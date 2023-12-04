USMTS unleashes 2024 schedule

- Advertisement -

On the heels of a record-breaking year and the richest season in the first 25 years of the series, officials from the United States Modified Touring Series have announced another bold and lucrative schedule for 2024 featuring the nation’s premier dirt modified outlaws.



Forty-eight nights of racing are on the calendar, and for a third straight year the Summit USMTS National champion will earn a $100,000 paycheck and the Leon Ramirez Memorial Trophy.



More than $250,000 is committed to points fund earners on the final 2024 points standings of the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.



In 2023—the most competitive season in USMTS history—18 different winners claimed victory utilizing 17 different chassis manufacturers in the 34 races that were held. What’s more, there were 17 competitors who attended every event.



Rodney Sanders claimed his fifth USMTS title in 2023 to earn $100,000 and “The Leon” trophy, which he will receive at the USMTS/USRA awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino.



At the conclusion of next season, RacinDirt will award $30,000 to eligible drivers with perfect attendance at USMTS events—this is in addition to the massive points fund already in place from the USMTS and their marketing partners. Read more at https://usmts.com/news/news_article.asp?NewsID=110204.



An explosive 2024 campaign lights the fuse on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24, at the Hunt County Raceway (formerly Superbowl Speedway) in Greenville, Texas, and then blasts off the next weekend at the Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas, on Friday and Saturday, March 1-2.



Action wraps up the final weekend in October with back-to-back shows at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., and 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., where the 2024 USMTS National Champion will be crowned.



Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

2024 Schedule of Events

Fri-Sat Feb 23-24 … Hunt County Raceway, Greenville, Texas, 9th Annual Winter Nationals

Fri-Sat Mar 1-2 … Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas, 14th Annual Texas Spring Nationals

Thu-Sat Mar 7-9 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., King of America XIII

Thu-Sat Apr 11-13 … Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La., 11th Annual Cajun Clash

Fri Apr 19 … Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., ARMI Contractors Spring Salute

Sat Apr 20 … Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla., 9th Annual Juggernaut

Fri-Sat Apr 26-27 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 25th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree-do

Fri-Sat May 3-4 … Heart O’ Texas Speedway, Elm Mott, Texas

Wed May 22 … Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa, 14th Annual Spring Classic

Thu May 23 … Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa, 11th Annual War in West Union

Fri May 24 … Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis., 3rd Annual Dairyland Showdown

Sat May 25 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 21st Annual Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge

Sun May 26 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa, 9th Annual Mod Mania

Thu-Sat Jun 13-15 … Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 25th Annual Masters

Sun Jun 16 … Granite City Motor Park, Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Tue Jun 18 … Off Road Speedway, Norfolk, Neb., Inaugural Event

Wed Jun 19 … TBA

Thu-Sat Jun 20-22 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 2nd Annual Ed Gressel Memorial

Thu-Sat Jul 11-13 … Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn., 4th Annual Mod Wars

Tue Jul 16 … Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D., 14th Annual Summersota Nationals

Wed Jul 17 … Park Jefferson Speedway, Jefferson, S.D., 9th Annual River City Rumble

Thu Jul 18 … Fairmont Raceway, Fairmont, Minn., 10th Annual Summer Spectacular

Fri-Sun Jul 19-21 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa, 11th Annual North Iowa Nationals

Fri-Sat Aug 2-3 … Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo., 14th Annual Show-Me Shootout

Thu-Sat Aug 29-31 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 26th Annual Fall Jamboree

Thu-Fri Oct 3-4 … Route 66 Motor Speedway, Amarillo, Texas, 11th Annual Amarillo Ambush

Fri Oct 25 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., 16th Annual Halloween Havoc

Sat Oct 26 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 4th Annual Modified Spooktacular

Schedule is tentative and subject to change.



Along the grueling dirt road that has produced just nine different USMTS National Champions in the previous 25 seasons, fans and drivers will visit legendary facilities hosting long-time USMTS classics, new and exciting venues, inaugural events and some tracks returning to the schedule after a multi-year absence.



In the Lone Star State, the USMTS is returning to the Hunt County Raceway for the first time since 2019 and the Heart O’ Texas Speedway just outside of Waco for the first time since 2016.



Other venues returning to the lineup in 2024 include Boothill Speedway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Granite City Motor Park, Park Jefferson Speedway, Fairmont Raceway and Route 66 Motor Speedway.



The series will visit the Pospisil Family’s Off-Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb., for the first time on Tuesday, June 18, followed by another to-be-announced venue in the Cornhusker State on Wednesday, June 19.



More information regarding each event will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. For the latest schedule updates go to usmts.com.



The exclusive list of USMTS National Champions include Rodney Sanders (2013-2014, 2019-2020, 2023), Dustin Sorensen (2022), Dereck Ramirez (2021), Johnny Scott (2018), Jason Hughes (2010, 2015-2017), Ryan Gustin (2011-2012), Tim Donlinger (2008), Jason Krohn (2007) and Kelly Shryock (1999-2006, 2009).



Watch every USMTS event live and on-demand from anywhere on any device at RacinDirt. Check out usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Remember to subscribe to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox plus Members Only benefits.



Awards Banquet set for Jan. 27 in Kansas City: The USMTS will host a joint awards banquet with the USRA on Saturday, Jan. 27, at Harrah’s Kansas City Hotel & Casino to celebrate the 2023 champions and more. Headlining the honorees will be 2023 USMTS National Champion Rodney Sanders, Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Tom Berry Jr., plus other top performers and special award winners.



Harrah’s Kansas City offers one of the most exciting hotels and casinos in the heart of America, blending small-town charm with big-city amenities with over 390+ luxurious rooms, a collection of gourmet dining experiences and the area’s hottest gaming and entertainment. Tickets will go on sale soon.