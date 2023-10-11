Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Championship Battles to be Settled at Port City, I-44

- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Championship Battles to be Settled at Port City, I-44

Avedisian leads McIntosh by 11 points heading into final three-race weekend

TULSA, OK (Oct. 10, 2023) – Twenty-nine races in the books, and it all comes down to this. Championship weekend for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is here.

The battle for the $25,000 championship title has reached its boiling point. Frontrunner Jade Avedisian took the lead in the standings by 11 points over Cannon McIntosh following the main event at Red Hill Raceway four weeks ago and will lead the charge into Oklahoma for the final three races of the season this Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 12-14.

The high-banked, 1/8-mile bullring of Port City Raceway will kick things off Thursday night with the fourth running of the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55, featuring a 55-lap, $5,555-to-win main event that honors the late Oklahoma Micro Sprint and Midget racer who was killed in 2012.

The Series pivots to Oklahoma City for racing Friday-Saturday at I-44 Riverside Speedway in the 19th annual Charlene Meents Memorial, honoring the late MARA Midget Series staff member with back-to-back 30-lap Feature events to cap the season – $4,000 to Friday’s winner and $5,000-to-win Saturday. A formal celebration will be held in Victory Lane following Saturday’s program, where the 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Series champion will be crowned.

All three events are co-sanctioned by the POWRi National and POWRi West Midget Leagues, which will also crown their season champions at the conclusion of Saturday’s main event. Additionally, the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series champion will be recognized for their efforts in co-sanctioned races throughout the year, awarding a $2,500 bonus check to the driver atop the final points standings of the 11-race slate.

Tickets for all three events will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

Here are the drivers to watch and storylines to follow this weekend:

A CHANCE FOR HISTORY – Carrying an 11-point lead in the standings, Jade Avedisian heads into the final race weekend with a chance to make motorsports history and become the first-ever female national Midget series champion.

The 17-year-old racer from Clovis, CA, has piloted the Mobil 1, LynK/Toyota #71 for Keith Kunz Motorsports to five Feature wins, 14 top-fives and 23 top-10 finishes in 26 starts so far this year. A fourth-place run in the most recent Series event at Red Hill Raceway four weeks ago boosted her back into the points lead for the first time since August, marking the third time she and Cannon McIntosh have swapped the points lead this season.

One year ago, Avedisian came into Xtreme Outlaw championship weekend and did not get off to the start she wanted, finishing ninth at Port City and 13th in the first night at I-44. However, she rebounded Saturday night and triumphed over the Xtreme Outlaw/POWRi field for the second time that season, leading all 35 laps to score the win in the season finale at I-44.

Since that night, she’s developed her skills immensely, working with KKM car chief Jarrett Martin throughout the 2023 season to become a heavy favorite to win the points championship.

STILL IN THE GAME – Though he’s lost the Series points lead, Cannon McIntosh’s hopes of winning the Series championship are still alive and well.

McIntosh, 20, of Bixby, OK, dropped back 11 points behind Avedisian following a sixth-place finish in the last Series event at Red Hill and now faces an uphill battle to win his first career national Midget series championship. Fortunately, he’ll be among the most experienced drivers on the roster this weekend, having grown up racing Micro Sprints at Port City and being a multi-time Midget Feature winner there as well as I-44.

McIntosh won two POWRi West/National Midget races at Port City in 2020 and was scheduled to start inside Row 2 in last year’s Xtreme/POWRi Feature before dropping out early due to mechanical problems. At I-44, he’s a two-time POWRi Feature winner (2018, 2020), and won the Xtreme Outlaw debut at the 1/5-mile last year.

ALL ABOUT THE TEAM – Rarely in motorsports is a different driver and owner hoisting a championship trophy at season’s end. But there is potential for it this year with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, as Zach Daum and Trifecta Motorsports currently sit 21 points out of the lead in the Series’ team points standings.

After Daum replaced Kyle Jones in the seat of the #7U car in June, he’s not only kept Trifecta in the hunt for the team championship, but also ascended his own name into the running for the drivers championship. With nine-straight top-five finishes in the last 10 Series events, he’s climbed back from what was a 278-point deficit at the end of May to where he now sits 67 points from the top of the top of the drivers standings.

Over championship weekend, Trifecta will field two cars for the first time this season in Xtreme Outlaw events. Daum will pilot the flagship Blackjack Express, Spike/Stanton #7U, while Micro Sprint racer Peter Smith, of Las Cruces, NM, will take control of the RVB Express, Spike/Stanton #5U in his national Midget series debut at Port City.

NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS – The POWRi National and POWRi West Midget Leagues wrap up their 2023 seasons alongside the Xtreme Outlaws on Saturday at I-44. Cannon McIntosh currently leads the POWRi National standings by 120 over Karter Sarff with a shot to take the $15,000 champion’s check after Saturday’s main event.

POWRi’s championship weekend begins with a visit to Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, OK, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and will finish-up with the three remaining co-sanctioned events with the Xtreme Outlaws Thursday-Saturday. The main event Saturday at I-44 will also mark the final race of the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series, which consisted of all 11 co-sanctioned races between the two national tours in 2023, and awards $2,500 to the driver with the most points in the separately kept standings at the end of the Feature.

Zach Daum currently leads the Challenge Series standings by five points over Jade Avedisian. POWRi West Midget League points leader Michelle Decker, of Guthrie, OK, is also projected to be in attendance to clinch her first career POWRi championship.

ANYBODY’S GAME – While the championship battle has largely revolved around Avedisian and McIntosh this season, each of the top five drivers in the Xtreme Outlaw standings are mathematically still in contention to win the title.

Jade Avedisian, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Zach Daum and Chase McDermand have all combined for 21 Feature wins in the 26 Xtreme Outlaw Series races contested thus far. That’s over 80 percent distributed across five drivers, and any one of them could win any of the remaining races. To add to that – Daum, McIntosh and Avedisian swept the three championship weekend Features across both tracks last year. However, there is one other Xtreme Outlaw full-timer that will be a heavy favorite to win this weekend.

Taylor Reimer currently sits one spot outside of the top five in points. The 23-year-old from Tulsa, OK, returns to Port City Thursday night – her home track, one she’s won numerous Micro Sprint Features at prior to the hiatus from motorsports she took nearly 10 years ago. In last year’s running of the Sooner State 55, she advanced 10 positions in the main event from her 18th starting spot to finish 10th.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE



When and where

Thursday, Oct. 12 at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, OK

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14 at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK



On the internet

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota

Twitter – @Xtreme_Outlaw

Instagram – @XtremeOutlaw

Facebook – @XtremeOutlawSeries.WRG



Live broadcast

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.



Current championship points standings ( view full standings )

Jade Avedisian: 5369 points | Keith Kunz Motorsports #71 Cannon McIntosh: 5358 (-11) points | Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #08 Gavin Miller: 5309 points (-60) | Keith Kunz Motorsports #97 Zach Daum: 5302 points (-67) | Trifecta Motorsports #7U Chase McDermand: 5269 points (-100) | Mounce/Stout Motorsports #40 Taylor Reimer: 5125 points (-244) | Keith Kunz Motorsports #25K Hayden Reinbold: 4629 points (-740) | Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports #19AZ Austin Barnhill: 3251 points (-2118) | Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #17B Chance Crum: 2910 points (-2459) | Rudeen Racing #26 Ethan Mitchell: 2497 points (-2872) | Bundy Built Motorsports #19M



Toyota Feature winners (9 drivers)

6 wins – Chase McDermand (Mounce/Stout Motorsports)

5 wins – Jade Avedisian (Keith Kunz Motorsports), Zach Daum (Trifecta Motorsports)

4 wins – Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports)

2 wins – Karter Sarff (Sarff Racing)

1 win – Jesse Love (Chad Boat Industries), Daniel Whitley (Abacus Racing), Daison Pursley (Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports), Gavin Miller (Keith Kunz Motorsports)



Toyota Feature laps led (18 drivers)

101 laps – Jade Avedisian

88 laps – Zach Daum

95 laps – Cannon McIntosh

112 laps – Chase McDermand

72 laps – Ryan Timms

59 laps – Daniel Whitley

46 laps – Karter Sarff

45 laps – Gavin Miller

33 laps – Kyle Jones

30 laps – Daison Pursley

26 laps – Thomas Meseraull

22 laps – Shane Cottle

21 laps – Ashton Torgerson

11 laps – Hayden Reinbold

6 laps – Taylor Reimer

4 laps – Jesse Love

1 lap – Nick Drake, Brayton Lynch



Whitz RC Racing Products Quick Time Awards (15 drivers)

5 awards – Chase McDermand

4 awards – Cannon McIntosh

2 awards – Ethan Mitchell, Daniel Whitley, Zach Daum, Ryan Timms, Taylor Reimer

1 award – Gavin Miller, Hayden Reinbold, Jesse Love, Kevin Thomas Jr, Joe B. Miller, Corbin Rueschenberg, Briggs Danner, Jade Avedisian



Heat Race winners (24 drivers)

11 wins – Chase McDermand

9 wins – Jade Avedisian

8 wins – Cannon McIntosh, Zach Daum

5 wins – Hayden Reinbold

4 wins – Gavin Miller

3 wins – Ethan Mitchell, Daison Pursley

2 wins – Chance Crum, Nick Drake, Corbin Rueschenberg, Andrew Felker, Daniel Whitley, Ryan Timms, Kyle Jones

1 win – Austin Barnhill, Shane Cottle, Thomas Meseraull, Rico Abreu, Briggs Danner, Chase Johnson, Daniel Adler, Taylor Reimer, Brayton Lynch



High-points honors (15 drivers)

4 honors – Cannon McIntosh

3 honors – Chase McDermand

2 honors – Daniel Whitley, Jade Avedisian, Gavin Miller

1 honor – Chance Crum, Rico Abreu, Landon Brooks, Briggs Danner, Hayden Reinbold, Kyle Jones, Andrew Felker, Daison Pursley, Zach Daum, Ryan Timms



Last Chance Showdown wins (13 drivers)

2 wins – Kyle Jones

1 win – Landon Brooks, Karter Sarff, Howard Moore, Ryan Timms, Taylor Reimer, Henry Chambers, Chance Crum, Chase Briscoe, Mitchell Davis, Cannon McIntosh, Corbin Rueschenberg, Daniel Adler



DIRTVision Hard Charger Awards (19 drivers)

2 awards – Hayden Reinbold, Kyle Jones, Taylor Reimer, Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh, Chase McDermand, Jade Avedisian

1 award – Mitchel Moles, Chase Johnson, Ryan Timms, Chance Crum, Gavan Boschele, Shane Cottle, Cooper Williams, Jerry Coons Jr, Steve Buckwalter, Gavin Miller, Trevor Cline, Brayton Lynch



Podium finishes (17 drivers)

12 podiums – Zach Daum

11 podiums – Chase McDermand

10 podiums – Cannon McIntosh, Jade Avedisian

9 podiums – Gavin Miller

7 podiums – Taylor Reimer

3 podiums – Daniel Whitley, Ryan Timms

2 podiums – Shane Cottle, Kyle Jones, Hayden Reinbold, Karter Sarff

1 podium – Thomas Meseraull, Ashton Torgerson, Landon Brooks, Jesse Love, Jerry Coons Jr, Daison Pursley



Top-10 finishes (49 drivers)

24 top-10s – Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller

23 top-10s – Jade Avedisian

22 top-10s – Zach Daum

21 top-10s – Chase McDermand

18 top-10s – Taylor Reimer

10 top-10s – Hayden Reinbold

9 top-10s – Chance Crum

8 top-10s – Kyle Jones

7 top-10s – Ethan Mitchell

6 top-10s – Ryan Timms, Karter Sarff

5 top-10s – Landon Brooks, Daniel Whitley, Austin Barnhill, Cooper Williams, Thomas Meseraull

4 top-10s – Gavan Boschele, Corbin Rueschenberg

3 top-10s – Chase Johnson, Briggs Danner, Trevor Cline, Mitchell Davis

2 top-10s – Shane Cottle, Chase Briscoe, Kevin Thomas Jr, Branigan Roark, Andrew Felker, Jerry Coons Jr, Mariah Ede, Daison Pursley, Tim Buckwalter, Kyle Beilman, Brayton Lynch

1 top-10 – Mitchel Moles, Daniel Adler, Sam Johnson, Rico Abreu, Ashton Torgerson, Don Droud Jr, Nick Drake, Jesse Love, Trey Marcham, Joe B. Miller, Preston Lattomus, Bryan Stanfill, Dekota Gay, Joe Wirth, Gunnar Setser



2023 Schedule & Winners – Race No. Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, March 10 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Cannon McIntosh (1)

2. Sat, March 11 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Jade Avedisian (1)

3. Fri, April 14 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Cannon McIntosh (2)

4. Fri, May 5 / Humboldt Speedway / Humboldt, KS / Chase McDermand (1)

5. Sat, May 6 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS / Chase McDermand (2)

6. Tue, May 22 / Millbridge Speedway / Salisbury, NC / Cannon McIntosh (3)

7. Wed, May 23 / Millbridge Speedway / Salisbury, NC / Cannon McIntosh (4)

8. Thu, June 1 / Tri-City Speedway / Pontoon Beach, IL / Jesse Love (1)

9. Fri, June 2 / Wayne County Speedway / Wayne City, IL / Zach Daum (1)

10. Sat, June 3 / Wayne County Speedway / Wayne City, IL / Zach Daum (2)

11. Fri, July 21 / Doe Run Raceway / Doe Run, MO / Zach Daum (3)

12. Sat, July 22 / Southern Illinois Raceway / Marion, IL / Jade Avedisian (2)

13. Sat, July 29 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Jade Avedisian (3)

14. Sun, July 30 / Brushcreek Motorsports Complex / Peebles, OH / Daniel Whitley (1)

15. Fri, Aug. 4 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Karter Sarff (1)

16. Sat, Aug. 5 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Jade Avedisian (4)

17. Tue, Aug. 8 / Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway / Newmanstown, PA / Chase McDermand (3)

18. Wed, Aug. 9 / Action Track USA / Kutztown, PA / Chase McDermand (4)

19. Fri, Aug. 11 / Path Valley Speedway Park / Spring Run, PA / Daison Pursley (1)

20. Fri, Aug. 25 / Davenport Speedway / Davenport, IA / Zach Daum (4)

21. Sat, Aug. 26 / Davenport Speedway / Davenport, IA / Gavin Miller (1)

22. Fri, Sept. 1 / Paragon Speedway / Paragon, IN / Zach Daum (5)

23. Sat, Sept. 2 / Paragon Speedway / Paragon, IN / Jade Avedisian (5)

24. Fri, Sept. 15 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Karter Sarff (2)

25. Sat, Sept. 16 / Highland Speedway / Highland, IL / Chase McDermand (5)

26. Sun, Sept. 17 / Red Hill Raceway / Sumner, IL / Chase McDermand (6)