Kale Drake Drives to I-44 Riverside Speedway with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Victory

Kale Drake
Oklahoma City, OK. (10/14/23) Kale Drake would not be denied in claiming his second feature win of the year with the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool at I-44 Riverside Speedway, in Oklahoma City Oklahoma, in an outstanding Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial presented by Driven2SaveLives support division twenty lap feature event while also claiming the season championship.

Entering a stout field of twenty-two POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro competitors, Kale Drake would clock an overall hot lap quick-time with an 11.630-second lap as Joe B Miller, Alex Midkiff, and Kale Drake would earn the heat racing victories as well as Kale Drake gaining the night’s high-point qualifier accolade after racing from starting seventh to winning his heat.

Securing the front in the final eleven laps after a great battle with one-time lead Laydon Pearson would find Kale Drake claim his third career micro win in an intense and action-packed feature. Staying close to the lead the whole race would find Joe B Miller fly to finish runner-up from starting fifth with runner-up in the season standings Alex Midkiff finalizing the podium placements from starting second.

“I knew this whole field was fast and I needed to keep my nose clean while hitting all my marks,” said feature winner Kale Drake in the I-44 Riverside Speedway victory lane ceremonies. Adding, “This feels great to not only win the race but to also clinch the championship in the same night.”

Hard-charging into the contending pack would find Brody Brown fly past thirteen competitors to finish fourth as Tyler Kuykendall would recover from an opening lap visit to the work area to round out the top-five finishers after starting seventh position in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League feature event at I-44 Riverside Speedway in the final points night of 2023.

I-44 Riverside Speedway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 10/14/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 26K-Kale Drake(11.630)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 11-Alex Midkiff

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 26K-Kale Drake

Super Clean Hard Charger: 15-Brody Brown(+13)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 26K-Kale Drake

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 3. 11-Alex Midkiff[2]; 4. 15-Brody Brown[17]; 5. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[7]; 6. 77R-Cooper Sullivan[12]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[19]; 8. 29X-Mason Daugherty[21]; 9. 5P-Luke Porter[15]; 10. 16B-Brady Amos[9]; 11. 59-Bobby Chapa[16]; 12. 55-Dalton Burley[10]; 13. 29-Trent Dixon[22]; 14. 83W-Jim Woods[8]; 15. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[11]; 16. 14J-Jett Nunley[6]; 17. 11L-Laydon Pearson[4]; 18. 101-Tobias Midkiff[20]; 19. 29S-Matt Moore[3]; 20. 2B-Brandon Boggs[18]; 21. 3G-Lathe Griggs[14]; 22. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[13].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 83W-Jim Woods[2]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[5]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[4]; 5. 77R-Cooper Sullivan[6]; 6. 2B-Brandon Boggs[3]; 7. 15-Brody Brown[8]; 8. 29X-Mason Daugherty[7].

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[7]; 2. 29S-Matt Moore[6]; 3. 16B-Brady Amos[4]; 4. 55-Dalton Burley[5]; 5. 59-Bobby Chapa[2]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[3]; 7. 29-Trent Dixon[1].

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.

