USAC Photos from IRP Race

Photos by Don Figler:

 

 

 

Recent articles

POWRi Series News

Ryan Timms Takes Victory at Creek County Speedway with POWRi National & West Midgets

(10/11/23) Ryan Timms would lead all thirty laps to earn the...
Missouri

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Results – 10/14/23

19 entries OUTLAW MICROS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 61-Cole Tinsley; 2....
POWRi Series News

Gavin Miller Victorious at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Meents Memorial with POWRi National & West/Xtreme Midgets

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/13/23) Gavin Miller would set sail on the...
POWRi Series News

Karter Sarff Succeeds in POWRi National Midget League 2023 Season Championship

Belleville, IL. (10/15/23) Strengthening the growing career legacy of a true...
POWRi Series News

Tyler Kuykendall Tames I-44 Riverside Speedway with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro Win

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/13/23) Tyler Kuykendall would hold steady on the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Post Two Top Fives at Port Royal Speedway

Inside Line Promotions - PORT ROYAL, Pa. (Oct. 10, 2023) -...
POWRi Series News

Hayden Reinbold Holds Court at I-44 Riverside Speedway with POWRi National & West/Xtreme Midget Win in Meents Memorial

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/14/23) Hayden Reinbold would not be denied in...
Indiana

Tanner Swanson Scores IRP Finale, Logan Seavey Secures USAC Silver Crown Title

Brownsburg, Indiana (October 15, 2023)………Familiar territory and new found glory was...

