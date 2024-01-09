Paducah International Raceway 2024 Schedule

- Advertisement -

Entering their third year as Owners/Promoters, Adam and Brittany Elliott are stepping up the racing entertainment offerings at Paducah International Raceway. New in 2024, fans will see and experience two premier national touring sprint car series and the introduction of micro sprint cars. Returning favorites are the Super Late Models for the USA World 50 and the Street Stocks for the Tuckessee Top Dog Street Stock Series.

The 2024 season will present 13 events over 16 days of racing from mid-April thru mid-October. Kicking things off is a return of the AMSOIL Midwest Extreme Dirt Track series on April 12th-14th. More than 15 classes of motorcycles and quads with youth and adult racers compete on a challenging motocross course. April ramps up with two open practice sessions. Tuesday the 16th opens the 3/8 mile high banked Big Track and Wednesday the 17th will be the reconfigured 1/6 mile Small Track.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars roll in and will compete for $12,000 to win on April 19th. This is the first time since 2012 for the 410 Wing sprint cars at PIR. Super Late Models will join the WOOs for a $2,000 to win event. Saturday April 20th is the first Small Track Shootout with six classes of micro sprints and Mod Lites, paying winners $2,000 for Outlaw Non-Wing, $1000 for A Wing, $750 for Outlaw Wing, Stock and Mod Lites, and $500 for Restricted and Junior Sprints.

At this time, three Saturdays are open in May and we’re looking to announce some exciting events before the Summer. June 1st starts with Round 5 of the Tuckessee Street Stock Series paying $1,500 to win. June 15th will have the micro sprints and Mod Lites return for the Small Track Shootout #2.

Every weekend in July is packed, starting with the DIRTcar Summer Nationals presented by Comp Cams on July 5th. The Super Late Models will race for $10,000 to win and the Summit Modifieds will race for $1,500 to win. After Mother Nature spoiled their dates in 2023, POWRi brings their 410 Wing Sprint Cars for a weekend show July 12th and 13th, paying $5,000 to win on Friday and $7,000 to win on Saturday. The Small Track Shootout #3 takes stage on July 20th for micro sprints and Mod Lites. July finishes with a bang with the inaugural visit of the Ultimate Heart of America Super Late Models competing in a $5,000 to win show.

August 3rd brings Round 9 of the Tuckessee Top Series with a $2,000 Main Event. The 32nd running of the USA World 50 headlines on September 14th, featuring the MARS Super Late Models and Modifieds racing for $12,000 and $3,000 to win respectively. The 2024 season winds down with the inaugural Kentucky Challenge on October 12th. For the first time since 2018, the American Sprint Car Series will bring their 360 Wing Sprint Cars for a $4,000 to win event. Joining ASCS will also be the inaugural visit of the Heartland Auto Racing Tour (HART) Micro Sprints on the Small Track for Outlaw Non-Wing, Restricted and Junior Sprints.

Information about support classes joining these events and additional schedule announcements will be released later this month. For information on Paducah International Raceway, visit us on the web at www.paducahracing.com, on X, Instagram, and Facebook. For other questions, contact PIR management at paducahraceway@gmail.com or 270-775-1202.