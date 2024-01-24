HomeDirt Late Model NewsSunoco Road to Wheatland Rewards Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Drivers...

Sunoco Road to Wheatland Rewards Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Drivers in 2024

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
BATAVIA, Ohio (January 24, 2024) – Sunoco Race Fuels, the Official Fuel of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will reward drivers that maintain perfect attendance at all Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sanctioned events through May 25th.

The Sunoco Road to Wheatland program has been a long-standing incentive that pays cash bonuses to the top 15 drivers in the series point standings at the Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway in May. The series point leader will receive a $2,500 cash bonus at the Show-Me 100 with 2nd through 15th in series point standings receiving a cash award as well.

Today, Sunoco Race Fuels has expanded the reach of its racing fuels line around the world to include all types of professional motor sports and other activities where premium race fuels like DXP 116 make the difference. With its unsurpassed innovations and years of experience, it’s easy to understand why more and more engine builders, racers, tracks, and sanctioning bodies choose Sunoco Race Fuels over all other racing gasoline combined. As the largest manufacturer of racing gasolines in the world, Sunoco has a 40-year track record of winning performances. To learn more about DXP 116 visit https://www.sunocoracefuels.com/fuels/fuel/dxp.”

“We can’t thank Sunoco Race Fuels enough for their continued support of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Road to Wheatland program. Following the series full time takes a lot of resources and a huge commitment from drivers and teams. Sunoco’s Road to Wheatland program rewards those drivers that make that commitment. We commend Sunoco for stepping up and giving generously to the racers that support the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

The 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season will launch with the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks from January 24 to February 10 with visits to Golden Isles Speedway, Ocala Speedway, All-Tech Raceway, and East Bay Raceway Park.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

