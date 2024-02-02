HomeFloridaEast Bay Raceway ParkJim DenHamer's photos from East Bay Raceway Park's Modified event - 2/2/24 Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Modified event – 2/2/24 FloridaEast Bay Raceway ParkOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News Published on February 2, 2024 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL - Advertisement - 16 photos - Advertisement - Tagseast bay raceway parkmodified Search Recent articles All-Tech Raceway Busy Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Continue at All-Tech BATAVIA, Ohio (February 1, 2024) – The nation’s top dirt late model... Dirt Late Model News Thornton Takes Final Night of the Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles WAYNESVILLE, Ga. (January 27, 2024) – Ricky Thornton Jr. picked up his... All-Tech Raceway Thornton Earns Third Victory of 2024 at All-Tech LAKE CITY, Fla. (February 2, 2024) – The final summary of Friday... Sprint Car & Midget News USAC Triple Crown Alert! Seavey Goes All in with Abacus & Rice for 2024 By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (January 31, 2024)………Logan Seavey... Crate Late Model Series News Tucker Anderson, Mario Gresham, Kyle Hardy & Ashton Winger take CRUSA wins at East Bay Raceway Park East Bay Raceway Park 1/26/24 46 entries CRUSA STREET STOCKS Winter Nationals A Feature 1... Dirt Late Model News Sheppard, Longhorn Factory Team to Debut HOIST x Realtree Partnership During 2024 Speedweeks Sheppard’s B5 Longhorn Chassis to carry HOIST ‘Blaze Orange’ bottle-inspired theme... Bubba Raceway Park Mike Ruefer’s photos from Ocala Speedway’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 1/30/24 Florida Austin McCarl Holds Off Hafertepe to Top Night Two of Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout REDEMPTION: Austin McCarl Holds Off Hafertepe to Top Night Two of... RELATED ARTICLES All-Tech Raceway Thornton Earns Third Victory of 2024 at All-Tech LAKE CITY, Fla. (February 2, 2024) – The final summary of Friday night’s Lucas Oil... East Bay Raceway Park Michael Leach Comes From 14th to Win Thursday East Bay UMP Modified Winternationals First career UMP Modified win for young Montanan, Strickler goes 15th-to-fourth, Gierke 19th-to-fifth TAMPA, FL... East Bay Raceway Park Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Modified event – 2/1/24 All-Tech Raceway Busy Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Continue at All-Tech BATAVIA, Ohio (February 1, 2024) – The nation’s top dirt late model drivers continue their... Florida Nick Hoffman Hunting DIRTcar Nationals Gators With World of Outlaws, Kenny Wallace The 2023 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year will be a World of...