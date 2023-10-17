Dover Improves Throughout World of Outlaws Race at Lakeside Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 17, 2023) – Jack Dover gained the third-most positions during the Micro-Lite Harvest Rumble last Saturday at Lakeside Speedway.

Dover, who was driving for Rick and Chris Bowers, got off to a frustrating start during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event as he qualified 25 th quickest.

“It started off terrible,” he said. “I thought we’d be better in time trials. I was hoping to be around the top 15. In the heat race we passed two guys and we were running down sixth place. That made me feel pretty good.”

A run from ninth to seventh place in a heat race placed Dover third on the starting grid in the Last Chance Showdown.

“In the LCS we put some used tires on and they didn’t take off,” he said. “I lost a few spots right away. We rode around in sixth and I was able to get to fifth with a few laps to go. That locked us into the A Main.”

Dover lined up on the inside of the 12 th row in the main event.

“We put some new tires on and tightened the car up some more,” he said. “At one point we were up to 16th. I just made too many errors in the last few laps and let three guys get by me.”

Dover ended with a 19th-place result.

“I was hoping to make the show and we did that,” he said. “My next goal was a top 15 and if I didn’t make the errors we would have been 16 th so we were close to accomplishing the goals.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 14 – Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. – Qualifying: 25; Heat race: 7 (9); B Main: 5 (3); Feature: 19 (23).

SEASON STATS –

26 races, 2 wins, 9 top fives, 12 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Thorpe’s Body Shop

Thorpe’s Body Shop has been offering collision repair and automobile painting services to customers in Papillion, Neb., and the surrounding areas for more than 40 years. For more information, visit http://ThorpesBodyShop.com .

“I want to thank Thorpe’s Body Shop for making our cars look sharp every year,” Dover said. “Blake, who co-owns it, has been a family friend since I can remember and we really appreciate his support of our race team throughout the years.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, Certified Transmission, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Husker Diesel, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, Speedway Graphics, Phil Durst, SSS Motorsports, Speedway Engines, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.

