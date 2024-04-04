Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic Finale; Brownstown Next

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team dipped south to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on March 29-30 for the completion of the annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ In Friday’s $10,000 to win DIRTcar Super Late Model showdown, Dennis timed in second quickest in his group during qualifying prior to placing third in his heat race. After starting the 40-lap feature from the inside of the sixth row and getting caught up in a lap 24 incident, Dennis was able to soldier on to a respectable sixth place performance.

On Saturday at Clarksville, another $10,000 top prize was up for grabs in the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ grand finale. Dennis tripped the clock faster than anyone else in his group during qualifying and later secured a heat race triumph. After rolling off from the outside of the front row in the 40-lap headliner, the Carpentersville, Illinois star ran amongst the leaders throughout the distance and eventually crossed underneath the checkers in the fourth spot behind only race winner Max Blair, Ashton Winger, and Tanner English! Complete results from the Volunteer State doubleheader can be viewed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team only has one single event on their racing calendar for the upcoming weekend, as they will travel to the Hoosier State on Saturday evening, April 6. The Northern Allstars Late Model Dirt Series will sanction the ‘Ira Bastin Memorial’ at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. A $5,000 winner’s check will be on the line and each feature starter is assured of receiving at least $1,000 for their efforts. More information can be found online at www.brownstownspeedway.com or you can watch all of the action LIVE on www.dirt2media.tv.

