Duvall dons American Racer USRA Modified Series crown

Joe Duvall has worn many hats during his career in motorsports, but this year that lid transformed into a crown as the 51-year-old from Claremore, Okla., captured the 2023 championship in the American Racer USRA Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports.



Duvall recorded five top-fives and ten top-ten finishes during the 2023 season which saw 209 different drivers compete in 16 events.



His lone victory this season happened May 6 at the Super Bee Speedway in Chatham, La., where he has three of his five career ARMS triumphs.



It was vindication for the popular driver in 2023 after finishing in the runner-up spot in last year’s standings behind Chris Henigan.



The owner and operator of Duvall Electric, ‘Big Daddy’ cut his racing teeth more than 30 years ago competing in the world of flat track motorcycle racing as he competed alongside legendary riders such as Chris Carr, Scott Parker and Joe Kopp.



After stints in everything from dirt late models to sprint cars, Duvall eventually turned his sights to dirt modified racing. He captured the 2010 NASCAR Weekly Series Oklahoma State Championship while racing at the Salina Highbanks Speedway and Outlaw Motor Speedway, where he is a two-time track champ.



In addition to his 34 starts with the American Racer USRA Modified Series during the first three seasons of the series, he has competed in more than 250 races with the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.



The Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., hosted the Summit USRA Southern Nationals on Halloween Weekend to wrap the 2023 campaign—a race won by Henigan.



American Racer USRA Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports

Final 2023 Standings and Statistics (top 10)

1. 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla. … 1201 (1 win)

2. 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas … 1113

3. 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla. … 1107 (1 win)

4. 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas … 1093

5. 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas … 898

6. 15 Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La. … 770

7. 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas … 700 (3 wins)

8. D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas … 672

9. 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas … 558 (2 wins)

10. 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan. … 532 (3 wins)

Other winners:

4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark. (2 wins)

24M Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark. (1 win)

65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan. (1 win)

12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla. (1 win)

88 Chad Wheeler, Muskogee, Okla. (1 win)



With a schedule featuring stops at the finest dirt ovals in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, the American Racer USRA Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports presents the who’s who of dirt modified racing to fans throughout the southern half of the United States of America.



Some exciting news about the future of ARMS is coming this week, so keep an eye on this publication or usraracing.com for all the information.



Special thanks to American Racer, ARMI Contractors, Day Motor Sports, Deatherage Opticians, Dickson Transport, Duvall Electric, RaceOnTexas, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt, Star 1 Roofing & Construction, Summit Racing Equipment, Texas Locomotive Solutions, TNT Auto Parts and Transmissions Unlimited for their support.



Duvall will be among the headline honorees when the USRA and USMTS host a joint awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino to celebrate the 2023 racing season.



Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino offers one of the most exciting hotels and casinos in the heart of America, blending small-town charm with big-city amenities with over 390+ luxurious rooms, a collection of gourmet dining experiences and the area’s hottest gaming and entertainment. Visit harrahs.com for more information.



