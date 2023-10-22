Grayson Cooksey Gains KKM Giveback Championship Night Victory with POWRi Jr. Sprint League

- Advertisement -

Tulsa, OK. (10/21/23) Grayson Cooksey would use late-race dramatics and a daring move off turn four to notch the feature victory with the POWRi Jr Sprint League in support of Saturday’s Eibach Championship Night of the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations after leading only the final pair of laps around Port City Raceway.

Forming a competitive field of thirty-one drivers in the POWRi Jr. Sprint League at Port City Raceway based on event points would find Hudson Andrews set the quick time in non-lock-in hot laps with a lap of 11.409-seconds with Lathan Knott and Owen Larson each winning the semi-feature events.

Racing into the feature event would find Braxton Flatt as the event high-point qualifier battling front-row counterpart Sawyer McBride into the first pair of corners as Braxton Flatt gained the early racing lead over Sawyer McBride, Grayson Cooksey, Brody Stewart, and Maya Maudlin on the first green flag lap.

Restarting from an early race mishap that brought out the first caution on the second lap would see Braxton Flatt flawlessly hold the front of the field as Brody Stewart and Grayson Cooksey battled for the runner-up positioning with Eli Holden and Sawyer McBride staying within striking distance of the leading pack while dealing with lap traffic as laps reeled off at a rapid rate.

Keeping the leading momentum going after a mid-race caution, Braxton Flatt would continue to hold off the constant advances from other competitors as Eli Holden moved into second place with Brody Stewart staying ahead of Sawyer McBride and Grayson Cooksey.

Overtaking the top spot with a daring lap seventeen maneuver, Eli Holden would launch to the lead only to find a late-race caution rear as the field we be bunched back together for dramatics in the final stages of the feature event.

Coming back to the green and white flag displayed together, Grayson Cooksey would drive through four-wide racing to earn the feature win while holding steady in Eibach Championship Night with the POWRi Jr Sprint Division while controlling the front to lead the final two laps with the leader of seventeen laps Braxton Flatt crossing championship night checkers in second as Braxton Stewart finalizing the podium finishers.

“Lap traffic helped me gain on the leaders and then the restart at the end was a lot of fun,” said the victorious Grayson Cooksey in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Jr. Sprints in support of the KKM Giveback Classic.

Ryker Jones would notch a solid fourth with Maya Maudlin rounding out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Jr Sprint League twenty-lap feature in support of Eibach Championship Night of the Fifth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Jr Sprint League | 10/21/23:

Hoosier Tire Quick Hot-Lap Time: 7-Hudson Andrews(11.409)

Walker Filtration Semi-Feature One Winner: 92-Lathan Knott

Walker Filtration Semi-Feature Two Winner: 86-Owen Larson

MVT Services High Point Event Qualifier: 81-Braxton Flatt

Max Papis Innovations Hard Charger: 17Z-Manuel Zayas(+8)

Lynch Machining A-Feature Winner: 9C-Grayson Cooksey

Lynch Machining A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9C-Grayson Cooksey[3]; 2. 81-Braxton Flatt[1]; 3. 9S-Braxton Stewart[9]; 4. 22-Ryker Jones[10]; 5. 55X-Maya Mauldin[6]; 6. 36-JJ Beason[13]; 7. 12P-Collin Pruitt[12]; 8. 110-Keizer Kramer[15]; 9. 27-Brody Stewart[4]; 10. 11S-Sawyer McBride[2]; 11. 5E-Eli Holden[5]; 12. 17Z-Manuel Zayas[19]; 13. 40C-Koen Coleman[20]; 14. 92-Lathan Knott[7]; 15. 17C-Willow Coleman[17]; 16. 14B-Brayden Jewett[11]; 17. 86-Owen Larson[8]; 18. 9-Bristol Spicola[16]; 19. 7-Hudson Andrews[14]; 20. 23-Kasen Lynch[18].

Walker Filtration B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 92-Lathan Knott[1]; 2. 9S-Braxton Stewart[2]; 3. 14B-Brayden Jewett[6]; 4. 36-JJ Beason[4]; 5. 110-Keizer Kramer[3]; 6. 17C-Willow Coleman[7]; 7. 17Z-Manuel Zayas[9]; 8. 5G-Gage Pio[12]; 9. 55K-Kayden Anderson[5]; 10. 14-Ryder Morris[8]; 11. 52-Carson Brazeal[13]; 12. 66-Buoy Brooks[10]; 13. 16-Berkley Reese[11].

Walker Filtration B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 86-Owen Larson[7]; 2. 22-Ryker Jones[2]; 3. 12P-Collin Pruitt[3]; 4. 7-Hudson Andrews[4]; 5. 9-Bristol Spicola[1]; 6. 23-Kasen Lynch[9]; 7. 40C-Koen Coleman[5]; 8. 10E-Eli Potter[6]; 9. 1-Noah Betts[11]; 10. 65A-Bryton Buoy[10]; 11. 57-Kaden Gramm[12]; 12. 24Z-Julian Zayas[8].

