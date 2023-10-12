HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series NewsRyan Timms Takes Victory at Creek County Speedway with POWRi National &...

Ryan Timms Takes Victory at Creek County Speedway with POWRi National & West Midgets

Ryan Timms - High Fly'n Photos
Ryan Timms - High Fly'n Photos
(10/11/23) Ryan Timms would lead all thirty laps to earn the feature win at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa Oklahoma with the POWRi National and West Midget League in the Sooner State Showdown to capture his third career league victory after finding speed on the tricky track in the Sooner State Showdown and five-hundredth feature event in POWRi National Midget League competition.

Early on-track excitement with twenty-five entries the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues would find Gavin Miller starting the action off with a quick time in hot lap sessions with a 13.531-second lap as Ryan Timms, Zach Daum, and Taylor Reimer each would earn heat racing wins.

Forming the feature field would find high-point qualifier Ryan Timms and Hayden Reinbold making the front row as the green flag flew would see Ryan Timms gain the initial advantage on the opening laps over Hayden Reinbold, Shannon McQueen, Zach Daum, and Taylor Reimer all racing inside the top five.

Cruising to a comfortable lead, Ryan Timms would continue to show the way while dealing with lap traffic with laps ticking away at a rapid rate as Zach Daum and Taylor Reimer maintained solid efforts inside the top three with Jade Avedisian, Cannon McIntosh, and Karter Sarff sneaking around the front-running spots.

Holding steady up front late, Ryan Timms would not be denied in the feature event to earn his first feature win of 2023 with the POWRi National Midget League as Jade Avedisian would fly into finish runner-up with a huge last lap run past Zach Daum that finalized the podium placements.

“I could see the bottom had grip at the beginning of the race but with the freshly tilled top I knew it would have a bunch of speed up there so I stayed committed until I started to smell the rubber and moved low,” said Ryan Timms in the Creek County Speedway victory lane celebrations. Adding, “I’m really happy with how much speed we showed to start the week and put this car in victory lane.”

Hard-charging past twelve other competitors would witness Cannon McIntosh finishing fourth as Gavin Miller rounding out the POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers at Creek County Speedway running for the Sooner State Showdown.

POWRi National and West Midget League | Creek County Speedway | 10/11/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Qualifying Time: 97-Gavin Miller(13.531)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 7U-Zach Daum

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 25K-Taylor Reimer

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 67-Ryan Timms

Super Clean Hard Charger: 08-Cannon McIntosh(+12)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

 

Toyota Racing Development A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 71-Jade Avedisian[12]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum[4]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh[16]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[14]; 6. 21K-Karter Sarff[9]; 7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 9. 93-Kyle Bellm[10]; 10. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 11. 19A-Daison Pursley[15]; 12. 91-Jeff Stasa[13]; 13. 19K-Riley Kreisel[22]; 14. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[7]; 15. 5U-Peter Smith[17]; 16. 10J-Brandon Anderson[20]; 17. 98-Ryan Padgett[19]; 18. 28P-Bradley Fezard[21]; 19. 7D-Michelle Decker[18]; 20. 13-Elijah Gile[8]; 21. 7-Shannon McQueen[6]; 22. 97K-Cooper Williams[25]; 23. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[24]; 24. 70-Cade Cowles[11]; 25. 28-Ace McCarthy[23].

 

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[7]; 2. 7-Shannon McQueen[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[8]; 4. 71-Jade Avedisian[4]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[6]; 6. 70-Cade Cowles[9]; 7. 28P-Bradley Fezard[1]; 8. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 9. 97K-Cooper Williams[5].

 

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 93-Kyle Bellm[1]; 3. 26R-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[7]; 5. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 6. 98-Ryan Padgett[2]; 7. 7D-Michelle Decker[8]; 8. 19K-Riley Kreisel[6].

 

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]; 2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[7]; 3. 13-Elijah Gile[5]; 4. 91-Jeff Stasa[3]; 5. 5U-Peter Smith[2]; 6. 19A-Daison Pursley[8]; 7. 10J-Brandon Anderson[4]; 8. 28-Ace McCarthy[6].

 

