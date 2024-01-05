World Wide Technology Raceway to sponsor B-Mains at iconic Chili Bowl Midget Nationals January 8-13 in Tulsa

- Advertisement -

WWTR will award the “Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 2” trophy to all B-Main winners

ST. LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will continue its support of the iconic Chili Bowl Nationals indoor Midget races in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2024. The St. Louis-area track will sponsor the January 8-13 B-Mains with the “Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race At World Wide Technology Raceway On Sunday, June 2” trophies.

Two weeks after Christmas, the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals arrives like a gift from Santa Claus. In the Oklahoma metropolis of Tulsa, “Santa” is Emmett Hahn and Lanny Edwards, and their families who have organized the six-night affair since its 1987 inception.

There are two B-Mains each night. On preliminary nights, the B-Mains are 15 laps. On the final night, the length of the all-important B-Mains is increased to 20 laps.

The indoor race is attended by over 15,000 fans on its final night and is streamed live around the world on FloRacing from start to finish.

“World Wide Technology Raceway has been a supporter of the Chili Bowl Nationals since our owner, Curtis Francois, reopened our St. Louis-area track,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We’ve sponsored multiple drivers, backed numerous team entries and have been actively engaged in the race itself for many years. When the opportunity to sponsor the B-Main events was presented, we jumped at the opportunity.

‘We know that the eyes of the racing world are focused on Tulsa for that magical week and our involvement in the event creates a special bond with our friends — the die-hard, fun-loving fans that like great racing and a good party. We hope the connections and impressions that we make at the Chili Bowl will entice those same fans to join us for our party on June 2, 2024 — the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.”

“Having World Wide Technology Raceway as a partner with the Chili Bowl Nationals is a great cross-promotion of fans and teams,” said Chili Bowl publicist Bryan Hulbert. “Every year, we see that relationship grow and expand in a very creative way that benefits both events. From the top down, everyone is great to work with.”

The first of five qualifying nights on the lightning-fast quarter-mile dirt indoor oval begin on Monday, January 8, 2024, with the Championship Feature Events Night finale taking place on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in St. Louis’ Metro East region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering nearly 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1.25-mile superspeedway; 1/4-mile drag strip; 2.0-mile road course; the Gateway Kartplex state-of-the-art karting facility; and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and Owner & CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2023 St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction; 2023 Innovation in Philanthropy Award by the St. Louis Business Journal; 2022 Explore St. Louis Hospitality Hero Recognition; 2022 Best in Show and Best Event & Festival from the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Tourism; 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

About The Chili Bowl Midget Nationals

Initially sponsored by the Chili Bowl food company of Bob Berryhill, these Nationals are known simply as The Chili Bowl: racing’s winter answer to football’s Super Bowl.

It accommodates over two hundred race rigs, bleachers for thousands of people, and an ever-growing trade show. To stroll the aisles of Tulsa’s SageNet Center, the home of The Golden Driller, is to rub shoulders with champions from across America.

The presence of Sprint talent, such as five-time Chili Bowl winner Sammy Swindell is what elevates Midget competition to a level unmatched.

The Chili Bowl’s key ingredient is the clay which once covered the adjacent fairgrounds. Without sun or wind to harm it, the indoor garden (roughly a quarter-mile circle) is heavily saturated so that the boldest dirt track artists of our time can truly shine. The benchmark came in 1994 when the Jones brothers, P.J. and Page, went three-abreast for the lead with eventual winner Andy Hillenburg, a hometown hero from Broken Arrow who commands the loudest fan reaction. It is this action that fills every corner for 55 laps that keeps people coming back. When more than 15,000 spectators walk out the door on the fifth and final night, they are so amazed at what they have seen that they cannot wait to return.