Davenport Sweeps Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Action at Atomic

Jonathan Davenport
CHILLICOTHE, OH (March 24, 2024) – Jonathan Davenport was the driver to beat on Sunday night at Atomic Speedway as he made a clean sweep of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series program.

Davenport set the overall fastest time in Allstar Performance Time Trials, won his heat race to earn the Victory Fuel pole, and topped it off by winning the Buckeye Spring 50 to earn the $12,000 top prize.

Davenport’s second win of the season broke a streak of 10 straight Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races that saw 10 different winners. The three-time champion earned his 76th win with the series.

Mike Marlar was the only other driver to lead laps in the main event as he held the point for laps 15 and 16 after taking over the lead from Davenport, who had led the first 13 circuits of the race. But Marlar’s top spot was short-lived as Davenport made a daring move coming off turn two on lap 17 to retake the lead which he held to the finish.

Marlar came home in second with Devin Moran, the previous night’s winner at Brownstown coming from the 11th starting spot to round out the Big River Steel Podium in third. Jimmy Owens, who holds the late model track record at Atomic was fourth, with Bobby Pierce completing the top five drivers.

Davenport picked a fine time to turn around his weekend after finishing 15th at Brownstown on Saturday night. “Anytime you can set fast time, win your heat, and win the feature you know it just caps off the whole night. Mikey [Marlar], he run me pretty hard through lapped traffic and man there was one time when lapped cars got together and I had to squeeze between them and the wall; man, that was really close right there, but it was a lot of fun,” said the Blairsville, Georgia driver.

“There were some timely cautions for sure. I didn’t know to be down on this end [turn four] early. I thought through the middle would be best, but I kept trying to move my line and I could never really get off the throttle like I needed to. I was moving around a little bit in one and two, but not much because there is so much banking down there, but I started coming off of it earlier and that helped me,” Davenport added.

Marlar, coming off a third-place finish at Brownstown the night before, improved one spot in the finishing order at Atomic. “When I got the lead, when Davenport got bunched up there in traffic and slid up a little bit and I got him and when he entered down here in one I thought I could enter below the lapped car and just be half on him on exit nobody was going to go around me. I went in there and got free and I let Jonathan have enough room behind that lapped car to come back in front of me. That was a big mistake on my end, but you know it’s hard racing and it’s fun and me and him had a heck of a race.”

Moran, who picked up his first series win of the season the night before, was looking for a clean sweep of the weekend but came up short in doing so in his home state despite a valiant effort from the inside of row number six.

“This place you just can’t pass a car one lap it takes a couple of laps to maneuver around someone. Charlie Vest [Atomic promoter] and them guys done a great job with the track. I thought we were going to be in trouble when they went out and watered it a little bit, but it really made a good race out of it. I just needed to qualify better tonight. We were pretty limited on tire selection tonight, so everyone was pretty much on the same stuff. I wish we could have started a little further up front. If that caution hadn’t come out in the heat and I beat Ricky [Thornton Jr.] we might have had a chance in the feature.”

The winner’s Lance and Darla Landers, Double L Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Dyna Gro Seed, Lucas Oil Products, Bilstein Shocks, ASC Warranty, Mark Martin Automotive, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, and VP Fuels.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Nick Hoffman, Ricky Thornton Jr., Max Blair, and Garrett Alberson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Buckeye Spring 50

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport | 13.054 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens | 13.120 seconds

Penske Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 9-Nick Hoffman[2]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[7]; 4. 19M-Spencer Hughes[3]; 5. 111-Max Blair[5]; 6. 93F-Carson Ferguson[4]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson[8]; 8. 58-Garrett Alberson[6]; 9. 17SS-Brenden Smith[9]; 10. 2*-Logan Hitt[10]; 11. 43-Dustin Sprouse[11]

Summit Racing Products Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 32P-Bobby Pierce[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 3. 99-Devin Moran[3]; 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 5. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[4]; 6. 6-Clay Harris[7]; 7. 75-Daniel Adam[6]; 8. S21-Seth Daniels[8]; 9. 43S-Derrick Stewart[10]; 10. 00-Justin Cooper[9]

Earnhardt Technologies Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 1-Tim McCreadie[2]; 3. 10-Garrett Smith[4]; 4. 11R-Josh Rice[5]; 5. 28C-Tyler Carpenter[6]; 6. 7T-Drake Troutman[3]; 7. 99B-Boom Briggs[11]; 8. 8-Dillon McCowan[7]; 9. 47W-Brandon Weigle[9]; 10. 4T-Tripp Gerrald[8]; 11. (DNS) C4-Freddie Carpenter

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[4]; 4. 3S-Brian Shirley[5]; 5. 68-Adam Stricker[3]; 6. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[6]; 7. 71C-RJ Conley[9]; 8. 93-Cory Lawler[8]; 9. 57-Caiden Black[7]; 10. 43M-Mike Sprouse[10]

Fast Shafts B-Main Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 111-Max Blair[1]; 2. 93F-Carson Ferguson[3]; 3. 25-Tony Jackson Jr[2]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[7]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[5]; 6. 6-Clay Harris[4]; 7. 17SS-Brenden Smith[9]; 8. 43S-Derrick Stewart[10]; 9. 75-Daniel Adam[6]; 10. S21-Seth Daniels[8]; 11. 00-Justin Cooper[12]; 12. (DNS) 2*-Logan Hitt; 13. (DNS) 43-Dustin Sprouse

UNOH B-Main Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 7T-Drake Troutman[3]; 2. 68-Adam Stricker[2]; 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[4]; 4. 71C-RJ Conley[6]; 5. 99B-Boom Briggs[5]; 6. 8-Dillon McCowan[7]; 7. 57-Caiden Black[10]; 8. 93-Cory Lawler[8]; 9. 47W-Brandon Weigle[9]; 10. 28C-Tyler Carpenter[1]; 11. (DNS) 4T-Tripp Gerrald; 12. (DNS) 43M-Mike Sprouse; 13. (DNS) C4-Freddie Carpenter

Buckeye Spring 50 Feature Finish (50 Laps):
Race Statistics

Entrants: 42

Victory Fuel Pole Sitter: Jonathan Davenport

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1-14); Mike Marlar (Laps 15-16); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 17-50)

Wieland Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: n/a

Margin of Victory: 0.620 seconds

Dave Warren Powersports Cautions: Dennis Erb, Jr. (Lap 3); Drake Troutman (Lap 7); Boom Briggs (Lap 17); Josh Rice (Lap 21); Josh Rice (Lap 30)

Series Provisionals: Garrett Alberson; Ross Robinson

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Boom Briggs; Brenden Smith; Cory Lawler; Daniel Adam

Track Provisional: RJ Conley

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jonathan Davenport, Mike Marlar, Devin Moran

Penske Shocks Top 5: Jonathan Davenport, Mike Marlar, Devin Moran, Jimmy Owens, Bobby Pierce

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Race: Garrett Alberson (Advanced 13 Positions)

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Feature: Nick Hoffman

Deatherage Opticians Lucky 13th Place Feature: Tyler Erb

MD3 Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (48 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Ricky Thornton, Jr.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: n/a

Coltman Farms Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap 2  – 14.137 seconds)

Slicker Graphics Slickest Move of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

Miller Welders Hard Luck Award: Drake Troutman

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Cory Fostvedt (Jonathan Davenport)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Jonathan Davenport (12.9381 seconds)

Time of Race: 28 minutes 46 seconds

 

Big River Steel Chase for the Championship Presented by ARP Point Standings:
