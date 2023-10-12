Boothill Speedway host Summit USRA Southern Nationals, ARMS finale Halloween Weekend

- Advertisement -

Halloween Weekend is homecoming for the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series and the American Racer USRA Modified Series, and now the 3rd Annual Summit USRA Southern Nationals finally has a date.



The Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., will host the Summit USRA Southern Nationals on Friday and Saturday, October 27-28, with USRA Modifieds, USRA Limited Mods, Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Tuners on the card all three days.



USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks share the spotlight for the Summit USRA Southern Nationals. Not only is this the only event in America running these two classes under the USRA banner, but each driver in each division will get 100 bonus national points.



For the USRA Modifieds, Friday will be a special event paying $1,500 to win while Saturday’s blockbuster will be the season finale for the American Racer USRA Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports.



USRA Modifieds and USRA Tuners will be racing for Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points both nights, but no bonus points as their national event happened last weekend at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.



Among the list of USRA Modified dirt demons expected are defending series champ Chris Henigan and second- and third-ranked Sean Gaddis and Kenny Gaddis. “Big Daddy” Joe Duvall will clinch the 2023 ARMS title when he signs in on Saturday.



Complete points standings and statistics for all USRA divisions and series can be discovered at usraracing.com/points https://usraracing.com/points/. The final day for USRA national points is Sunday, October 29.



FRIDAY PAYOUTS

• USRA Modifieds: 1. $1500, 2. $800, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $300, 7. $250, 8. $200, 9. $175, other starters $150, tow $50.

• USRA Limited Mods: 1. $500, 2. $300, 3. $200, 4. $175, 5. $150, 6. $125, 7. $110, 8. $100, 9. $90, 10. $80, 11. $75, 12. $70, 13. $65, 14. $60, 15. $55, other starters $50, tow $30.

• Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks: 1. $500, 2. $300, 3. $200, 4. $175, 5. $150, 6. $125, 7. $110, 8. $100, 9. $90, 10. $80, 11. $75, 12. $70, 13. $65, 14. $60, 15. $55, other starters $50, tow $30.

• USRA Tuners: 1. $200, 2. $150, 3. $100, 4. $80, 5. $60, 6. $50, 7. $45, 8. $40, 9. $40, other starters $35.



SATURDAY PAYOUTS

• American Racer USRA Modified Series: 1. $2000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $800, 5. $700, 6. $600, 7. $500, 8. $450, 9. $400, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $300, 13. $275, other starters $250, tow $100.

• USRA Limited Mods: 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $225, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $120, 13. $110, 14. $105, other starters $100, tow $40.

• Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks: 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $225, 7. $200, 8. $175, 9. $150, 10. $140, 11. $130, 12. $120, 13. $110, 14. $105, other starters $100, tow $40.

• USRA Tuners: 1. $200, 2. $150, 3. $100, 4. $80, 5. $60, 6. $50, 7. $45, 8. $40, 9. $40, other starters $35.



The entry fee for USRA Modifieds will be $50 on Friday and $100 on Saturday. the entry fee for USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks will be $75 whether racing Friday, Saturday or both nights.



The Boothill Speedway will host an open practice on Thursday, October 26, from 7-10 p.m. Pit passes are $20. The grandstands will be closed.



On Friday, the pits open at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates open at 5. Driver draw closes at 7 and hot laps begin at 7:30 with racing to follow. General admission grandstand tickets are $15.



On Saturday, the pits open at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates open at 5. Driver draw closes at 6:30 and hot laps begin at 7 with racing to follow. General admission grandstand tickets are $20.



Pit passes are $35 each night while kids ages 5-10 are $20 for the pits or $10 for a general admission grandstand ticket each night. Children 4 and under get into the grandstands or pits for free each night when accompanied by a paid adult.



The Boothill Speedway is a semi-banked 1/3-mile clay oval located just west of Shreveport on I-20 to the Carthage-Morningsport exit #3, then 0.2 mile north, then east on McGee Rd. to 9144 Daytona Dr, Greenwood, LA 71033.



RACE DAY INFO

• Cash only. Debit cards, credit checks and/or checks are not accepted.

• Full concessions are available in the grandstands and pit areas.

• Coolers are permitted with a $10 charge and 48-qt max size. Glass is not allowed.

• Standing along the fences in the grandstands is not allowed.

• Photography and/or video that is published or sold is not allowed without the written consent of Boothill Speedway.

• Live video of events on social media or other media outlets is not permitted without the written consent of Boothill Speedway.



