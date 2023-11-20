HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsDominic Scelzi Closing Season With Mid-Week Race at Merced Speedway

Dominic Scelzi Closing Season With Mid-Week Race at Merced Speedway

Dominic Scelzi
Inside Line Promotions – FRESNO, Calif. (Nov. 20, 2023) – Dominic Scelzi wraps up the 2023 season this Wednesday at Merced Speedway.

Scelzi guided his family owned team into Victory Lane at the bullring in Merced, Calif., in April. It was the site of his first triumph of the season and it marked his first-ever win at the track.

“It’s a big, high-banked bullring,” he said. “I love the place. It’s one of my favorites anywhere. It seems like it’s always two grooves and racy. We’ve been incredibly fast there. I think I’ve run second there like six times and the last time we were there was when we won. Racing there this time of the year is perfect because the weather isn’t hot and that helps the track surface.”

Scelzi placed fifth and 20th, respectively, during a pair of races at Merced Speedway to end last season.

He is seeking to end his season with a second straight victory after capturing the finale of an ASCS Southwest Region doubleheader in Arizona earlier this month. It was Scelzi’s 13 th win of the season and the fourth different state he’s been victorious in this year.

“It’s been a great year and I’m happy with the season we’ve had,” he said. “This is the third year in a row we’ve had 10 or more wins. Over the last four seasons we’ve averaged 12.5 wins per year. It’s been a great run. We’re looking forward to finishing strong. I’d love to pick up one more win in Merced and head into the offseason with momentum.”

Scelzi is also aiming for his first time of ending a sprint car season with a triumph. His best result in a season finale has been a fourth-place outing, which occurred in 2021.

SEASON STATS –

55 races, 13 wins, 38 top fives, 44 top 10s, 49 top 15s, 53 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday at Merced Speedway in Merced, Calif.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GaryScelziMotorsports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DominicScelzi41

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Scelzi41

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – K&N Filters

K&N Engineering is the world’s leading manufacturer of washable performance air filters and air intake systems. K&N is a world class filtration company selling air filters, oil filters and air intakes in more than 30 countries. K&N sells more than 5,000 products designed for cars, trucks, motorcycles, engines and industrial applications. For more information, visit http://www.KNfilters.com .

“K&N Filters gives our motors the maximum performance they can possibly have,” Scelzi said. “They are the best product on the market and we’ve enjoyed getting to know everyone at K&N throughout the years.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Meridian Steel, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.

