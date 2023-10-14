Tyler Kuykendall Tames I-44 Riverside Speedway with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Win

- Advertisement -

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/13/23) Tyler Kuykendall would hold steady on the high line to claim his second feature win of the year with the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool at I-44 Riverside Speedway, in Oklahoma City Oklahoma, in a fantastic Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Driven2SaveLives support division twenty lap feature event.

Entering a stout field of twenty-four POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro competitors, Joe B Miller would clock an overall hot lap quick-time with an 11.756-second lap as Brant Woods, Jim Woods, and Kale Drake would earn the heat racing victories as well as Jim Woods gaining the night’s high-point qualifier accolade after racing from sixth to first in heat race action.

Securing the front in the final five laps of the feature from starting fifth, Tyler Kuykendall would claim his second career micro win in an intense and action-packed feature. Staying close to the lead the whole race would find Alex Midkiff fly to finish runner-up from starting seventh with Brody Brown finalizing the podium placements from starting tenth.

“Those quick few changes we made before the feature rolled out really made the difference to be here tonight I believe,” said feature winner Tyler Kuykendall in the I-44 Riverside Speedway victory lane ceremonies. Adding, “I’m so thankful to be here in victory lane with the help of everyone to make this car so fast.”

Remaining within the contending pack all race would find hard-charger Dalton Burley fly past fifteen competitors to finish fourth as the one-time leader of five laps Jim Woods would round out the top-five finishers after starting pole position in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League feature event at I-44 Riverside Speedway in support of the Meents Memorial.

I-44 Riverside Speedway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 10/13/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 51B-Joe B Miller(11.756)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 83-Brant Woods

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 83W-Jim Woods

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 83W-Jim Woods

Super Clean Hard Charger: 55-Dalton Burley(+15)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 8K-Tyler Kuykendall

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[5]; 2. 11-Alex Midkiff[7]; 3. 15-Brody Brown[10]; 4. 55-Dalton Burley[19]; 5. 83W-Jim Woods[1]; 6. 5P-Luke Porter[14]; 7. 77-Cooper Sullivan[17]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[20]; 9. 29-Trent Dixon[24]; 10. 17-Talon McConnell[23]; 11. 83-Brant Woods[3]; 12. 01-Kaden Weger[11]; 13. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[18]; 14. 51B-Joe B Miller[12]; 15. 14J-Jett Nunley[4]; 16. 59-Bobby Chapa[16]; 17. 5W-Cody Wiegert[21]; 18. 3G-Lathe Griggs[8]; 19. 26K-Kale Drake[2]; 20. 29X-Mason Daugherty[15]; 21. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[6]; 22. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[9]; 23. 16B-Brady Amos[13]; 24. 101-Tobias Midkiff[22].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Brant Woods[1]; 2. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[2]; 3. 3G-Lathe Griggs[4]; 4. 15-Brody Brown[6]; 5. 29X-Mason Daugherty[3]; 6. 59-Bobby Chapa[5]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[7]; 8. 101-Tobias Midkiff[8].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83W-Jim Woods[6]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 3. 14J-Jett Nunley[5]; 4. 16B-Brady Amos[1]; 5. 5P-Luke Porter[4]; 6. 55-Dalton Burley[3]; 7. 77-Cooper Sullivan[8]; 8. 17-Talon McConnell[7].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[3]; 2. 11-Alex Midkiff[2]; 3. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[4]; 4. 01-Kaden Weger[5]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 6. 5W-Cody Wiegert[1]; 7. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[8]; 8. 29-Trent Dixon[7].

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.