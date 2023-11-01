Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Battling for World of Outlaws Championship Down to the Wire

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – WINDOM, Minn. (Oct. 31, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports enters the final event of the season within striking distance of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship for the second straight year.

David Gravel sits 50 points out of the top spot entering the World of Outlaws World Finals, which runs this Wednesday through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C.

The dirt oval has been a good track for Gravel, who has earned a World of Outlaws win there during four of the last six years. He has five World of Outlaws World Finals triumphs – tied for the most – during that span.

Last year Gravel finished sixth, 10 th and 11th, respectively, during the World of Outlaws World Finals. This year he will likely need podium performances each night to have a chance at his first career World of Outlaws championship.

That isn’t out of the question as Gravel leads the World of Outlaws with 11 feature victories this season. He also is atop the chart with 34 podiums and 46 top fives.

Also of note, Gravel enters the action this week with eight podiums in his last 10 races.

77 races, 12 wins, 52 top fives, 65 top 10s, 73 top 15s, 73 top 20s

Wednesday through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C., for the World of Outlaws World Finals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

