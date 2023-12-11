Dominic Scelzi Captures 13 Wins at 11 Tracks in Four States During Strong Season

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – FRESNO, Calif. (Dec. 11, 2023) – Dominic Scelzi produced 13 feature triumphs this season, giving him double-digit wins each of the last three seasons.

Additionally, Scelzi finished third in the NARC Sprint Car Series championship standings, marking a podium finish during each of the last four points seasons with the West Coast’s premier 410ci winged sprint car series.

“In the grand scheme, we were the most consistent we’ve been as a team over the last three years,” he said. “We didn’t win 22 races like we did in 2021, but we were more consistent and on pace every night, everywhere, with every series we raced against. It’s something I’ve very proud of. It’s my fourth year with Jimmy (Carr) as the crew chief. We’ve won across the country and racked up about 50 wins in that time. We’re still a young team and getting better.”

Scelzi led the NARC Sprint Car Series in heat race victories (seven) and dash triumphs (seven) and he ranked second in feature wins (three) and feature laps led (120). He led the Sprint Car Challenge Tour with three trips to Victory Lane and was atop the Western Sprint Tour wins list with five.

“When you look at the Western Sprint Tour, of the races we ran we didn’t win two,” he said. “With the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, we ran five races total and won three. I look at NARC, the first half of the year we won three and we were on the podium in a couple before we had a string of tough luck. I feel we were twice as strong as the results show and our results weren’t too bad.”

Scelzi’s 13 wins came at 11 different tracks in four states. In California, Scelzi captured triumphs at Merced Speedway in Merced, at Antioch Speedway in Antioch, at Kings Speedway in Hanford during the Peter Murphy Classic, at Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, at Placerville Speedway in Placerville during the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial, at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville and at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

He won a trio of races at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore. Scelzi was also a winner in Oregon at Sunset Speedway in Banks. He garnered a triumph in Washington at Skagit Speedway in Alger – during the Bob’s Burgers and Brew Summer Nationals finale – and in Arizona at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande.

Scelzi also garnered six top 10s in eight starts with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, highlighted by a pair of top-five runs during the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., and a podium during the Tom Tarlton Classic at Kings Speedway.

“It’s really cool,” he said. “As a regionally based team, we are one of the top three teams every night no matter what. We’ve worked really hard to get there. When the Outlaws came to town we were really consistent; I’d say the most consistent and best overall in my career. As a whole, I think mission accomplished for another year of being fast, consistent and being able to compete for wins and big wins at that.”

SEASON STATS –

56 races, 13 wins, 39 top fives, 45 top 10s, 50 top 15s, 54 top 20s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Brown & Miller Racing Solutions

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, which has more than 40 years of experience, specializes in fuel, oil and water connection systems within the motor sports industry. For more information, visit http://www.BMRS.net .

“Brown & Miller builds hands-down the best hoses and fuel lines,” Scelzi said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with them.”

Scelzi would like to thank Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Scelzi Enterprises, Whipple Superchargers, System 1, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, K&N Filters, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Meridian Steel, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.

