smith; 3. 7X-Rob Harding Jr.; 4. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp; 5. 18L-Blaine Lambert; 6. 69JX-William Michel; 7. 01D-David Prim





A.I.R.S. Cars



A-Feature: 1. 501-Bart Miller, Clarence, IA; 2. 01-Doak Allen, West Burlington, IA; 3. 61-Tyler Maschmann, Mechanicsville, IA; 4. 23-Dennis Etten, Wyoming, IA; 5. 5-Brian Gade, Clarence, IA; 6. 77J-Jeff Durst, Davenport, IA; 7. B07-Brian Stock, Blue Grass, IA; 8. 29-Owen Hayes, Monmouth, IA; 9. 42-Bruce Yoerger, DeWitt, IA; 10. 17-Neal Kohlmorgan, Keokuk, IA; 11. 727-Justin Stock, Clarence, IA; 12. 52-Kevin Pearson, Iowa City, IA; 13. 55J-Wesley Jones, Monmouth, IL; 14. 51-Matthew Hirst, Davenport, IA; 15. 68-Travis Heier, Anamosa, IA; 16. 86-Dan Jordan, Scotch Grove, IA (DNS)



Heat 1: 1. 01-Doak Allen; 2. 501-Bart Miller; 3. 51-Matthew Hirst; 4. 61-Tyler Maschmann; 5. 29-Owen Hayes; 6. 17-Neal Kohlmorgan; 7. 55J-Wesley Jones; 8. 727-Justin Stock (DNS)



Heat 2: 1. 77J-Jeff Durst; 2. 5-Brian Gade; 3. 23-Dennis Etten; 4. 42-Bruce Yoerger; 5. B07-Brian Stock; 6. 68-Travis Heier; 7. 52-Kevin Pearson; 8. 86-Dan Jordan