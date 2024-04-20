Ray Cook Inherits $10,009 Bill and Frank Ingram Memorial Victory

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Ray Cook, of Brasstown, North Carolina, inherited the win in the ‘Bill and Frank Ingram Memorial’ on Saturday night, April 13 at North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia! After timing in sixth quickest in his group during the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series (SAS) qualifying session, Ray picked up the victory in his heat race and later started fourth on the grid in the 49-lap main event. The veteran driver known as the “Tarheel Tiger,” who was piloting a #85 Capital racecar owned by Joe Denby and prepared by Richard Austin, then ran amongst the leaders throughout the feature distance before crossing underneath the checkered flag in the second spot behind only apparent winner and good friend Dale McDowell.

After lengthy post-race discussions back and forth; however, SAS officials ultimately disqualified McDowell for exceeding the maximum tire allotment for the evening, which handed the win to Cook. The 14th SAS triumph of his career was worth $10,009. Finishing behind Cook in the official rundown was runner-up Heath Hindman, David Payne, Dalton Cook, and John Ownbey. Complete results from the ‘Bill and Frank Ingram Memorial’ can be located online at www.sasdirt.com.

“Obviously that’s not how anyone wants the night to end when you’re at the races – in a disqualification,” stated Cook this week via telephone. “I feel bad for everyone involved, but I’m proud of our little team that we put ourselves in position to finish second to Dale (McDowell). He had the best car and won the race, but I’m very proud to have run the way we did. I have to thank Joe Denby, Richard Austin, Capital Race Cars, American Racer South, and everyone that has a part in our program!”

Ray and his team will take the upcoming April 19-20 weekend off from racing competition, as Ray’s Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco tour will sanction a pair of events in the Bluegrass State. Later tonight, the Spring Nationals will preside over the $7,553 to win ‘Finn Watson Memorial’ at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky, while tomorrow’s annual ‘Johnny Wheeler Memorial’ at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, Kentucky will shell out a $10,053 first place prize. More information on the Ray Cook-promoted tour can be found online by clicking on www.southernnationalsseries.com.

Ray Cook Racing would like to thank the following group of sponsors for their continued support: Youngblood Concrete Special, Denby’s J&J Construction, Vinson Sims Construction, Katschman Trucking, Capital Race Cars, American Racer South, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, FK Rod Ends, Sunoco Race Fuels, Allstar Concrete, C&H Paving, Interstate Welding, Jacky Jones Automotive Group, Stealth Carburetors, Wiles Driveshafts, Collins Signs, SFP Performance Systems, and Delph Communications.

For the latest news and schedule information concerning the #53 team, feel free to visit their official Internet home at www.RayCook53.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com