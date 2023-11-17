HomeRace Track NewsFloridaHeavy Rainfall Shifts Volusia’s Reutimann Memorial to One-Day Program on Saturday, Nov....

Heavy Rainfall Shifts Volusia’s Reutimann Memorial to One-Day Program on Saturday, Nov. 18

BARBERVILLE, FL (Nov. 17, 2023) – Due to substantial rainfall throughout the week continuing into Friday morning, officials have postponed the Friday portion of the 10th annual Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial to Saturday, Nov. 18, creating a single-day lineup of events leading up to the 50-lap, $10,000-to-win DIRTcar UMP Modified finale.

Pit gates are set to open on Saturday at 11:30am with a great weather outlook of sunshine and clear skies projected. Drivers meeting will commence at 2pm, followed by Hot Laps and Qualifying for all six divisions at 2:30. Once opening ceremonies are complete, UMP Modified Showdown Features will kick off the racing action, followed by necessary Last Chance Showdowns for 604 Late Models.

The 602 Late Models will start the Feature racing action, followed by the 3/4 Modifieds, UMP Modified Last Chance Showdowns, and the 604 Late Model Feature. The 50-lap Emil & Dale Reutimann Memorial UMP Modified Feature will then take to the track, followed by the Street Stock and Thunder Stock Features to wrap up the program.

The full order of events has been posted in the updated competitor guide, which can be viewed here.

Those who purchased Friday-only tickets in advance through VolusiaSpeedwayPark.com will be admitted for Saturday’s program. If you purchased a two-day package, you can request a refund by calling 844-DIRT-TIX or via email at tickets@dirtcar.com.

If you can’t be at the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.com.

