Early Entries Put The 39th Annual Tulsa Shootout On Record Watch!

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (November 29, 2023) Rocketing past the 1,000-entry mark for the tenth year in a row on November 18, the number of entries into the 39th annual Tulsa Shootout has not slowed down, with the count sitting at 1,311 between the six featured divisions.

Creeping up on the previous event record of 1,397, set in 2020, the current entry record stands at 1,739, with 1,661 drawing in, and was set during the 2022 edition of the ‘Mecca of Micros’. The 2023 show was only six entries under the record, with total entries drawing in setting a new record at 1,655.

An idea of how far ahead entries currently stand and why this year’s event could be a record-setting affair, pre-entries for the 2023 event closed with 1,536 on file.

The 1,311 entries received so far for the 2024 showdown include 540 drivers from 330 cities across 40 states and three countries (USA, Can, NZ). Of the drivers, 242 plan to compete in at least three divisions. Needing to fit within a specific age range to do so, seven drivers fall into that category and are able to race in five classes.

Both stock divisions have cleared 300 entries each, with Joe’s Racing Products Stock Non-Wing sitting at 314, and EVO Fuel Injection A-Class at 302. Hyper Racing Non-Wing Outlaw follows with 285, with the RS12 Winged Outlaws with 195. K&B Racing Restricted sits at 119, with the Flying A Motorsports Junior Sprints on track to have their largest field ever, with the count currently at 95. The 2023 event saw 96 drivers draw in out of the 98 entries received.

The lead-up to the Chili Bowl Nationals in January, several drivers will again take the opportunity to utilize the Tulsa Shootout for added-on-track experience. Tyler Courtney in a Christopher Bell owned entry was revealed recently, but a quick glance through the classes finds 22 drivers doing so.

Tim Buckwalter, Michael Faccinto, Noah Gass, Blake Hahn, Colton Hardy, and even defending Chili Bowl Champion, Logan Seavey, are just some drivers looking for extra seat time. For Chili Bowl Rookies like Cale Coons, Elijah Gile, and Joey Amantea, that added time on track is invaluable.

Teams can enter online 24/7 at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1531/registrations/8517. Starting November 30, 2023, the cost per class will be $125, and will close on December 13, 2023. After that, teams will have to enter at the event during check-in on Monday, December 26, 2023

The 39th annual Tulsa Shootout dates are December 27-31, 2023. Teams will move in, draw, and purchase Pit Passes on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Practice will occur on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, with the first rounds of Heats taking the green around 7:00 P.M. (CT). Racing will continue each day, starting at 9:00 A.M., with the race for the Golden Driller wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

Happening about every ten years, the final day of racing will be on a Sunday.

A quick reminder to teams regarding car numbers.

We do not allow reflective numbers. If your numbers are borderline or not readable, you will need to fix them. You will be given one warning during practice to fix your numbers. Numbers not fixed by race time will result in disqualification, and you will not be allowed to enter the racetrack.

Non-Wing Classes must have a number on the nose of your car. The letter must be above the number and legible. Winged Classes must have numbers on both sideboards. All cars must have legible numbers on the tail tank. Car numbers are a max of three digits. That includes the use of a letter.

For example, a car can be No. 100, or No. 10x. Not No. 100x.

Remember, we have three people hand scoring because sometimes the transponder system does go down, they fall off the car, or just stop working. We need to be able to read all car numbers so you are not scored incorrectly and also to speed up time under caution. It also helps our infield crew to move cars around when a RACEceiver malfunctions. Contrast is important. Black on black with a hint of grey is not readable when a car is in motion, especially from a distance.

Featured classes at the 39th running of the Tulsa Shootout include RS-12 Motorsports Winged Outlaw, Hyper Racing Non-Wing Outlaw, EVO Fuel Injection A-Class Winged, Joe’s Racing Products Stock Non-Wing, K&B Racing Restricted A-Class, and Flying A Motorsports Junior Sprints. Information regarding specific daily running orders will be established after entries open. Online entry will be available as well as entry by phone at (918) 838-3777.

Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

Fans not able to attend the 39th annual Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com.

The Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout.com. Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Notes:

Event: 39th annual Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: December 26, 2023 starting at 7:00 A.M.

Practice: December 27, 2023 starting at 8:00 A.M. Racing to follow

Event Dates: December 27, 2023 – December 31, 2023

Late Entry ($125/class entered): November 30, 2023 – December 13, 2023

At Race Entry ($125/class entered): December 26, 2023

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Sunday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Enter Online At: http://www.tulsashootout.com

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout.com/classes. For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

Tentative Daily Times

Event: 39th annual Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Event Dates: December 26, 2023 – December 31, 2023

All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on the number of entries. The number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2023

7:00 AM…………………………………..Early Parking

3:00 PM…………………………………..Regular Parking

12:00PM – 8:00 PM……………………Sign-In / Pit Passes

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2023

8:00 AM………………………………….Practice Begins

6:00 PM…………………………………..Restrictor Tech

7:00 PM……………………………………..Racing

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

Pit Pass $30

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2023

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Open

9:00 AM……………………………………Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2023

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

9:00 AM………………………………….Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2023

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

9:00 AM…………………………………..Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $15

Pit Pass $30

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2023

7:00 AM…………………………………..Building Opens

9:00 AM………………………………….Racing

5:00 PM……………………………………Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ’s & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT!

General Admission $20

Pit Pass $40

2024 Class Lineup

RS-12 Motorsports Winged Outlaw

Hyper Racing Non-Wing Outlaw

EVO Fuel Injection A-Class Winged

Joe’s Racing Products Stock Non-Wing

K&B Racing Restricted A-Class

Flying A Motorsports Junior Sprints

Event Broadcast:

Live Online PPV: http://www.floracing.com

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

RS12 MOTORSPORTS WINGED OUTLAW Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021), Craig Ronk (2022), Emerson Axsom (2023)

HYPER RACING OUTLAW NON-WING: Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021), Jeffrey Newell (2022). TJ Smith (2023)

EVO FUEL INJECTION A-CLASS: Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Jake Hagopian (2022), Jake Hagopian (2023)

JOE’S RACING PRODUCTS STOCK NON-WING: Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Emerson Axsom (2022), Gavan Boschele (2023)

K&B RACING RESTRICTED A-CLASS: Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021), Jett Nunley (2022). Jack Thomas (2023)

FLYING A MOTORSPORTS JUNIOR SPRINTS: Jordan Burnett (2001), Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021), Lucas Mauldin (2022), Mattix McBride (2023)