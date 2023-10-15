HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series NewsKarter Sarff Succeeds in POWRi National Midget League 2023 Season Championship

Karter Sarff Succeeds in POWRi National Midget League 2023 Season Championship

Sprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Karter Sarff
- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (10/15/23) Strengthening the growing career legacy of a true up-and-coming talent while also highlighting the on-track successes needed to clinch a championship, the POWRi National Midget League would witness the triumphs of Karter Sarff claim in the yearly title in the final event by a mere fifty-point winning advantage over a highly competitive seasonal field.

Achieving a pair of feature wins on the season to raise his career count to three, Mason City Illinois talent Karter Sarff would reel off eight top-five performances throughout fourteen top-ten runs in his eighteen POWRi National Midget League season starts.

Driving the family-owned Karter Sarff Motorsports, Provisio Partners, Canham Graphics, Jamie Sarff Construction, Clearview Glass, Five Star Water, Schleder Farms, Sunoco Racing Fuels, Super Clean, Collision Concepts Inc., KBR, O’Dell’s Auto Service, Spike Chassis, Speedway Toyota Racing Engine #21K; “The Shark” would attack in a surge of late-season points to take the title as the POWRi National Midget League 2023 Champion in the final event of the season by hard-charging to runner-up from starting seventeenth to add to the seasonal dramatic flair.

“This family team truly is the little team that could, this is a perfect way to prove our never-give-up mindset. I don’t think this has even set in yet and even if you asked me in a couple of weeks how much this means to me that I could really put everything into words,” said the celebratory season champion Karter Sarff in response to his yearly accomplishments.

Picking up four heat race victories on the season, Sarff would truly shine in feature event competitions by advancing a league-leading seventy-eight positions in competitional green flag racing while also earning the POWRi National Midget League season-leading four hard-charger accolades. Notching a single high-point qualifier award as well as a semi-feature victory on the highly successful season, Karter would lead fifty-five feature laps throughout the twenty POWRi National Midget League championship earning seasonal appearances.

POWRi National Midget League 2023 Winners: (*West | ~Xtreme)

*3/25/2023 | Port City Raceway | Daison Pursley – Winner

~4/14/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Cannon McIntosh – Winner

*5/5/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Karter Sarff – Winner

*5/6/2023 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Jacob Denney – Winner

6/22/2023 | Charleston Speedway | Cannon McIntosh – Winner

6/23/2023 | Jacksonville Speedway | Cannon McIntosh – Winner

6/24/2023 | Macon Speedway | Thomas Meseraull – Winner

6/25/2023 | Lincoln Speedway | Cannon McIntosh – Winner

*6/30/2023 | Central Missouri Speedway | Riley Kreisel – Winner

*7/1/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Gavin Miller – Winner

~7/21/2023 | Doe Run Raceway | Zach Daum – Winner

~7/22/2023 | Southern Illinois Raceway | Jade Avedisian – Winner

~8/4/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Karter Sarff – Winner

~8/5/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Jade Avedisian – Winner

~8/25/2023 | Davenport Speedway | Zach Daum – Winner

~8/26/2023 | Davenport Speedway | Gavin Miller – Winner

*10/11/2023 | Creek County Speedway | Ryan Timms – Winner

*~10/12/2023 | Port City Raceway | Ryan Timms – Winner

*~10/13/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Gavin Miller – Winner

*~10/14/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Hayden Reinbold – Winner

Championship Banquet information for the 2023 POWRi Seasons as well as the full 2024 Schedules are currently being finalized and will be released in the upcoming weeks. Full POWRi National Midget League season standings are available online at http://www.powri.com/points/?c=1037&i=22453&t=Drivers.

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Mastermind: Leary Lands 2023 Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Title

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 8, 2023)………C.J. Leary...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Post Two Top Fives at Port Royal Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - PORT ROYAL, Pa. (Oct. 10, 2023) -...
POWRi Series News

Gavin Miller Cruises to Second Series Victory in Meents Memorial Night 1 at I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (Oct. 13, 2023) – He broke through to Victory...
Missouri

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Results – 10/12/23

34 entries A-CLASS MICROS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 67JR-Waylon Phillips; 2....
Sprint Car & Midget News

Reinbold Wins Feature, Avedisian Clinches Championship in Season Finale at I-44

Daum clinches Challenge Series championship, runner-up in points with Miller third,...
Missouri

Springfield Raceway Results – 10/14/23

20 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1...
Dirt Late Model News

Georgia Doubleheader Marks Last World of Outlaws Late Models Stop Before World Finals

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Georgia Doubleheader Marks Last World of Outlaws...
Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Leading Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver Contest

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 15, 2023) – Jonathan Davenport, a three-time Lucas Oil...

RELATED ARTICLES

Indiana

Tri-State Speedway Results – 10/14/23

31 entries MSCS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 3R-Kyle Cummins; 2. 61M-Brady Short; 3. 5S-Chase...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Wins The 50th Annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals!

Bryan Hulbert – MESQUITE, Texas (October 14, 2023) Fastest in Qualifying, won his Heat...
POWRi Series News

Hayden Reinbold Holds Court at I-44 Riverside Speedway with POWRi National & West/Xtreme Midget Win in Meents Memorial

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/14/23) Hayden Reinbold would not be denied in leading all feature...
POWRi Series News

Kale Drake Drives to I-44 Riverside Speedway with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Victory

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/14/23) Kale Drake would not be denied in claiming his second...
Sprint Car & Midget News

ZANE DeVAULT AND CHASE HOWARD TAKE USCS FLIP FLOP 50 WINS AT THE DITCH on SATURDAY

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - October 14, 2023 - Zane DeVault of Plymouth, IN and...
©