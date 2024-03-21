Lucas Oil Stop at Atomic Shifts to Sunday; Brownstown Start Time Adjusted

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (March 21, 2024) – With the likelihood of rain showers at race time on Friday, Atomic Speedway and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials have agreed to postpone the Buckeye Spring 50 to this Sunday, March 24.

On Sunday, the pit gate at Atomic Speedway will open at 2:00PM, followed by general admission gates at 3:00PM. Dirt Draft Hot Laps are slated to begin at 5:00PM.

Brownstown Speedway is still on for Saturday, March 23 with on-track action beginning one hour earlier. All gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at 12:00PM, with on-track action set to begin at 5:00PM with Dirt Draft Hot Laps.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.