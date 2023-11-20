2024 Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Schedule Brings New Thrills, Big Events in Third Season

- Advertisement -

2024 SCHEDULE: Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Bringing New Thrills, Big Events in Third Season

30-Race schedule visits nine new tracks, begins March 15 indoors in Du Quoin

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 20, 2023) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota has another historic season in store for 2024 with 30 races planned for the new year.

That journey will take the Series to 22 different tracks – nine new venues – seven different states and see the return of the Appalachian Midget Week.

Zach Daum made history as the first Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion in 2022 and then Jade Avedisian dominated headlines with the Series this year as the first woman to win a national dirt racing title. From March to October in 2024, the best Midget drivers in the country will have 30 chances to make their own history, navigating a schedule that will showcase their skills on a national stage.

“It’s exciting to see the rapid growth of the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets in only two years, providing a unique framework for rising stars and seasoned veterans to flourish, while expanding the notoriety of Midget racing in the motorsports world,” said Tyler Bachman, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Director. “I’m thrilled to continue that growth in 2024 with the addition of several new tracks and the return of marquee events.”

The season will again commence at the Southern Illinois Center in March and make a few appearances with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models throughout the year before crowning the 2024 champion at Jacksonville Speedway in October – the Series’ new championship finale location.

If you can’t be at the track to see the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in 2024, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision – by downloading the DIRTVision App or at DIRTVision.com.

What’s New:

Spring Missouri Weekend – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota will make its debut at two new Missouri tracks in April for a doubleheader weekend. First, the Series will visit US 36 Raceway on Friday, April 5, and then venture to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Saturday, April 6 – both $4,000 to win races.



US 36 is a 3/8-mile track in Osborn, MO. Its last national Midget race was held in 2013, and hosted a thriller with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars this year.



Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, in Sweet Springs, MO – just under two hours south of US 36 – is a 1/6-mile track, famously known for producing three- and four-wide racing with its wide corners.

New Illinois Stops – Illinois has become a staple on the Xtreme Outlaw tour with eight tracks on the 2024 schedule housed in the “Prairie State” – four of them new for the Series.



Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL will be the first new stop for the Series, during the marquee Illini 100 weekend, April 11-13. Thursday will be a practice day, while Friday will showcase a $4,000-to-win Feature and Saturday a $5,000-to-win Feature. The World of Outlaws Late Models will accompany the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at the 1/4-mile track both days.



Coles County Speedway in Mattoon, IL will be the next new Illinois stop on Friday, May 31. The 1/8-mile track will host a $4,000 to win race during a tripleheader weekend, which starts with Doe Run Raceway on Thursday, May 30, and ends with Wayne County (IL) Speedway on Saturday, June 1.



Then, Spoon River Speedway will host a new doubleheader spectacular, July 19-20. The 3/8-mile track in Lewistown, IL will see Midget drivers compete for a $4,000 payday on Friday and a $5,000 check on Saturday.

The Series will wrap up September with a stop at Adams County (IL) Speedway (Sept. 15). The 1/4-mile track has been a popular stop on the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals tour. Next year will be the first time since 2016 it has hosted a national Midget race.

Summer Oklahoma Doubleheader – The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will return to Oklahoma in 2024, but this time in the summer for a doubleheader weekend at two new tracks. First, the Series will visit Arrowhead Speedway on Friday, July 26, and then debut at Tulsa Speedway on Saturday, July 27.

Arrowhead Speedway is a 1/3-mile track in Colcord, OK and Tulsa Speedway is a 1/4-mile track in Tulsa, OK. Both will showcase $4,000-to-win Features.

Jacksonville Finale – Jacksonville Speedway will host the Xtreme Outlaw Midget’s championship finale for the first time in 2024 during a doubleheader weekend, Oct. 4-5. The popular 1/4-mile track will host a $4,000-to-win Feature on Friday and then a $5,000-to-win Feature on Saturday before crowning a new Series champion.

Returning Favorites:

Starting Indoors – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will commence its season at the indoor track in the Southern Illinois Center (March 15-16) for the second straight year.



It’s one of the most unique tracks on the schedule as a temporary 1/6-mile track inside the Southern Illinois Center on the Du Quoin Fairgrounds. It produced wheel-to-wheel, bumper-to-bumper action at the beginning of the 2023 season with Cannon McIntosh and Jade Avedisian as winners of the event.

Back to Millbridge – Millbridge Speedway, which hosted the first-ever Xtreme Outlaw Midget event in 2022, returns to the schedule for another doubleheader event, Tuesday-Wednesday, May 21-22.



The North Carolina track, near the heart of NASCAR country, attracts some of the biggest names in motorsports as drivers like Chase Briscoe and Carson Hocevar joined the field this year.

Double at Atomic – Atomic Speedway’s first-ever national Midget series event thrilled fans across the country last July when Jade Avedisian won a fierce battle for the lead with Daniel Whitley out of Turn 4 on the final lap to steal the win.

The Xtreme Outlaw stars will double the excitement with a two-day show on the high-banked, 3/8-mile oval in Chillicothe, OH, next year – Friday-Saturday, May 24-25 – with a $4,000 winner’s share on the line both nights.

Ironman 55 – The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will join the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 during the Ironman 55 weekend (Aug. 2-3) for the third straight year.



The iconic 1/3-mile produces some of the most exciting racing all year with its wide, high-banked corners, putting a driver’s physicality to the test.

Appalachian Midget Week – The popular Pennsylvania speedweek returns in 2024 for a four-race adventure through the “Keystone State.”



The week includes races at Action Track USA (Wednesday, Aug. 7), Linda’s Speedway (Thursday, Aug. 8), Path Valley Speedway (Friday, Aug. 9) and Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway (Saturday, Aug. 10). All four races are co-sanctioned with the American Racing Drivers Club (ARDC) and will pay $4,000 to win.

Chase McDermand won the inaugural Appalachian Midget Week championship in 2023, taking home an extra $2,500 for the title. More information to come on the Midget Week’s 2024 championship purse.

2024 SCHEDULE

Date | Track | Location | To Win

Friday, March 15 | Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | $4,000

Saturday, March 16 | Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | $5,000

Friday, April 5 | US 36 Raceway | Osborn, MO | $4,000

Saturday, April 6 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | $4,000

Thursday, April 11 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | Practice

Friday, April 12 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $4,000

Saturday, April 13 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $5,000

Friday, May 10 | Humboldt Speedway | Humboldt, KS | $4,000

Saturday, May 11 | 81 Speedway | Wichita, KS | $4,000

Tuesday, May 21 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | $4,000

Wednesday, May 22 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | $5,000

Friday, May 24 | Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, OH | $4,000

Saturday, May 25 | Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, OH | $4,000

Thursday, May 30 | Doe Run Raceway | Doe Run, MO | $4,000

Friday, May 31 | Coles County Speedway | Mattoon, IL | $4,000

Saturday, June 1 | Wayne County Speedway | Wayne County, IL | $4,000

Friday, July 19 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL | $4,000

Saturday, July 20 | Spoon River Speedway | Lewistown, IL | $5,000

Friday, July 26 | Arrowhead Speedway | Colcord, OK | $4,000

Saturday, July 27 | Tulsa Speedway | Tulsa, OK | $4,000

Friday, Aug. 2 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000

Saturday, Aug. 3 | Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000

Wednesday, Aug. 7 | Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA | $4,000

Thursday, Aug. 8 | Linda’s Speedway | Jonestown, PA | $4,000

Friday, Aug. 9 | Path Valley Speedway | Spring Run, PA | $4,000

Saturday, Aug. 10 | Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway | Newmanstown, PA | $4,000

Friday, Sept. 13 | TBA

Saturday, Sept. 14 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL | $4,000

Sunday, Sept. 15 | Adams County Speedway | Quincy, IL | $4,000

Friday, Oct. 4 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | $4,000

Saturday, Oct. 5 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | $5,000