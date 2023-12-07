Chili Bowl Entry Count Pushes Past 200 With Deadline This Friday

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 7, 2023) Moving north of 200 entries for the 38th running of the Chili Bowl Nationals, the current count sits at 211 with drivers from 157 cities, 27 states, and five countries (USA, Aust. Can. Net. NZ) currently make up the list of Golden Driller hopefuls.

Among the earlier round of entries received is reigning Chili Bowl champion, Logan Seavey. One of 32 former A-Feature starters, the 2023 USAC Midget and Silver Crown Champion spent his year driving for Abacus Racing; Seavey will be defending his title behind the wheel of the Kevin and Jordan Swindell owned Victory Fuel No. 39, while Tyler Courtney jumps behind the wheel of the No. 57. The team recently posted the addition of David Gravel and Michael Pickens to their lineup of drivers as well.

Among the entries still on the way, teams are up against the early registration deadline, with the discounted rate expiring after this Friday, December 8, 2023.

Seven states are sending double-digit drivers so far. Oklahoma currently has 32 drivers entered, followed by Texas (19), Indiana (18), Missouri (18), Illinois (15), California (12), and Pennsylvania (10).

The full list of entries with owner, chassis, engine, and sponsor information can be found at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx.

Starting Saturday, December 9, 2023, through Noon on Friday, January 12, 2024, the cost per entry goes up to $200. If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a current W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be added to a qualifying night.

Entry into the 2024 event is taken via mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, by fax to (918) 836-5517, and by email at chilibowlentries@gmail.com.

The form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=878866

Changed just prior to the 2022 event, competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals takes place January 8-13, 2024, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

Monday and Tuesday reserved seat tickets are on sale now by calling (918) 838-3777, along with a few scattered, single seats for the entire event. Monday and Tuesday tickets are $60 each. Four-day tickets are $245, five-day tickets are $305, and tickets for the full event are $365, plus tax (8.517%). All orders will be placed in Will Call.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals

When: January 8-13, 2024

Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Four-Day: $245

Five-Day: $305

Six-Day: $356

Tax Rate: 8.517%

Orders are not accepted via Email or Social Media

Event Entry Information:

Discounted Entry: November 1, 2023 – December 8, 2023 ($150)

Late Entry: December 9, 2023 – January 12, 2024 ($200)

Return Entries To:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Email: chilibowlentries@gmail.com

No entry or financial documents will be accepted via Social Media

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2024

Instagram: cbnationals

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2023 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions: Spencer Bayston (2023), Justin Grant (2022), Christopher Bell (2021 and 2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.