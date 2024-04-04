HomeIndianaBrownstown SpeedwayDennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic Finale; Brownstown Next

Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic Finale; Brownstown Next

Dennis Erb, Jr. - Brian Shirley - Bobby Pierce -- Josh James photo
Dennis Erb, Jr. - Brian Shirley - Bobby Pierce -- Josh James photo
(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team dipped south to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on March 29-30 for the completion of the annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ In Friday’s $10,000 to win DIRTcar Super Late Model showdown, Dennis timed in second quickest in his group during qualifying prior to placing third in his heat race. After starting the 40-lap feature from the inside of the sixth row and getting caught up in a lap 24 incident, Dennis was able to soldier on to a respectable sixth place performance.

On Saturday at Clarksville, another $10,000 top prize was up for grabs in the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ grand finale. Dennis tripped the clock faster than anyone else in his group during qualifying and later secured a heat race triumph. After rolling off from the outside of the front row in the 40-lap headliner, the Carpentersville, Illinois star ran amongst the leaders throughout the distance and eventually crossed underneath the checkers in the fourth spot behind only race winner Max Blair, Ashton Winger, and Tanner English! Complete results from the Volunteer State doubleheader can be viewed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team only has one single event on their racing calendar for the upcoming weekend, as they will travel to the Hoosier State on Saturday evening, April 6. The Northern Allstars Late Model Dirt Series will sanction the ‘Ira Bastin Memorial’ at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. A $5,000 winner’s check will be on the line and each feature starter is assured of receiving at least $1,000 for their efforts. More information can be found online at www.brownstownspeedway.com or you can watch all of the action LIVE on www.dirt2media.tv.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

