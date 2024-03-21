HomeOhioAtomic SpeedwayLucas Oil Stop at Atomic Shifts to Sunday; Brownstown Start Time Adjusted

Lucas Oil Stop at Atomic Shifts to Sunday; Brownstown Start Time Adjusted

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsIndianaBrownstown SpeedwayOhioAtomic Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (March 21, 2024) – With the likelihood of rain showers at race time on Friday, Atomic Speedway and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials have agreed to postpone the Buckeye Spring 50 to this Sunday, March 24.

On Sunday, the pit gate at Atomic Speedway will open at 2:00PM, followed by general admission gates at 3:00PM. Dirt Draft Hot Laps are slated to begin at 5:00PM.

Brownstown Speedway is still on for Saturday, March 23 with on-track action beginning one hour earlier. All gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at 12:00PM, with on-track action set to begin at 5:00PM with Dirt Draft Hot Laps.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Overton takes Hunt the Front win at Talledega Short Track!

46 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 76-Brandon...
Atomic Speedway

Atomic and Brownstown on Deck for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

BATAVIA, Ohio (March 18, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Giovanni Scelzi Holds on for Cotton Bowl Speedway Victory

TEXAS HEAT: Giovanni Scelzi Holds on for Cotton Bowl Speedway Victory One...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Cannon McIntosh Wins Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Finale at Southern Illinois Center

MAC IS BACK: Cannon McIntosh Wins Xtreme Outlaw Series Finale at...
Open Wheel Modified News

Rodney Sanders Bests Winter Meltdown Finale at Vado

Humboldt Speedway’s King of America XIII Up NextHAPPY, Tex. (03/19/24) – Rodney...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

ASCS Hires Lonnie Wheatley as Series Director, Cody Cordell as Competition Director

CONCORD, NC (March 14, 2024) – The American Sprint Car Series...
DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Rich LaBrier’s photos from DuQuoin’s Xtreme Midget Series – 3/15/24

Dirt Late Model News

Herzog Aiming To Continue Climb Towards The Top With Lucas Oil MLRA

Wheatland, Missouri (March 15, 2024) – Jeff Herzog had high aspirations...

RELATED ARTICLES

Atomic Speedway

Atomic and Brownstown on Deck for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

BATAVIA, Ohio (March 18, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is back...
Dirt Late Model News

Tim McCreadie to Rocket House Car

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (03/18/24) – Three-time national champion Tim McCreadie of Watertown, N.Y., has officially...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Clay Stuckey Tops March Madness from 19th with CCSDS at Springfield

Poplar Bluff Speedway and Old No. 1 Speedway Next Up on April 5 –...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton, Jr. takes Northern All Star win at Florence Speedway

32 entries LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr; 2. 157-Mike Marlar;...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Overton takes Hunt the Front win at Talledega Short Track!

46 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 76-Brandon Overton; 2. 23-Cory...
©