ZANE DeVAULT AND CHASE HOWARD TAKE USCS FLIP FLOP 50 WINS AT THE DITCH on SATURDAY

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – October 14, 2023 – Zane DeVault of Plymouth, IN and Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS drove to wins in a pair of 25-lap Feature Races Saturday night in the United Sprint Car Series 15th Annual Flip Flop 50 at Riverside International Speedway. While DeVault and Howard both won from the pole position, there were plenty of position changes throughout the 24-car field in each race.



In the first 25-lap race, Landon Crawley came from the seventh starting position to finish second, while Derek Hagar of Marion, AR started 17th and rallied to finish third. The fourth and fifth spots were filled by a pair of National Sprint Car Hall of Fame drivers that started their illustrious careers as second-generation drivers at the track affectionately known as “The Ditch.”



Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN, the 14-time USCS National Champion and current point leader, took the fourth spot, and Sammy Swindell of Germantown, TN was fifth after starting 19th. Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS finished sixth and seventh went to Chris Martin of Ankeny, IA. Riley Goodno of Knoxville, TN came home in eighth and Gage Montogomery of Fredericktown, MO was ninth. Tucker Boulton of Brighton, TN rounded out the top ten in the first Feature Race.



At the completion of the first 25-lap Feature Race, also known as the “Flip,” the drivers that took the checkered flag were “Flopped” for the start of the second 25-lap Feature Race. Chase Howard, who finished 21st in the first race took the pole for the second race, and DeVault started 22nd in the second Feature Race.



Hagar made another big charge in the second race to come from the 19th starting hole to finish second behind Chase Howard. Brady Baker of Alexander, AR took the third spot, and Montgomery was fourth. Martin came home in the fifth spot, and sixth was Goodno. Boulton finished seventh, and Crawley took the eighth spot. Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS was ninth, and Swindell rounded out the top ten in the second Feature Race.

In preliminary action, the two 12-lap B-Main Races on Saturday night were won by Cody Howard of Byhalia, MS and Prestin Dalton of Millington, TN. On Friday night, DeVault won the ten lap K&N Filters Pole Scramble.

The five eight-lap heat races on Friday night were won by Wade Buttrey of Fairview, TN in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Montgomery in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat, DeVault in the Hero Graphics Third Heat, Gray in the Huggins Cams Fourth Heat, and Bowden in the DHR Fifth Heat.



The United Sprint Car Series will conclude its 2023 season next weekend with a pair of races. The Fall Southern Nationals will begin on Friday night, October 20 at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, MS, and then move to Southern Raceway in Milton, FL on Saturday night, October 21. For more information visit the USCS website at www.uscsracing.com, or their Facebook page.



United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hero Graphics, DMI, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSC Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.



OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES FLIP FLOP 50 AT RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY IN WEST MEMPHIS, AR ON 10/14/23:

FLIP FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. (1) Zane DeVault, Plymouth, IN; 2. (7) Landon Crawley, Benton, AR; 3. (17) Derek Hagar, Marion, AR; 4. (5) Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN; 5 (19) Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN; 6. (6) Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS; 7. (9) Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 8. (11) Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA; 9. (4) Gage Montgomery, Fredericktown, MO; 10. (8) Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN; 11. (18) Brady Baker, Alexander, AR; 12. (20) Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS; 13. (14) Ernie Ainsworth, Bartlett, TN; 14. (23) Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC; 15. (24) Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS; 16. (16) Prestin Dalton, Millington, TN; 17. (10) Wade Buttrey, Fairview, TN; 18. (21) Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS; 19. (12) Ayden Gatewood, Caruthersville, MO; 20. (22) Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH; 21. (13) Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS; 22. (2) Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS; 23. (3) Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA; 24. (13) Cody Howard, Byhalia, MS.



FLOP FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. (1) Chase Howard; 2. (19) Hagar; 3. (11) Baker; 4. (13) Montgomery; 5. (15) Chris Martin; 6. (14) Goodno; 7. (12) Boulton; 8. (20) Crawley; 9. (21) Bowden; 10. (17) Swindell; 11. (4) Ronny Howard; 12. (7) Jeff Willingham; 13. (22) DeVault; 14. (23) Cameron Martin; 15. (8) Moss; 16. (5) Buttrey; 17. (3) Gatewood; 18. (2) Ivy; 19. (6) Dalton; 20. (9) Ainsworth; 21. (18) Gray; 22. (16) Dale Howard; 23. (24) Cody Howard; 24. (10) Hayden Martin.

B-MAIN RACES – 12 Laps (Top 5 Transfer To Main Event):

FIRST B-MAIN: 1. Co. Howard; 2. Hagar; 3. Swindell; 4. R. Howard; 5. Moss; 6. Gavin Boschele, Mooresville, NC; 7. Todd Bradford, Arlington, TN; 8. Spencer Meredith, Hernando, MS; 9. D.L. Brashier, Ethel, LA; 10. Jason Keith, Fredericktown, MO DNS; 11. Rece Wommack, Falkner, MS DNS.

SECOND B-MAIN: 1. Dalton; 2. Baker; 3. Martin; 4. Ivy; 5. Willingham; 6. Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS; 7. Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA; 8. Kaleb Poe, Scott, AR; 9. Tony Higgins, Lake Comorant, MS; 10. Marshall Skinner, Marion, AR; 11. Curt Terrell, Rosemark, TN DNS.