Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout Returns With Biggest Purse in USCS History, Jan. 25-27

1 MONTH ALERT: Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout Returns With Biggest Purse in USCS HistoryDrivers from around the country will venture to Volusia Speedway Park for the United Sprint Car Series Opener, Jan. 25-27

BARBERVILLE, FL (Dec. 26, 2023) – Among the list of marquee events hosted at Volusia Speedway Park this winter, one is the fastest growing 360 Sprint Car race in the country – the Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout.

The event will again kick off the Winter Heat Series for the United Sprint Car Series (USCS), but this time as a three-day show (Jan. 25-27) with a more than $65,000 overall purse.

Boasting the biggest payday in USCS history, Saturday’s finale will pay $10,000 to win and $600 to start. Thursday and Friday’s Features will pay $2,500 to win. There will also be a $100 prize for overall Fast Time and a $100 Hard Charger Award each night.

A redraw will line up the first eight starting positions of the Feature every night, taking the four Heat Race winners and fastest qualifiers in a transfer position. In the redraw will be a Joker card. Whoever draws the Joker card will get to choose where they want to start in the Feature. If they choose to start from eighth and then win, that driver will get an extra $500.

Big names like Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Timms and Tyler Clem came out for the inaugural race in 2023 and are projected to return in 2024, along with a long list of the best 360 Sprint Car drivers around. Even one from across the pond as Ryan Harrison, from Rothwell, England, plans to return.

By winning the 360 Sprint Car Battle in Barberville finale, Danny Martin Jr. is locked into Saturday’s $10,000-to-win event (But if he locks in without needing the guaranteed starting spot, it will go to the next driver from the Battle in Barberville race not locked in).

Joining the Sprint Cars every night will 3/4 Modifieds. They’ll race for a $400 payday on Thursday and Friday, and then a $800 grand prize on Saturday.

MORE INFO:Tickets: CLICK HEREComp Notes: CLICK HERE

Track: 1/2-mile oval360 Sprint Car Track Record: 14.160 set by Brenham Crouch on Jan. 27, 2023

Times (ET):Pit Gates Open – 3p.m.Grandstands Open – 5p.m.Drivers Meeting – 5p.m.Motor Heat – 5:30p.m.Hot Laps – 6p.m.-Racing to follow

Previous Winners:2023 – Ryan Timms on Jan. 27, Tyler Clem on Jan. 28

How to Watch: If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

