Attica Raceway Park hands out $47,000 in 2023 point fund

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park is handing out $47,000 in point fund money to the top 10 in the track’s three weekly divisions for 2023.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints:

Champion – Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Henry won the trifecta of local sprint car racing in 2023. He claimed his second Attica Raceway Park 410 sprint championship – he was the track’s 2020 champion – the Fremont Speedway title and the Attica Fremont Championship Series championship. Henry scored four feature win at Attica in 2023 (June 2, July 21, July 28, Aug. 18) to take his career total to 16 in the division, placing him seventh on the all-time win list. Cap competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, missing only the Brad Doty Classic event. Cap posted nine top five finishes and 12 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

2nd – Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio. Byron capped off his phenomenal 35 year racing career with his 44th career win at Attica in his final race at the track. Reed, an eight time Attica 410 sprint champion, sits second on the track’s all-time division win list. Byron competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, missing only the Brad Doty Classic event. He posted four top five finishes and 10 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was seventh.

3rd – Stuart Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2018 410 track champion and 2008 Attica 305 champion and the track’s 2012 410 rookie of the year made all 15 of the A-mains in 2023. He posted three top five finishes – all fourth place runs – and seven top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

4th – Travis Philo, Waterville, Ohio. Travis competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2023. He posted his 9th career Attica win on May 26 and recorded three top five finishes and eight top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

5th – Bryce Lucius, Findlay, Ohio. Attica’s 2023 rookie of the year competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, scoring six top 10 finishes including a season best second on June 30. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

6th – Chris Andrews, Huron, Ohio. Attica’s 2009 and 2017 410 track champion and 2006 305 champion competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, posting three top 10 finishes including a season best pair of runner-up runs. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

7th – Trey Jacobs, Homesville, Ohio. Attica’s 2021 410 track champion competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2023, missing only the April 15 All Star event. He scored 10 top 10 finishes including a season best pair of third place runs. Trey’s average A-main finishing position was ninth.

8th– TJ Michael, Plano, Texas. TJ competed in 12 of the 15 A-mains at Attica in 2023. He racked up seven top 10 finishes including a season best third on June 30. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

9th – Jerry Dahms, Fremont, Ohio. Jerry competed in six of the 15 A-mains in 2023, recording a season best 15th on June 2. His average A-main finishing position was 17th.

10th– Zeth Sabo, Fremont, Ohio. Zeth competed in 11 of the 15 A-mains in 2023. He scored his first career 410 sprint Attica win on June 30 to go with four top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points for the Dirt Nerds Podcast powered by propane UMP Late Models:

Champion – Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. Devin wrapped up his fifth Attica late model championship – his fourth in a row – with five wins in 2023 (May 26 and four in a row – July 21, July 28, Aug. 18 and Sept. 1) to run his career total in the division to 20, putting him fourth on the division’s all-time win list. In the 12 A-mains in 2023, Shiels only finished out of the top eight once – an 11th place run on opening night. He scored an incredible 10 top five finishes. Shiels’ average A-main finishing position was a remarkable fourth.

2nd – Ryan Missler, Bellevue, Ohio. Attica’s 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 late model champion competed in all 12 A-mains in 2023, scoring wins on May 12 and June 9 to ruin his career total to 20 to tie Shiels for fourth on the division’s all-time win list. Missler never finished outside of the top eight all season, posting seven top five finishes. His average A-main finishing position was a remarkable fourth.

3rd – Ryan Markham, Ashland, Ohio. Attica’s 2018 track champion competed in all 12 A-mains in 2023, posting wins on June 30 and Sept. 8 to run his career total to 23, putting him third on the division’s all-time win list. Ryan scored seven top five finishes and 10 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

4th – Justin Chance, Lexington, Ohio. Justin competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2023, missing only the July 21 event. He scored four top five finishes including a season best second on May 12. He recorded 10 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of seventh.

5th – Jeff Warnick, Republic, Ohio. Jeff competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2023, missing only opening night. He posted four top 10 finishes including a season best pair of eighth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

6th – Nate Potts, Republic, Ohio. Nate competed in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2023, missing only the Sept. 1 event. Nate posted four top 10 finishes including a season best sixth on May 12. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

7th – Casey Noonan, Sylvania, Ohio. Casey competed in nine of the 12 A-mains in 2023, recording four top five finishes including a pair of season best runner-up runs. Casey never finished out of the top nine all season. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

8th – (TIE) Matt Irey, Ashland, Ohio. Attica’s 2016 track champion competed in nine of the 12 A-mains in 2023, compiling four top five finishes including a pair of season best fourth place finishes. He never finished out of the top nine all season and had an average A-main finishing position of sixth.

8th – (TIE) Mike Bores, Bellevue, Ohio. Mike competed in 10 of the 12 A-mains in 2023. He scored four top five finishes including a season best runner-up on July 28. He never finished out of the top 10 and had an average A-main finishing position of sixth.

10th – Chester Fitch, Tiffin, Ohio. Chester battled in 10 of the 12 A-mains in 2023. He recorded a season best 13th place finish on July 28 and had an average A-main finishing position of 17th.

Rookie of the year – Cody Truman, Sycamore, Ohio. Cody competed in eight of the 12 A-mains in 2023, posting a season best finish of 15th on two occasions. He finished 13th in the track’s points.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points for the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints:

Champion – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2005, 2019 and 2021 division champion had a dominate performance for his fourth 305 sprint track championship. Miller scored four wins (May 5, May 26, July 28 and Aug. 18 to run his career total to 39, placing him second on the division’s all-time win list. In the 11 A-mains in 2023, Miller never finished out of the top 10 and posted nine top four finishes. His average A-main finishing position was an unbelievable third.

2nd – Brandon Moore, Clyde, Ohio. Brandon competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains in 2023, missing only the May 12 feature. He posted four top five finishes including a season best second on May 26. He recorded eight top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of seventh.

3rd – Kasey Ziebold, Tiffin, Ohio. Kasey competed in all 11 A-mains in 2023. She recorded a pair of top five finishes including a season best second on July 28. She posted eight top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of ninth.

4th – John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2000 410 sprint track champion and 1993 305 sprint track champion competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains in 2023, missing only the May 26 event. He posted three top five finishes including a season best runner-up on Sept. 8. He recorded eight top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

5th – Dustin Stroup, Fremont, Ohio. Dustin competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains in 2023, missing only the June 2 event. He only finished out of the top eight once, a 14th place finish on July 21. Dustin scored eight top five finishes including four runner-up runs. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

6th – Logan Riehl, Clyde, Ohio. Logan competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains in 2023, missing only the July 21 event. He scored four top five finishes including a season best fourth on June 20. He had eight top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of eighth.

7th-Kody Brewer, Risingsun, Ohio. Kody battled in all 11 A-mains in 2023, posting five top 10 finishes including a season best 7th on May 26. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

8th– (TIE) Jimmy McGrath, Clyde, Ohio. Jimmy competed in nine of the 11 A-mains in 2023. He battled to six top 10 finishes including a season best third on June 20. His average A-main finishing position was eighth.

8th – (TIE) Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2009, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 division champion picked up his fourth straight Attica Fremont Championship Series title in 2023. Weaver scored wins on July 21 and Sept. 2 to run his career total to 70 to lead the all-time division win list. Paul competed in 10 of the 11 A-mains in 2023, missing only the May 5 event. He recorded five top 10 runs and had an average A-main finishing position of 11th.

10th-Brenden Torok, Lagrange, Ohio. Brenden battled in all 11 A-mains in 2023. He recorded five top 10 finishes including a season best fourth on July 28. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

Rookie of the year – Blayne Keckler, Fremont, Ohio. Blayne finished 14th in the division points. He competed in eight of the 11 A-mains in 2023, posting a season best finish of 15th on June 20.

