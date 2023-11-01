HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsBig Game Motorsports and Gravel Battling for World of Outlaws Championship Down...

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Battling for World of Outlaws Championship Down to the Wire

Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News

Published on

By jdearing
David Gravel
David Gravel
- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – WINDOM, Minn. (Oct. 31, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports enters the final event of the season within striking distance of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship for the second straight year.

David Gravel sits 50 points out of the top spot entering the World of Outlaws World Finals, which runs this Wednesday through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C.

The dirt oval has been a good track for Gravel, who has earned a World of Outlaws win there during four of the last six years. He has five World of Outlaws World Finals triumphs – tied for the most – during that span.

Last year Gravel finished sixth, 10 th and 11th, respectively, during the World of Outlaws World Finals. This year he will likely need podium performances each night to have a chance at his first career World of Outlaws championship.

That isn’t out of the question as Gravel leads the World of Outlaws with 11 feature victories this season. He also is atop the chart with 34 podiums and 46 top fives.

Also of note, Gravel enters the action this week with eight podiums in his last 10 races.

SEASON STATS –

77 races, 12 wins, 52 top fives, 65 top 10s, 73 top 15s, 73 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C., for the World of Outlaws World Finals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigGameMotorspt

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs. For more information, visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through August, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

TICKET LINK –

To purchase online tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

 

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP , contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

2024 Tulsa Shootout Entries Nearing 700 With Drivers From 34 States Already Registered!

Bryan Hulbert - TULSA, Okla. (October 25, 2023) On par with...
POWRi Series News

Kale Drake Earns a Ride for the 2024 Chili Bowl Nationals with Keith Kunz Motorsports

(10/27/23) Keith Kunz Motorsports, a powerhouse in the world of midget,...
Open Wheel Modified News

Strickler, Brown, Mason, Horning Win World Short Track All-Star Invitationals

Kyle Strickler Opens UMP Modified Action at Charlotte with All-Star Invitational...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Steve Lewis & Chuck Gurney Named Co-Grand Marshals for Turkey Night G.P.

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Ventura, California (October 26, 2023)………USAC racing...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. Looks for Second National 100 Title this Weekend at EAMS

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season...
Dirt Late Model News

Chris Madden claims $49K National 100 win at East Alabama Motor Speedway

East Alabama Motor Speedway OCTOBER 29th RESULTS 40 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature...
Dirt Late Model News

WORLD FINALS SCHEDULE UPDATE: Thursday, Friday Start Times Moved Up; Wednesday Fan Fest Moved to Afternoon

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 31, 2023) – Keeping the best interest of...
Open Wheel Modified News

First Time Winners, Close Finishes, Endless Excitement Highlight Saturday Finale at World Short Track Championship

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 29, 2023) – The eighth annual World Short...

RELATED ARTICLES

©